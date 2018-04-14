LIVE! US and allies launch strikes on Syria chemical weapons sites

Write a comment

April 14, 2018

08:46 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may resume office in North Block next week: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may resume office in North Block later next week, sources said. The minister, while recovering at home, continues to receive files and directs work in the finance ministry.

Two officials have confirmed that, subject to a go-ahead from the doctors, Jaitley could be back in office. They did not share details on his current medical status. "He has not really taken leave. He continues working from home. Subject to the doctor's approval, he will start working from North Block," said one of the officials.

On Monday, Jaitley underwent dialysis at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was admitted last week for a kidney transplant surgery. The surgery has not taken place yet. Jaitley's scheduled trip to the United Kingdom, slated for this week, has been postponed. He had cancelled a number of public appearances and did not take oath after his re-election to the Rajya Sabha. Given Jaitley's physical absence, the seniormost figures are Ministers of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan and Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Jaitley had in September 2014 undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight-gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition. That surgery was performed at Max Hospital. He had to be later shifted to AIIMS because of complications. He had a heart surgery several years ago.

-- Arup Roychoudhury/Business Standard

08:29 US and allies launch strikes on Syria chemical weapons sites: The US, UK and France have bombed multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The strikes are in response to a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

"A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway," President Trump said in an address to the nation.

Explosions were reported near the Syrian capital Damascus.

Officials at a Pentagon briefing listed three targets that had been struck:

>> A scientific research facility in Damascus, allegedly connected to the production chemical and biological weapons >> A chemical weapons storage facility west of Homs >> A chemical weapons equipment storage and an important command post, also near Homs

Syrian state television said government forces had shot down more than a dozen missiles.

The government's main ally, Russia, issued a statement through its US ambassador, saying "such actions will not be left without consequences".

08:06 EC panel: Karnataka poll schedule not leaked, was speculation: An in-house committee set up by the Election Commission to probe the alleged leak of Karnataka poll schedule minutes before the official announcement, said today the information was not leaked but mere speculation.

The EC had set up the committee after the BJP's IT cell chief announced in a tweet the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly polls before the official declaration on March 27. He, however, had got the date for counting of votes wrong.

The committee noted that the media has speculated election schedules before and it seemed similar attempts were made in the case of Karnataka elections.

"As pointed out by (a private TV channel) in its response, the alleged leak was not a leak and was merely speculation. Thus, the committee is of the opinion that there was no leak of schedule of elections to Karnataka Legislative assembly 2018," the committee said it its report.

The TV channel had stated it had accessed the details of the poll schedule from informed sources and, given that the information was not entirely accurate, it was obvious that it was not a leak.

The committee, in its report, said the official announcement of schedule is integral to the electoral process.

"It is the responsibility of all the stakeholders including media and political parties not to attempt any speculation that may create unnecessary doubts in the minds of our stakeholders and citizens at large. The commission may like to convey this concern to the stakeholders in its future interactions," the report said.

The committee is of the view that the existing system is robust. "However, considering the secrecy of the process the committee will separately brief the commission for further strengthening the process, if required," it added.

Ahead of the official announcement on March 27 by Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat, BJP IT-cell chief Amit Malviya had tweeted that voting will be held on May 12 and the counting will take place on May 18.

He was correct about the day of voting, but got the counting date wrong. The counting will take place on May 15.

The panel said Malviya, in another tweet, had attributed a news channel as his source.

In his press conference to announce the poll schedule, Rawat had described the leak as a "very serious" issue that merited a probe and "stringent action".

Immediately after Malviya's tweet, the Congress said: "BJP becomes the 'Super Election Commission' as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC. Credibility of EC is on test."

The committee has noted that the information of alleged leak appeared in public domain for the first time at 11.06 am.

"From the responses, it can be safely concluded that the alleged information was first displayed on (the TV channel) which was used by all others in tweet/media (TV)," the report said, adding since the counting date did not matched with the actual date, "it can be safely concluded that the alleged leak contained different information about the schedule of election".

-- PTI