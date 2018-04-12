LIVE! PM to observe fast today over Parliament washout

Write a comment

April 12, 2018

09:39 Amit Shah on two-day tour in poll bound Karnataka : BJP chief Amit Shah will tour the northern parts of the poll-bound state of Karnataka from today for two days.





Shah will participate in 'Musti Dhanya Sangrah Abhiyan' at noon, in Abbigeri village of Gadag district.





Later, the BJP chief will hold a road show at 5 pm from Murusavira Mutt to Durgadabail, Hubballi.





Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders are also slated to observe a day-long fast today to protest the washout of the Budget Session of Parliament due to disruptions.Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly.





09:33 SP to support BSP in UP Legislative Council polls: Akhilesh : Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has declared that the Samajwadi Party will support Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party in the upcoming Legislative Council elections in the state. This comes after the Samajwadi Party won the Lok Sabha by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies with the support of the BSP.

The elections to the 13 Legislative Council seats are slated to be held on April 26 with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party being certain of winning at least 11 seats, going by its brute majority in the state legislative assembly.

In the 100-member UP Legislative Council, the BJP currently has just 13 members. The Samajwadi Party has 61 members, the BSP nine, the Congress two, the RLD one and others 12. Two seats are vacant.

According to the Election Commission, tenures of 13 MLCs, including SP national president Akhilesh Yadav and two ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government - Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza - will end on May 5.

Of the 13 seats falling vacant, seven were held by the SP, two each by the BJP and the BSP, and one RLD. The thirteenth seat was held by former SP minister Ambika Chaudhary. His seat fell vacant when he switched over from the SP to the BSP.

09:18 PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Defence Expo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of Defence Expo in Chennai today.

The expo, which will be attended by over 670 exhibitors, including 150 from abroad, will showcase India's capability in the export of defence systems and components.

Major manufacturers like Tata, Bharat Forge, Mahindra, DRDO, HAL, Ordinance Factories will participate from the Indian side.

International companies participating in this event include Lockheed Martin and Boeing of the United States, Airbus and Rafale of France, Rosonboron Exports and United Shipbuilding of Russia, BAE Systems of United Kingdom, Sibat of Israel, Rhode and Schwarz of Germany.

-- ANI

08:58 Pillar inside Taj Mahal premises collapses due to heavy rain: As heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Uttar Pradesh, a pillar of the entry gate to the world famous Taj Mahal monument collapsed on Thursday.

The pillar located on the southern entry gate of the monument fell due to rain on Thursday past midnight, according to sources.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

-- ANI

08:41 PM to observe fast today over Parliament washout: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast today in New Delhi, while top BJP leaders, including Union ministers, will fan out across the country for a similar protest to corner the opposition over the recent washout of the budget session of Parliament.

Addressing party MPs through an audio conference call ahead of the protest, Modi said the BJP leaders and its workers will observe the fast to "expose" those handful of people who "throttled" democracy by stalling Parliament proceedings during the budget session.

Besides Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu will observe the fast in New Delhi.

As per the schedule prepared by the BJP for observing the fast across the country, Union Health Minister J P Nadda will be in Modi's constituency Varanasi, while Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will travel to Patna for it, party sources said.

Many other ministers will travel to various places across the country to observe the fast. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will observe the fast in Chennai, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javdekar in Benguluru, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel in Tamil Nadu and Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh.

Tourism Minister KJ Alphons will observe the fast in Kerala.

Besides ministers, all the party MPs will also sit on a fast in their respective constituencies, while BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka tomorrow.

The ruling BJP has blamed the opposition, led by the Congress party, for the washout of the budget session. The session was the worst in terms of productivity in about a decade.

08:31 Pregnant artist shot dead for refusing to stand while singing in Pakistan: In a brutal episode, a pregnant Pakistani artist has been shot dead during a festive ceremony in Larkana district of Sindh province as she refused to stand while singing.

Twenty-four-year-old Samina Samoon, also known as Samina Sindhu, was in Kanga village for an event where she was singing for her audience.

As the event progressed, a man identified as Tarique Ahmed Jatoi asked her to stand while singing.

The singer refused to comply to his demand because she was pregnant. The denial did not go well with Jatoi, who was reportedly inebriated and shot her dead.

The 24-year-old singer was taken to hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her husband has demanded that the FIR should charge the accused of double murder for killing his wife and unborn child.

The accused has been arrested and an investigation has been launched into the singer's murder.

-- ANI

07:53 ISRO successfully launches IRNSS-1I navigation satellite: The Indian Space Research Organisation's navigation satellite INRSS-1I was today launched by PSLV-C41 from the spaceport and successfully placed in the designated orbit.

PSLV-C41/IRNSS-1I Mission blasted off at 4.04 am from the first launchpad at the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre. It was a normal lift-off, ISRO officials said. The workhorse, PSLV, injected the satellite into orbit 19 minutes after lift-off from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre here. ISRO Chairman K Sivan described the mission as a success and congratulated the scientists behind it. He said IRNSS-1I was successfully placed in the designated orbit.

IRNSS-1I is expected to replace IRNSS-1A, the first of the seven navigation satellites, that was rendered ineffective after its three rubidium atomic clocks failed. The seven satellites are part of the NavIC navigation satellite constellation. The launch is ISRO's second attempt at sending a replacement satellite. The previous mission of a PSLV carrying IRNSS-1H in August last year failed after the heat shield covering the satellite failed to separate.

The IRNSS-1I mission takes place two weeks after the space agency launched GSAT-6A on board GSLV Mk-II. Though the rocket placed GSAT-6A in orbit, the ISRO lost communication with the satellite within two days.

-- PTI