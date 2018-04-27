LIVE! Congress releases Karnataka manifesto

Write a comment

April 27, 2018

11:44 SC to hear review pleas on SC/ST verdict on May 3: The Supreme Court will hear the Centre's plea seeking review of its judgment on the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act) on May 3.





Attorney General K K Venugopal mentioned the matter for early hearing before a bench comprising Justices A K Goel and Deepak Gupta and said he had already filed his written submission in the matter.





"The last line of your last order says that list the matter after written submission is filed. I have filed my written submission. Four states have also filed review petitions. Please give us a date," Venugopal told the bench.





Justice Goel said the matter would be listed for hearing in the next week and posted it for arguments on May 3. The Centre had moved the apex court on April 2 seeking review of its judgement by which safeguards were put on the provisions for immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act.





The government, in its review petition, told the Supreme Court that its March 20 verdict will violate Article 21 of the Constitution for the SC/ST communities and sought restoration of the provisions of the Act.





The apex court had on March 20 said that on "several occasions", innocent citizens were being termed as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the SC/ST Act. -- PTI

11:22 Madras High Court rejects Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini's plea for premature release. PTI

11:22 Sanji Ram planned Kathua girl's murder to save son: investigators : Police investigating the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua say that Sanji Ram, one of the main accused, has told them during interrogation that he learnt about the rape four days after her abduction, and decided to have her killed because his son was also involved in the sexual assault.





The investigators say the girl, who was kidnapped on January 10, was first raped the same day by Ram's nephew, a juvenile, and was killed on January 14. Her body was found on January 17 in a forest. Along with the juvenile, Ram and his son Vishal, five others have been charged in the case, which has shaken the nation and led to the government promulgating an ordinance mandating death sentence for the rape of a child aged 12 and below.





The investigators told PTI that the girl, from the Muslim Bakerwal community, was kept in a 'devisthan', a small temple, where Ram was the custodian. The aim of the kidnapping was to scare and drive away the nomadic Gujjar and Bakarwal communities from the Hindu dominated area, they said.





Ram's lawyer Ankur Sharma refused to comment on the investigators' version of the incidents, saying it would not be appropriate for him to discuss defence strategy.





Sanjhi Ram claimed he found out about the sexual assault only on January 13 when the nephew confessed to him, according to the investigators. He told them that he had performed prayers at the 'devisthan', and asked his nephew to take prasad home. But the nephew delayed doing so, and in anger Ram beat him up, investigators said.





The juvenile thought his uncle had found out that he had raped the girl, and spilled the beans, they said. They claim the juvenile also implicated his cousin, Vishal, saying they both had raped the girl inside the 'devisthan'.





It was then that Ram decided "that time was ripe to kill the girl so as to achieve the ultimate goal' of scaring away the nomads, according to the chargesheet filed in the case. Investigators say Ram also convinced his nephew to confess to the crime. On the intervening night of January 13 and 14, the juvenile, Vishal and a friend, Parvesh Kumar alias Mannu, took the victim out of the 'devisthan'.





They were later joined by a special police officer Deepak Khajuria who wanted to rape her once more before she was killed, they said. She was murdered on January 14 as Ram did not want to leave any evidence that led to his son, investigators have found.





Preparations for the abduction had started on January 7 when sedatives and 'manar' (local cannabis or bhang) were purchased, the chargesheet said. The child was sedated with 'manar' and kept in the 'devisthan' covered with a rug and a mattress weighing nearly 15 kg, investigators said.





A senior police officer of the Crime Branch investigating the case consumed the 'manar' tablet in front of his colleagues and the medical team to understand the effect of the drug, it is learnt.





10:58 Congress releases Karnataka manifesto: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders launch Congress party's manifesto for the Karnataka elections. In a brief speech in English, Rahul Gandhi said, "Five years ago the government of Karnataka promised you something and we delivered on it. Our manifesto contains the Mann Ki Baat of the Karnataka people.





"Whatever the manifesto says will be done. Ninety-five per cent of what was mentioned in the last manifesto has been done. The BJP manifesto will be decided by three or four leaders. It will have a certain amount of corruption hidden in it. It will have the idea of the Reddy brothers hidden in it."





10:42 AIIMS resident doctors on strike after colleague slapped by senior doc: Resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences have declared an indefinite strike after one of their colleagues was assaulted by a senior doctor. In a statement late last night, the AIIMS said the incident in question took place on Wednesday, following which the senior doctor apologised to his junior.





