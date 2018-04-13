LIVE! Pakistani hand in Kathua rape-murder case, says MP BJP chief

01:21 Pakistani hand in Kathua rape-murder case, says MP BJP chief:
A senior BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh today claimed a "Pakistani hand" behind the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region.
BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, who was participating in a fast organised here in protest against the washout of parliament's budget session, told reporters, "The act (Kathua rape-murder) must have been committed by Pakistan's agents to divide people by chanting Jai Shri Ram".
He was responding to reports that slogans of 'Jai Sriram' were raised following the incident.
"If slogans of Jai Shri Ram were shouted on the rape of the girl, it must be the handiwork of Pakistan's agents who want to create differences between us," Chouhan said.
"Hindus are less than one per cent in Kashmir. They cannot even open their mouths, then how can they shout these slogans?" he asked.
The BJP leader, however, termed the incident as a "blot on humanity".
The eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by six men who had held her in captivity in a small temple village for a week in January. She was allegedly drugged so that she could be sexually assaulted again before being bludgeoned to death, according to police. -- PTI
IMAGE: Former JNU vice-president Shehla Rashid along with local students during a protest demanding justice for 8-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered. Photograph: PTI Photo
01:07 Govt must take strict action to prevent crimes against women: Rahul :
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tonight said that the government must take strict action to prevent crimes against women.
"This is a national issue, not a political issue. You can see people across parties have joined. Women should at least feel safe," he said while leading a midnight march at the India Gate in New Delhi.
00:50 Govt is sleeping, will wake them up: Ghulam Nabi Azad :
The govt is sleeping and so at this time the Congress will have to wake them up. The PM had given a slogan 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' and it's in his regime that our girls are being raped. He isn't taking action against his ministers who are trying to save the rape accused, says Ghulam Nabi Azad who has participated in a midnight candlelight march at India Gate.
IMAGE: Congress workers participate in a candle light march to protest over government's 'inaction' in Kathua and Unnao rape incidents near India Gate in New Delhi. Photograph: Arun Sharma/PTI Photo
00:20 :
Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra also participate in the candlelight march at India Gate against Kathua and Unnao rape cases.
00:18 Rahul Gandhi leads candlelight vigil for Kathua, Unnao rape victims :
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading a midnight candlelight vigil at India Gate in New Delhi to demand justice for Asifa, the 8-year-old girl who was gang-raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir and the teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, who was allegedly raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA.
"Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted this evening amid nationwide outcry over two rape incidents.
Earlier, breaking his silence on the case earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, "How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?"
Union Minister VK Singh also added his voice to the spiraling outrage over Asifa's gang-rape and murder. "We have failed Asifa as humans. But she will not be denied justice," tweeted the former army chief, the first minister in the BJP-led central government to talk about justice for the child who suffered unspeakable cruelty in her last few days.