LIVE! My life is under threat, Asaram's former aide wants security upped

April 25, 2018

12:13 Finance Secretary calls meeting amid high-profile bank frauds: In the wake of an increase in bank frauds, the Centre has nudged law enforcement agencies to scrutinise the red flag raised on financial transactions and detect irregularities.





According to sources, central probe agencies are failing to adhere to the information-sharing protocol formulated by the finance ministry.





To address this issue, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Tuesday called an urgent meeting of the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau. The aim of this meeting was to put out measures to arrest the lack of coordination among probe agencies.





The CEIB is the nodal agency under the Ministry of Finance for coordinating financial and economic data. It is responsible for ensuring effective interaction across probe agencies engaged in dealing with economic offences. Officials attending the meeting were briefed on improving information flow.





Sources said the finance ministry was upset with the probe agencies' approach and handling of tip-offs. "The ministry asked them to make it mandatory to share findings and evidence in all major investigations being done by each agency," another official said.





The official said in the Punjab National Bank case, the central bank claimed it had alerted banks thrice on potential malicious use of the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) infrastructure since August 2016. But the banks did not communicate the issue to other agencies.





Similarly, the income tax Department conducted a search on Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi'" the two prime accused in the case in January 2017, but did not share details with other agencies.





The CBI registered a preliminary enquiry after it received complaints from a whistle-blower that Videocon, which had borrowed funds from ICICI Bank, invested in NuPower Renewables, a firm owned by ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar's husband. The other agencies took action after the CBI began the probe in the alleged quid pro quo deal among Videocon, ICICI Bank, and NuPower Renewables.



Shrimi Choudhary/Business Standard

12:03 The rise and fall of Asaram: If we go by figures, Asaram can surely give top businessmen a run for their money as the jailed self-styled godman created an empire of Rs 10,000 crore within four decades, starting from a humble hut on the banks of the Sabarmati river in the early 70s to over 400 ashrams across the country and the world.





The scrutiny of documents seized by the police from Asaram's ashram in Motera area in Ahmedabad following his arrest in the rape case in 2013 had revealed that the 77-year-old Asaram has amassed wealth of around 10,000 crore, which is excluding the market value of vast track of lands that he holds. He may be still have many followers, but after rape allegations, he was accused of other crimes like land grabbing and practice of black magic in his ashrams.





As per a short documentary available on his official website, Asaram was born in 1941 as Asumal Sirumalani in Berani village of Sindh province in Pakistan. After partition in 1947, Asumal came to Ahmedabad with his parents and studied only till the fourth standard at a school in Maninagar area, as he was forced to leave his studies after the death of his father Thaumal when he was 10. After doing some odd jobs during his early youth, Asumal embarked on a "spiritual quest" towards Himalayas, where he met his Guru, Lilashah Bapu, the documentary claimed. It was that Guru who gave him the name 'Asaram' in 1964 and "commanded him to carve his own path and guide people".





Asaram came to Ahmedabad in the early 70s and started doing penance on the banks of Sabarmati near Motera area. His true journey as a spiritual leader started in 1972 when he set up 'Moksha Kutir', a humble hut, on the banks of river.





Over the years, his popularity as 'Sant Asaramji Bapu' started soaring high and that 'humble hut' converted into a full fledged Ashram. Within a span of four decades, he added around 400 ashrams in India and abroad.





Even today, the Motera Ashram is flocked by followers, who are still in denial mode and maintain that their 'guru' has been jailed on false charges.





Asaram is married to Laxmi Devi and they have two children - son Narayan Sai, who is also behind bars, and daughter Bharti Devi. Asaram ran into troubled waters for the first time in 2008, when two cousins - Dipesh and Abhishek Vaghela- who used to stay at the Gurukul of Asaram's Ashram in the Motera area were found dead under mysterious circumstances on the riverbed near the ashram in 2008.





The state CID had in 2009 booked seven followers of Asaram in the death case. Parents of two cousins had alleged that they were killed in the Asarma's ashram as they practice black magic.





However, his real fall started in 2013, after he was arrested for a minor's rape in Rajasthan. After that, two Surat-based sisters had come out to speak about their alleged sexual exploitation at the hand of Asaram and his son Narayan Sai.





Surat Police had on October 6, 2013, registered complaints filed by two sisters - one against Asaram and another against his son Narayan Sai - of rape, sexual assault, illegal confinement and other charges.





11:26 My life is under threat, Asaram's former aide wants security upped: Asaram Bapu's former aide and a key witness in the case, Mahendra Chawla today requested the Centre for additional security as he believed his life, like other witnesses, is constantly under threat.





"Though I have security, I request Centre for additional security, my life like other witnesses is constantly under threat," Chawla said.





Speaking to ANI before Asaram was convicted, Chawla said he hoped the judiciary would hang rapists like Asaram. "Trust judiciary and am confident that Asaram will be convicted. I request judiciary that such rapists should be hanged," he said.





Nearly five years after rape charges were levelled against the self-styled godman, the Jodhpur SC ST court pronounced its verdict today.





People were seen offering prayers at the godman's ashram in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Punjab's Ludhiana for his acquittal ahead of the verdict today.





Earlier in the day, a follower of Asaram who had reached Jodhpur Central Jail with a garland was detained by police. Security has also been beefed up at Jodhpur jail. The judgement in the case was pronounced inside the Jodhpur Central Jail.





11:14 Asaram is also facing a rape case in Surat in Gujarat in which the Supreme Court earlier this month gave five weeks time to the prosecution to complete the trial. Asaram unsuccessfully moved 12 bail applications, of which six were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan high court and three by the Supreme Court.

11:10 Victim's father: Hope witnesses who were murdered get justice : Just in: Asaram is convicted, we have got justice. I want to thank everyone who supported us in this fight. Now I hope he will get strict punishment. I also hope the witnesses who were murdered or kidnapped get justice: Father of the Shahjahanpur victim Asaram case verdict. Just in: Asaram is convicted, we have got justice. I want to thank everyone who supported us in this fight. Now I hope he will get strict punishment. I also hope the witnesses who were murdered or kidnapped get justice: Father of the Shahjahanpur victim Asaram case verdict.

10:56 Asaram convicted for raping minor girl: Just in: Self-styled godman Asaram has been convicted for the rape of a minor girl. Three co-accused have been held guilty, two have been acquitted by the court.



Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Asaram has denied the rape charges. The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.



Asaram faces 10 years in jail, but the quantum of punishment has not been announced today. Asaram has been in jail since 2013.



Neelam Dubey, Asaram's spokesperson said, "We will discuss with our legal team and then decide our future course of action. We have confidence in our judiciary."

10:14 Asaram rape case proceedings underway at Jodhpur jail : Proceedings are underway in the Jodhpur Central Jail premises where a trial court judge is set to pronounce today its verdict in the rape case of a teenager by self-styled godman Asaram.





As per the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, the trial court will deliver its verdict in the Jodhpur Central Jail premises where Asaram has been lodged for the past over four years.





Special Judge SC/ST Court Madhusudhan Sharma is in the jail premises to deliver the verdict. A tight security cordon has been thrown around the jail in Jodhpur where prohibitory orders have already been clamped.





Apprehending a threat to law and order, the Centre had yesterday asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana governments to tighten security and deploy additional forces as the three states have a large number of followers of the 77-year-old Asaram.





In a communication, the Union Home Ministry told the three states to beef up security and ensure that no violence takes place after the judgment tomorrow. The three states were also told to deploy additional forces in sensitive places, a Home Ministry official said.





Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Asaram has denied the rape charges. The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.





Security was also stepped up around the victim's house in Shahajahanpur. The Union Home Ministry's advisory was sent in view of the fact that large-scale violence was witnessed in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh after a special court in Mohali convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim last year.





Final arguments in the Asaram case had been completed by the special court for SC/ST cases on April 7 and the court had kept the order reserved for April 25. Asaram was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur on September 1, 2013.





PTI

09:20 Asaram rape case: Judge reaches Jodhpur Central jail, verdict shortly : The judge has reached Jodhpur Central Jail, where he will pronounced verdict shortly in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram.

Meanwhile, a supporter of Asaram was detained today outside the Central Jail in Jodhpur where prohibitory orders have been clamped. Asaram's supporter reached near the jail and tried to put a garland on his poster, but the policemen nabbed him. The poster was put on a wall of a corridor outside the jail boundary where the family members of prisoners wait.

PTI

08:52 Security outside Jodhpur jail ahead of Asaram Bapu rape case verdict. Security outside Jodhpur jail ahead of Asaram Bapu rape case verdict.

08:32 Asaram rape case verdict today amid tight security: A Jodhpur trial court will pronounce its verdict in the alleged rape of a teenager by self-styled godman Asaram who faces a minimum term of 10 years if convicted.

Apprehending a threat to law and order, the Centre asked Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana governments to tighten security and deploy additional forces as the three states have a large number of followers of the 77-year-old Asaram.

Jodhpur, where Asaram has been jailed since 2013, has been converted to a fortress to prevent any reprisals from his followers.

Similar precautions have been taken in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh, where the young woman and her family now stay. In a communication, the Union home ministry told the three states to beef up security and ensure that no violence takes place after the judgment.

The three states were also told to deploy additional forces in sensitive places.

Asaram is accused of raping a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Asaram has denied the rape charges. The victim had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.