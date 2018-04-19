LIVE! Turkey's President Erdogan calls snap election in June

00:37 Turkey's President Erdogan calls snap election in June:
Turkey will hold snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, brought forward by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from November 2019.
He has run Turkey since 2002 and will seek five more years with beefed up powers approved in a referendum last year.
The idea of an early poll was initially proposed by nationalist allies.
Erdogan said in a televised speech the country needed the new election to rid it of "the diseases of the old system".
"Developments in Syria and elsewhere have made it urgent to switch to the new executive system in order to take steps for our country's future in a stronger way," the president said in a live broadcast.
Erdogan said he had made the decision after speaking to the head of the nationalist MHP party, Devlet Bahceli, who is expected to form an alliance with Erdogan's ruling AK Party in the parliamentary polls.
00:08 Remember our country and not Modi: PM @ London event:
Speaking at the Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London, Prime Minister Narendra Modi when asked about how he wanted to be remembered said, "I was not born with an aim to be in history books. I request you all- remember our country and not Modi. I am just like you all, a common citizen of India."
Earlier when asked about criticism, the PM said, "My problem is not against criticism. To criticise, one has to research and find proper facts. Sadly, it does not happen now. What happens instead is allegations."
"I want this government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong."