LIVE! 10 killed as van ploughs into pedestrians in Toronto, suspect arrested

April 24, 2018

09:24 Key US panel narrowly recommends Pompeo as secretary of state: United States President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state Mike Pompeo has narrowly won approval from a key Congressional panel after a leading Republican supported him at the last minute, paving the way for the CIA director to become America's top diplomat. The nomination of 54-year-old Pompeo now heads to the Senate for a vote on his confirmation. Pompeo, if confirmed by the Senate, would replace Rex Tillerson as the Secretary of State.

Tillerson was fired by Trump last month. During a tense Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting, Pompeo was voted 11-9. In addition to all the Republican Senators, Senator Chris Coons was the only Democratic Senator to have voted in support of Pompeo. Coons displayed a "statesmanship that I'm not accustomed to seeing in the Senate," said Senator Bob Corker, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Earlier in the day, Republican Senator Rand Paul, who had earlier announced to oppose Pompeo, said that he has now changed his mind and would support the nomination. "Having received assurances from President Trump and Director Pompeo that he agrees with the President on these important issues, I have decided to support his nomination to be our next Secretary of State," Paul said. Florida Senator Marco Rubio welcomed the development. "CIA Director Mike Pompeo has the full confidence of the President, an outstanding record of service to our country, and is more than qualified to serve as Secretary of State. As Director Pompeo's nomination now moves to the Senate Floor, I strongly urge my colleagues to put country over party and confirm him without further delay," he said. Senator Johnny Isakson, a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, who voted by proxy said that Pompeo is prepared to lead the State Department. -- PTI

09:07 Police arrest blast convict after conversation to 'eliminate' PM goes viral: The Coimbatore Police on Monday arrested a 1998 serial blast convict after a recorded telephonic conversation went viral on social media in which he is purportedly heard saying he is planning to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said. They said the eight-minute long conversation, which is being circulated on social media, was between a man, who has completed a jail term in the blast case and lives in Kuniyamuthur in the city, and a transport contractor. "The conversation was mainly related to finances about vehicles. But suddenly the blast convict was heard saying 'we have decided to eliminate (Prime Minister) Modi, as we were the ones who had planted bombs when (former deputy prime minster L K) Advani visited the city in 1998," the police said. The city was rocked by a series of bomb blasts in February 1998 in which 58 people were killed and property worth crores was destroyed. "I have many cases against me and have damaged more than 100 vehicles," the man can be heard telling the contractor during the conversation, the police said. The city police formed special teams to investigate the recorded conversation and verify the genuineness of the persons in it, the police said in a press release. The man has been arrested based on the conversation, it said. -- PTI

09:05 Ex-US Prez George HW Bush hospitalised a day after his wife's funeral: Former United States president George HW Bush has been hospitalised in Houston after contracting an infection, a day after his wife's funeral, a family spokesperson said. Bush, 93, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday after contracting an infection that spread to his blood, the day after funeral was held for his wife, Barbara Bush, according to a statement from his office. The statement from family spokesman Jim McGrath read, "He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant." Barbara, the only woman to see both her husband and her son sworn in as US president, died last Tuesday and was laid to rest on Saturday. The couple were married for 73 years. Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W Bush and their spouses attended the ceremony along with current First Lady Melania Trump. Bush, 41st US president, was born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts. He served as command in chief from 1989 to 1993, served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president. Bush attended his wife's funeral wearing socks decorated in blue, read and yellow books -- a tribute to her legacy of promoting literacy. During Friday's public viewing of Barbara's casket, he greeted and shook hands with several people who walked through the church to pay their respects. On Saturday morning, former president Bush also hosted a reception for the visiting dignitaries before the private service. -- PTI

08:49 A tragic and senseless attack: Trudeau : Offering condolences to the victims, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack "tragic and senseless".

"It was with great sadness that I heard about the tragic and senseless attack that took place in Toronto this afternoon. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed, and my thoughts for a fast and full recovery to those injured," he said in a statement.

"I thank the first responders at the scene who managed this extremely difficult situation with courage and professionalism. They faced danger without hesitation, and their efforts no doubt saved lives and prevented further injuries," the statement said.

"We should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities. We are monitoring this situation closely, and will continue working with our law enforcement partners around the country to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians," Trudeau said.

08:30 10 killed as van ploughs into pedestrians in Toronto, suspect arrested: Ten people were killed and 15 others injured after a man plowed a white van into a crowd of pedestrians in Canada's biggest city Toronto on Monday.

The incident took place on Yonge Street at the corner with Finch Avenue in broad daylight around 16 kilometers from a conference center hosting a meeting of G7 ministers, but officials said they had no evidence of a link to the event.

"The actions definitely looked deliberate," Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene -- who police identified later as 25-year-old Alex Minassian from a northern Toronto suburb -- of the attack.

"Were working collaboratively not just on a local level but on a federal and provincial level," Saunders said

"We are looking strongly at the exact motive," he added.