LIVE! CWG gold medallist Poonam Yadav attacked in Varanasi

April 15, 2018

09:46 CWG gold medallist Poonam Yadav attacked in Varanasi: Commonwealth Games gold medallist and weightlifter Poonam Yadav was attacked with bricks and stones by unidentified assailants on Saturday when she was visiting a relative, police said.

When her father, uncle and cousin tried to intervene they too were beaten up. Amid heavy stone pelting and ruckus, the police team escorting her managed to save her and bring her out of the melee.

Superintendent of Police, Rural Amit Kumar said that as soon as the news of the incident reached them, extra police force was sent to secure Yadav and added that the people behind the attack will not be spared.

The attack, according to police, emanated from an old land dispute between a relative of Yadav and a neighbouring village head.

When Yadav tried to intervene, she too was attacked after which she dialed UP 100 service and managed to escape.

Police force has been deployed to ensure that there was no escalation of hostilities.

09:10 Trump mocked for 'Mission Accomplished!' tweet after Syria strike: The Twittersphere piled on US President Donald Trump after he tweeted on Saturday that the US-led strikes on Syria "could not have had a better result."

"Mission Accomplished!" he wrote of the US, UK and French strikes against targets in Syria over the suspected use of chemical weapons.

Twitter users immediately saw a connection to comments from US President George W Bush in 2003 when he gave a speech announcing an end to major combat operations in Iraq with a massive banner behind him that read, "Mission Accomplished."

Here's how Twitter responded:

"I didn't think I could be shocked by a tweet anymore but 'mission accomplished' was so surprising I had to double check that it was not a spoof," US Senator Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, wrote.

Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary under Bush, responded to Trump's tweet, writing, "Um...I would have recommended ending this tweet with not those two words." Fleischer went on to describe the back story of the banner.

MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid tweeted, "Saying 'mission accomplished' always works out well for presidents."

Mike Levin, a Democratic candidate for California's 49th Congressional District, also criticised Trump's move.

"Even George W Bush, who almost never admitted mistakes, said using that term was a bad decision."

08:45 Modi to meet German Chancellor Merkel on way back from Britain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a stopover in Berlin on April 20 after concluding his visits to Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The external affairs ministry said in its statement, "At the suggestion of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making a brief stopover in Berlin on April 20 after completing his visits to Sweden and the United Kingdom."

During his visit, the PM will meet Chancellor Merkel and both the leaders will exchange views on a number of bilateral, regional and global issues.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Chancellor Merkel began her fourth term on March 14 this year.

The visit demonstrates the commitment by the two countries to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges.

Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Sweden and Britain from April 16 to 20 with an aim to boost bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment.

-- ANI