LIVE! Rahul gives bizarre answers to students in Amethi

April 17, 2018

10:30 Sensex extends gains on normal monsoon forecast: Extending its rising streak for the ninth session, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced nearly 100 points in opening trade today, after forecast of a normal monsoon for the year.





The 30-share barometer was trading higher by 92.66 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 34,398.09, with power, metal, PSU, infrastructure, realty, capital goods and auto sector stocks leading the trend. The gauge had gained 1,286.36 points in the previous eight sessions. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 29.20 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 10,557.55.





10:20 Rahul gives bizarre answers to students in Amethi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave bizarre answers to students while he was on a visit to a government school. During his interaction with school children in Amethi, one of the girl students asked: The government has enacted many laws but why are not they properly being implemented in the villages?





Rahul smilingly replied: "Yeh aap Modi Ji sey puchiye. Meri sarkar thodi hi hai. Jab hamari sarkar hogi tab hamsey poochna (You ask this question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My government is not there. You should ask this question to us (Congress) when our government comes into power)."





The Congress President's answer was supposed to invite laughter and it did. But it is not clear whether Rahul knowingly or unknowingly gave this answer as everybody knows that the Parliament enacts laws and many of them are implemented by the state governments and not by the Union government.





When the same student asked a question about Amethi, the Congress President shrugged off his responsibilities as an MP and put the blame on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instead. "Nahi-Nahi. Amethi ko toh Yogiji chalate hain. Mai to Amethi ka MP hoon. Mera kaam Lok Sabha mey kanoon bananey ka hai. Magar Yogiji kaa kaam UP ko chalaney ka hai aur Yogiji doosra kaam kar rahey hain. Bijli kaa kaam nahi kar rahey hain, paani ka kaam nahi kar rahey hain, Shiksha ka kaam nahi kar rahey hain aur krodh faila rahey hain. (No! No!. Yogi governs Amethi. I am MP from Amethi and my work is to enact laws in the Lok Sabha. It is responsibility of Yogi to govern UP but he is busy doing something else. He is not working on electricity, water, education and spreading anger,"

Rahul replied and walked away while the students wanted to ask more questions. -- ANI

10:11 Sushma Swaraj to visit China later this week: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will visit China later this week to participate in the Foreign Ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation during which she will also hold talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Swaraj, who will be arriving in China on April 21, is expected to meet Wang on April 22. She is scheduled to take part in the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting on April 24, official sources said.





This will be their first meeting after Wang has been elevated last month to be the State Councillor, which makes him the top diplomat in the Chinese hierarchy. He will hold the dual posts of the State Councillor and Foreign Minister.





After her China visit, she will travel to Magnolia. Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are visiting China virtually around the same time. Sitharaman is due to take part in the SCO Defence Ministers meeting on April 24.





The SCO meetings are a prelude to the June summit of the eight-member grouping in which India and Pakistan have become new members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in the SCO summit to be held in the Chinese city of Qingdao in June . -- PTI

09:51 Terrorists fire at police station in Shopian : Terrorists fired upon a police station in Shopian in Kashmir and fled after firing several rounds. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported. The area is being cordoned off.



Terrorists have frequently barged into police posts decamping with service rifles and ammunition.



Last year, clashes had erupted in Shopian after terrorists attacked a police outpost. Some youths assembled in the villages and started pelting stones on the security forces.



Bank robberies and weapon snatching incidents have been on the rise in the Valley, triggering alerts.





Representational image.

09:40 Bomb blast outside Indian consulate office in Nepal: A bomb went off outside an Indian consulate office in Nepal's Biratnagar, damaging the wall of the premises, a media report said today. Morang SP Arun Kumar BC said the blast took place last night in an open space behind the building that caused minor damage to the wall.





Police said they are investigating who caused the blast, Kathmandu Post reported. Investigating officers suspect that cadres of a local political group have caused the blast. The party had called a general strike in Biratnagar yesterday. The security around the blast site has been upped after the incident.





09:17 Bodies of missing Indians family disappeared during road trip in US, found: An inter-agency search and rescue team has recovered two more bodies of an Indian American family who were feared drowned in a California river some 10 days ago, US officials said. The bodies have been identified of that of Sandeep Thottapilly, 41, and his daughter Saachi, 9, who along with his wife, Soumya, 38, and son Siddhant, 12, went missing 10 days ago.

They were driving from Portland, Oregon to San Jose in Southern California. The bodies of Sandeep and Saachi were recovered on Sunday inside the vehicle, a Honda Pilot, which was recovered from about 4-6 feet of river water, the police said. Last week, the rescue team had found the body of a woman, later identified to be that of Soumya, and remains of the vehicle and the belongings of the Thottapilly family. "At approximately 11:30 AM a boating team noticed a gasoline smell emitting from the water approximately 1/2 mile north of the reported crash site (downstream). The searchers began to probe the water and located a vehicle submerged approximately 4-6 feet beneath the water," California's Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Soon thereafter, search divers entered the water and were able to feel what they believed to be a person inside of the vehicle. Visibility was extremely poor and divers noted the vehicle was encased in a large amount of sediment from the river current, a media release said. Recovery efforts continued for several hours and at approximately 6:30 PM the vehicle was partially removed from the Eel River by use of a tow truck. This provided searchers the ability to conduct a visual inspection of the inside of the vehicle. "Searchers subsequently recovered the bodies of Sandeep Thottapilly and Saachi Thottapilly from inside the vehicle," the Sheriff Office said adding that the autopsies are expected to be performed this week as part of the coroner's investigation into the incident. Another search operation is being conducted around the Eel River in an attempt to locate Siddhant Thottapilly who still remains missing. According to the San Jose Police Department, the Thottapilly family was supposed to have arrived to visit a friend in the San Jose area on April 6 but did not make it as scheduled. The family was last heard from in the town of Klamath, Del Norte County, on April 5. The family was officially reported as missing to the San Jose Police Department on April 8. Sandeep grew up in Surat city in Gujarat and settled down in the US over 15 years ago. -- PTI

09:14 Girl gets parents booked for 'settling' rape case: A 16-year-old girl has alleged that her parents tried to coax her into changing her statement in court after taking money from two men accused of raping her in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said. The victim approached police on April 10 with help from her neighbours, following which a case was registered. Her mother was arrested but her father is on the run. She alleged that her parents forced her to change statement in court after taking Rs five lakh from the accused, police said. She claimed that when she refused to listen to her parents, they beat her. The girl had gone missing in August last year after which her parents had filed a police complaint. She returned after a week and told police that she was held captive by two men who raped her. The two men were arrested. -- PTI

09:07 Scripting History PM Modi arrives in Sweden : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the capital of Sweden, Stockholm.

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport. Modi is on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. "Scripting history! PM @narendramodi arrives in Stockholm on a first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 30 years to a warm and personal welcome by @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven at the airport and to participate in the first ever India-Nordic Summit," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Modi and Lofven also travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel, he said. Earlier, ahead of his visit, Modi said in New Delhi he was looking forward to deepening bilateral engagement with both countries in a number of areas including trade, investment and clean energy. "India and Sweden share warm and friendly ties. Our partnership is based on democratic values and commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based global order. Sweden is a valuable partner in our development initiatives," Modi had said in a departure statement. The two prime ministers will hold bilateral talks today. Modi said he and Lofven would also interact with top business leaders of both countries and chart out a future roadmap of cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, clean energy and smart cities. The prime minister said he would also call on King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf. India and Sweden will also jointly organise the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm today.

The summit will also be attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. From Sweden, Modi will later today travel to the UK where he will also attend the CHOGM, besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May. -- PTI

08:46 Facebook says it collects data even if you're logged out: Facebook, embattled in the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, today revealed that it collected information from people beyond their social network use. "When you visit a site or app that uses our services, we receive information even if you're logged out or don't have a Facebook account," Facebook's diretor of product management David Baser said in a post on the social network's blog. "This is because other apps and sites don't know who is using Facebook," he added, noting Facebook was also following up with Congress on a few dozen questions Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was unable to answer at the time of the hearings last week.

Baser said "many" websites and apps use Facebook services to target content and ads, including via the social network's Like and Share buttons, when people use their Facebook account to log into another website or app and Facebook ads and measurement tools.

He also said that the practice was widespread, with companies such as Google and Twitter also doing the same.

"Most websites and apps send the same information to multiple companies each time you visit them," the post said. "There are three main ways in which Facebook uses the information we get from other websites and apps: providing our services to these sites or apps; improving safety and security on Facebook; and enhancing our own products and services. "I want to be clear: We don't sell people's data. Period," Baser added.