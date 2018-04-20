LIVE! Naroda Patiya riots case: Maya Kodnani acquitted

Write a comment

April 20, 2018

12:31 Centre begins process to amend POSCO Act: Centre, in its letter, submitted to the Supreme Court has started the process to amend the POCSO Act to ensure maximum punishment of death penalty in child rape cases between the age group of 0-12 ages. The Centre submitted its report while responding to a PIL. Further hearing on April 27. Centre, in its letter, submitted to the Supreme Court has started the process to amend the POCSO Act to ensure maximum punishment of death penalty in child rape cases between the age group of 0-12 ages. The Centre submitted its report while responding to a PIL. Further hearing on April 27.

12:08 Update on the Col Purohit case : Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has said that Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Purohit's plea challenging the prosecution sanction for his trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act will be heard at the time of framing of charges in the case. Col Purohit was granted bail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in August last year.

12:05 SC terms public statements on impeachment of judges unfortunate: The Supreme Court today termed as very unfortunate the public statements, including those made by lawmakers, on impeachment of judges.





"We are all very disturbed about it," a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said after the counsel appearing for the petitioner raised the issue of politicians making public statements on impeachment of judges.





The apex court asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to assist it to deal with the plea, which has also sought a gag on the media from reporting such statements.





The development assumes significance as it comes on a day when the Congress and other opposition parties have decided to submit a notice to initiate impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.





The move comes a day after the SC ruling in the CBI Judge B H Loya case. However, during today's hearing, no reference of CJI was made during brief arguments.





The apex court, while asking the top law officer of the country to assist it in the matter, posted the case for hearing on May 7. It, however, refused to pass any order gagging the media, saying it would not do this without hearing the Attorney General. -- PTI

11:53 Naroda Patiya riots case: Maya Kodnani acquitted: The Gujarat high court has acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party former minister Maya Kodnani in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case in which 97 Muslims were massacred after the Godhra riots.



The division bench found no criminal conspiracy in the riots and observed that the none of the witnesses were reliable. The court however found Babu Bajrangi guilty, and has upheld the conviction of the trial court.



Suresh Langado alias Richard Chhara has also been found guilty. Kodnani's personal assistant, Kirpal Singh Chabda, who was convicted by the trial court was also acquitted.





11:20 Loya verdict: 'Important facts remain unanswered': On April 19, 2018, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas seeking an independent probe into the death of special Central Bureau of Investigation judge B H Loya, ruling that the judge died of natural causes and the petitions were a 'serious attempt to scandalise and obstruct the course of justice'.





The pleas in the case were filed after an investigative report published by Caravan magazine, which claimed that Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya's family suspected foul play in his death.





11:06 Girl attending wedding raped, killed in Chhattisgarh: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a guest at a wedding in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, police said. Uttam Sahu, the 25-year-old accused, has been arrested, Lal Umed Singh, Superintendent of Police, told PTI.





The incident happened on Wednesday night in the district, about 120km from state capital Raipur.





Sahu lured the girl away from the village and then raped and killed her by smashing her head with a stone, Singh said.





The victim was related to the bridegroom, he said. After committing the crime, Sahu, a resident of nearby Rehauta village, returned and joined the wedding, he said. When the girl did not return home, a search was launched for her and it came to light that she was last seen with Sahu, the police official said.





The body was found near a canal yesterday after which police questioned Sahu, who admitted to the crime, Singh said. He has been arrested on charges of murder and rape, he added. PTI





10:43 18 Rohingyas arrested in Tripura: Eighteen Rohingya refugees, including three children and four women, were arrested on Thursday in Tripura's Khowai district for entering the country illegally.





Based on specific information, the Rohingyas from Myanmar, who had illegally entered Tripura via Bangladesh, were arrested near Teliamura area.





According to police the Rohingyas entered the state and were trying to go to Delhi in search of jobs.





Sub-inspector of Tripura police Ranjit Debnath said, "Actually we had inputs that a few Muslim community people from outside, may be Rohingyas, were going to Guwahati in a bus, so we stopped that bus. During the search, we found 11 male, three women along with four children all from Myanmar. Six of them were able to show their identity cards (UNHCR) but rest could not show any identity card. The identity cards revealed that they are citizens of Myanmar and took refuge in India. Their movement was suspicious and so we are interrogating them."





One of the arrested Rohingya, Saifulla said, "I am here with my sister and I had come to India six months back and was staying in Delhi. Originally we are from Myanmar and came here in search of work. We had entered Agartala eight to 10 days back but I do not know through which border I entered."





The Rohingyas from Myanmar had illegally entered Tripura and a few other northeastern states via Bangladesh in the past in search of work. But, subsequently, they were pushed back following legal and security formalities.





On January 14 this year, six Rohingya refugees were arrested from Dharmanagar railway station in North Tripura district, 170 km from here.





10:28 Gujarat HC to pronounce verdict on appeals in Naroda Patiya case today : The Gujarat High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on appeals in 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case in which 97 Muslims were massacred after Godhra riots.





A division bench of the court comprising justice Harsha Devani and justice AS Supehiya concluded the hearing and reserved the order in the case last August. In 2012, a special court for Special Investigation Team cases had sentenced 32 people to life imprisonment.





The convicts also included BJP minister Maya Kodnani who was awarded 28 years of imprisonment and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi who was sentenced to life imprisonment till death.





Apart from this, seven accused were given enhanced life imprisonment of 21 years and the remaining were given simple life imprisonment for 14 years. All the convicts had appealed against their conviction in the High Court.





Around 58 people lost their lives when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was torched at the Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002.





Following the incident, on February 28 the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal declared Gujarat Bandh. A total of 97 people were killed by rioters in Ahmedabad's Naroda Patiya area on this day. -- ANI





File pic: Maya Kodani and Babu Bajrangi were awarded life imprisonment in the Naroda Patiya case. Kodani is out on bail.

10:02 Rape-accused Unnao MLA's 'Y' category security withdrawn : The Centre withdraws 'Y' category security from Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is in jail in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl.





A CBI court has remanded Atul Singh, the brother of the the prime accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and four other associates to a four-day police custody in connection with the Unnao rape case.





09:54 PM double India's contribution to Commonwealth fund : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the doubling of India's contribution to the Commonwealth fund for technical cooperation and stressed the need to focus on providing developmental assistance to small island states, the External Affairs Ministry said today.





The prime minister, during his interventions at the executive session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting here, also highlighted the need for capacity building of small states and small island developing states that are part of the Commonwealth.





India is going to help these small island states and coastal states in capacity building through training programmes at the National Institute Of Oceanography in Goa, Ruchi Ghanashyam, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters during a briefing.





The main issues discussed at today's session were strengthening democracy and the rule of law, the state of the international trading system, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and climate action, and security issues faced by the Commonwealth countries.





In his interventions, the prime minister highlighted a number of important issues, including the need for working together for achieving SDGs and cooperation on climate action, Ghanashyam said.





The main announcements made by the prime minister at the summit included doubling India's contribution to the Commonwealth fund for technical cooperation, she said without giving any figures of India's current contribution.





The Prime Minister also said India would also take part in small projects for assisting Commonwealth countries through its permanent mission in New York. -- PTI

09:44 Pak singer accuses Ali Zafar of sexual harassment: Pakistani singer-actor Meesha Shafi has accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her, saying the decision to share her #MeToo story was difficult but she felt it was important to break the culture of silence.





Singer-actor Zafar, a well-known face in Bollywood, has "categorically denied all claims of harassment" and said that he "intends to take this through the courts of law". Shafi, who belongs to a family of actors, dropped the bombshell on Twitter where she posted a lengthy statement.





"Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo," she tweeted.





Shafi said she had been subjected to sexual harassment "of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague" on more than one occasion.





The actor-singer, who has produced a number of successful tracks and acted in high profile films such as Mira Nair's "Reluctant Fundamentalist" and Bollywood film "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", said it has been a traumatic experience for her and her family. Referring to the 'Me Too' campaign, which became a rallying cry of women across the globe to share their experiences in the wake of Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal in October 2017, Shafi said what concerned her the most was that she faced it despite being an "empowered" woman. -- PTI

08:56 No meeting between Modi, Pak PM Abbasi at CHOGM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not meet his Pakistani counterpart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London and no such meeting is planned today, the external affairs ministry said. Prior to the prime minister's visit, the MEA had said last week that Modi was unlikely to have bilateral talks with the Pakistani premier at the summit. "No meeting took place with the Pakistani prime minister. There is no plan to have any (meeting)," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question. -- PTI

08:38 Day after Loya verdict, Oppn to discuss CJI impeachment in key meet: The leaders of opposition parties will meet today in Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament and are likely to discuss the issue of the Supreme Court verdict rejecting multiple pleas for an independent probe into the death of special Central Bureua of Investigation judge B H Loya, sources said. The issue of moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is also likely to be discussed in the wake of the Loya case judgement. The Opposition has been working on bringing various parties on board for a larger consensus on bringing the impeachment motion against the CJI. While the Left parties, the NCP and the Congress are on board for moving the impeachment motion, some parties that have already signed the petition have backed out. During the meeting convened by Azad, the sources say, the opposition parties will also discuss the idea of having a broader consensus on how to defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI