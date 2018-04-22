LIVE! UP: Minor girl raped at gunpoint by 3 men in Ghaziabad

Write a comment

10:14 UP: Minor girl raped at gunpoint by 3 men in Ghaziabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men at gunpoint here, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place on the intervening night of April 19 and 2o when the victim was sleeping in the courtyard of her house with her sister-in-law, said Assistant superintendent of police (circle officer Modinagar) Ravi Kumar. After midnight, the trio barged into her house and took the girl to a secluded place. They stuffed a cloth in her mouth and raped her, he said. An FIR was registered against the three accused -- Amir, Adil and Ziaul -- under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. He said the girl was also beaten up for resisting sexual assault. Later, they threw in front of her house. After reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her sister-in-law. Police are verifying the veracity of the complaint as the victim denied any medical checkup. According to the officer, a case was registered six years ago against the victim's brother for raping Amir's sister on the pretext of marrying her. The woman had later committed suicide, he said. An FIR was registered against the victim's brother under Section 306, 376, 506 and 120B of the IPC, he said, adding that the case is under trial in the sessions court. -- PTI

09:29 Decision on rape ordinance taken in view of LS polls: Nirbhaya's father: Nirbhaya's father alleged on Saturday that the Union Cabinet's approval to promulgate an ordinance to give the death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below 12 years has no "logic" and the decision was taken in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The man, whose daughter was raped and tortured by six people in a moving bus in a south Delhi neighbourhood on December 16, 2012, said there should be "no differentiation between the rape of minors and adults". "Rape is rape, be it of a minor or an adult. Why the ordinance has the provision for death penalty for those found guilty of raping children below 12 years only? All rapists should get life term or death penalty, irrespective of the age of victim," he told PTI. He also wondered how a juvenile accused will be dealt with under the new provision. One of the six people who assaulted his daughter was a juvenile and according to the Juvenile Justice Act, no minor can be sentenced to death. "Rapists don't have fear in their minds, it's the biggest reason such acts are committed," he stressed. He said to deter people from committing such crimes against women and children, all rapists should be given life term or the death sentence. "I don't see logic behind bringing this ordinance. This is just being done in view of the general elections in 2019. I have been battling over last six years to secure justice for my daughter and yet the culprits have not been hanged," he said. The Cabinet on Saturday approved an ordinance to provide stringent punishment, including the death penalty, for those convicted of rape of girls below 12 years. -- PTI

09:23 I am not Modi critic, but will keep speaking my mind where I don't agree: Uddhav: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he was not a detractor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but"will always speak up when he doesn't approve of something. "I am not a critic of Modi, but I will speak on the issues where I don't agree (with Modi government's decisions)," he said. Sena, ally of the BJP in the Centre and in Maharashtra, continually takes swipe at the the prime minister and his party, especially through its mouthpiece Saamana. Speaking at the release of a Marathi book, Gof, penned by Sena's Rajya Sabha MP and Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut in Mumbai, Thackeray said his father (late Bal Thackeray) had taught him to speak his mind. RSS leader Sunil Deodhar, who is credited for the BJP's victory in Tripura assembly elections, was present at the function. "If we come together as Hindus, there will be no division of votes. But if"there are differences of opinion and views, then the question arises who is the real Hindu," said Thackeray. "You (Deodhar) have come back to Maharashtra after 28 years, if you hadn't left, this state would have fared better," the Sena chief said. "You gave your sweat and blood to install a BJP chief minister in Tripura, but what should one do when he makes laughable comments," Thackeray said, in apparent reference to Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb's widely reported comment that `Internet existed during the Mahabharat era'. -- PTI

08:56 'India's GDP expected to reach USD 5 trillion by 2025': With economic reforms adopted in the last few years starting to bear fruit, India is poised to remain the fastest growing large economy in the world, and its GDP is expected to reach USD 5 trillion by 2025, a top Indian official has told the World Bank. "India is poised to remain as the fastest growing large economy in the world. In 2018, we expect India to grow at over 7.4 per cent," Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told the 97th meeting of the Development Committee of the World Bank in Washington on Saturday. Giving an overview of the South Asian countries - Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - Garg said India continued to be a beacon of growth in the region. "In the last few years, India has undertaken massive structural reforms toward formalisation of the economy and fostering digital financial inclusion," he said, adding that the country had grown at an average of 7.2 per cent per annum in the last four years and was continuing on the trajectory of sustained growth. "India's GDP is expected to reach a volume of USD 5 trillion by FY2025 by leveraging on digitisation, globalisation, favourable demographics and structural reforms," Garg added. Transformational reforms such as Goods and Services Tax, and initiatives such as Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, recapitalisation of banks, and unclogging of infrastructure investments will support such elevated growth, he told the World Bank. In the absence of the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Garg is leading the Indian delegation for the annual Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. India, he said, has accorded top priority to addressing its infrastructure deficit to sustain economic growth. Steps have been taken to mobilise funds from various sources for development of infrastructure which includes, inter alia, launching of innovative financial vehicles, he added. -- PTI