The doctors have demanded immediate suspension of the senior doctor, who also heads a department at the premier institute.





The Resident Doctors' Association has also urged that the doctor in question should not be allowed to take in thesis candidates and conduct any kind of verbal or written examination.





As a mark of protest, the doctors yesterday worked wearing helmets. They also sought a written apology from the senior doctor concerned. In a letter to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the RDA alleged that the senior doctor slapped a senior resident in front of attendees, nursing staff and colleagues, and that the resident doctor was under depression and had gone home.





The RDA said an atmosphere of fear existed in the department headed by the senior doctor, and that nobody protested as the chief threatened to fail the junior doctors. The resident doctors also raised the reported misbehaviour of the senior doctor towards the female residents. -- PTI

10:19 After Rahul's flight snag, Cong cries 'intentional tampering' : The Congress on Thursday hinted at 'intentional tampering' with Congress President Rahul Gandhi's special flight to Hubli on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi's aide Kaushal Vidyarthee sent a complaint letter to the Karnataka Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police Neelamani N. Raju and demanded an investigation into the incident. The aides also said the aircraft should be grounded till investigation is completed.





According to the complaint; Rahul Gandhi along with Vidyarthee, Rampreet, Rahul Ravi and SGP official Rahul Gautam was travelling to Hubli from New Delhi on April 26, 2018 in a special flight (VT-AVH) ."The flight, which took off from New Delhi around 9:20 am, faced unexpected technical errors. At around 10:45 am the flight suddenly tilted heavily on the left side and the altitude dipped steeply, combined with the violent shuddering of the aircraft body.





It is to be stated that the weather outside was sunny, normal and not windy as per observation of the passengers and as per the forecast for the day," said the complaint.





It added that a clanking sound was clearly audible from one side of the plane throughout the shuddering of the aircraft body. "It was also learnt that the autopilot of the aircraft was not functioning. After two attempts, the plane finally landed at Hubli around 11:25 am, while continuously shaking and making unusual audible sounds," the complaint said.





The complainant hinted at intentional tampering with the aircraft and demanded thorough investigation in this regard."Serious questions related to intentional tampering with the aircraft cannot also be brushed aside and are required to be addressed and investigated," the complaint demanded.

10:06 Willing to maintain peace in border areas: Chinese defence ministry: The Chinese Defence Ministry on Thursday expressed its willingness to stabilize Indo-China military ties on the sidelines of the on-going visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Wuhan city.





China's state-owned Xinhua News Agency quoted China's Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Quian saying, "Stabilizing military relations between China and India and maintaining peace in the border areas are the shared aspirations of people from both countries."





Wu further acknowledged the few hiccups in the bilateral relations of Indo-China to say, "Despite some difficulties and obstacles in the bilateral military relationship, we are willing to deepen understanding, enhance mutual trust, properly handle differences."





He reiterated the need for the stable development of military ties as he called upon the leaders of India and China to reach a consensus regarding their bilateral ties. Wu made these comments while addressing a press conference.





Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day visit to China as part of which he is scheduled to hold 'informal talks' with China's President Xi Jinping.





09:48 N Korea's Kim Jong-un crosses into South Korea for historic talks : North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the southern side of the demilitarised zone to hold talks and meet the rival South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the first time a North Korean leader has stepped into the territory since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met at the heavily fortified DMZ between the countries.





The two leaders, who are set to hold the historic inter-Korean Summit in Panmunjom, the truce village on the north-south border of the peninsula, will commence the official talks at 10:30 a.m. (local time).





According to CNN, after entering the Peace House for the inter-Korean summit, Kim Jong Un wrote in the guest book "a new history begins now" and "an age of peace, at the starting point of history."





Topics, on the agenda, most likely include denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, a peace settlement and the improvement of inter-Korea relations, reported South Korean news agency Yonhap.





The two leaders will jointly inspect a South Korean honour guard as part of an official ceremony to welcome the North Korean leader.





The duo will attend an elaborate dinner, to be held around 6.30 p.m. local time, that will include symbolic dishes originating from both countries.It is the third inter-Korean summit, but the first to be held in South Korea.





The summit is expected to set the stage for the first meeting between sitting US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in May or June. -- ANI





Image: Kim Jong-un becomes the first North Korean leader to cross into the South since the end of the Korean War in 1953 for a historic summit with his southern counterpart South Korean President Moon Jae.

09:44 US calls on China to immediately release 11th Panchen Lama: The United States today called on China to immediately release the 11th Panchen Lama, reportedly abducted by the Chinese authorities some two decades ago.





"On April 25, we marked the birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who has not appeared in public since he was reportedly abducted two decades ago by the Chinese government at age six," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.





She said the US is concerned about "eliminating" the religious, linguistic, and cultural identity of Tibetans by the Chinese authorities. We are also concerned about the ongoing "destruction" of communities of worship, such as the Larung Gar and Yachen Gar monasteries, Nauert said.





09:14 Vijay Mallya extradition case in closing stage in London court: Indias request to the UK to extradite businessman Vijay Mallya to face charges related to financial misconduct has reached its closing stage in the Westminster Magistrates Court, which is due to rule on the admissibility of some key documents on Friday.

Unlike previous extradition cases that progressed through the courts over years and were eventually unsuccessful, Indian officials are delighted that the Mallya case has moved swiftly from the initial request, made on February 17, 2017, his arrest on April 18, 2017 and the likely conclusion now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Theresa May discussed extradition cases of individuals sought by both countries during the formers visit to London earlier this month, with Modi mainly mentioning those of economic offenders such as Mallya.

Mallya, a flamboyant businessman who once ran a thriving conglomerate, faces charges of financial misconduct amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore in debt owed to Indian banks by his defunct airline Kingfisher. He and his lawyer, Claire Montgomery, have stated during the series of courthearings that he has always been willing to reach a settlement with creditors.

He flew out of India to the UK on March 2, 2016, days before a debt court in Bengaluru ruled against him.

08:52 Indu Malhotra to be sworn-in as SC judge today: Senior advocate Indu Malhotra would be administered oath of office by Chief Justice Dipak Misra on Friday morning at the Supreme Court, making her the first woman lawyer to enter the top judiciary directly.

The name of Malhotra, 61, cleared by the government, was one of the two recommended by the collegium to be elevated to the apex court bench.

The list of the business of the apex court mentions that Malhotra will be sworn in on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a Law Ministry communique said: 'In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Ms Indu Malhotra, to be judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office'.

Malhotra will be the seventh women judge in the top court since Independence as only six women judges have made it to the Supreme Court so far. Other women judges were elevated to the apex court from high courts.

Currently, Justice R Banumathi is the lone woman judge in the apex court.

08:33 Priyanka Chopra learns 'B@&%h Please!' in sign language: During a press tour, American talk show host Jimmy Fallon asked Priyanka Chopra on the languages she knows, and in a brief interaction on the topic, she talks about her experience learning the sign language from Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, who is part of Quantico this year.

My character on the show apparently speaks ASL; my hands and my brains dont co-ordinate very well. I learnt a lot of bad words, as we do in any language, she continued, Marlee is super cool, she said Girl you need to know all the bad words, anything anyone asks you, you go <*B@&%h Please!* in sign language*>.

Jimmy taking advantage of the situation asked, Priyanka do you have a plus 1 to the Royal Wedding? to which she replied with the B@&%h Please! action.

Watch Priyanka Chopras fourth visit on the sets of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Comedy Central.

08:05 PM Modi-Xi summit: From walk to boat ride, what all to expect: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at picturesque Wuhan city in Central China, at 12:30 am on Friday, ahead of his much anticipated informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the efforts made by both India and China to move past the tensions, which rose out of last year's 73-day Doklam standoff.

Prime Minister Modi will commence his meetings with Chinese President Xi at 3:30 pm on Friday at the Hubei Provincial Museum.

After touring the museum for about an hour, the two leaders, accompanied by six top officials from each side, will hold talks at the sprawling East Lake Guest House, where Xi is staying.

This will be followed by the leaders' walk.

Dinner will be hosted by Chinese President Xi at the guest house in central Wuhan.

On Saturday, the two leaders will have an opportunity to spend time without their aides, with Xi taking Modi for a lakeside walk and a boat ride on the picturesque East Lake.

This will be followed by a private lunch hosted by the Chinese president.

No joint statement or communique will be issued after PM Narendra Modi holds informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the sources, the informal talks will be broad-based and over arching and no specific issues will be discussed.

The idea is to open strategic communication channel at the highest level.

-- ANI