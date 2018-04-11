LIVE! Will do our best to maintain integrity of elections in India: Zuckerberg

Write a comment

April 11, 2018

01:59 Zuckerberg agrees to help in passage of Honest Ads Act, a proposal to regulate online political advertising the same way as television, radio and print.

01:57 FB doesn't ask political orientation of its employees: CEO: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerbeg said that his company does not ask for political orientation of its employees.

01:53 Will do our best to maintain integrity of elections in India: Zuckerberg: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during his congressional hearing said that he wants to ensure protection of integrity of elections, mentioning that he knows the importance of the upcoming polls in countries, including India, Hungary and Brazil.

He noted that there are several important elections in 2018 in countries like India, Hungary and Brazil and his company wants to ensure protection of integrity in these elections.



01:51 If you delete your account, all data is gone, confirms Zuckerberg.

01:33 Can Facebook take down hate speech within 24 hours? asks Senator Leahy. Zuckerberg replies by saying, "We are working on it."

01:11 There are people in Russia to sabotage our elections: Zuckerberg : Zuckerberg says that there are people dedicated in Russia to sabotage our systems and elections.

When asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein about what Facebook was doing to prevent foreign actors from interfering in US elections, Zukcerberg said, " This is one of my top priorities is to get this right. One of my greatest regrets is we were slow in identifying the Russian operations in 2016."

01:00 Facebook stock jumps 5% as CEO Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled in Senate.

00:52 Committed to making things right in the long run: Zuckerberg : When one of the senators asked the Facebook CEO, wow is today's apology different as you have apologised a lot in the past as well, Zuckerberg said," We started Facebook in a dorm room and we made mistakes. For the first 10 years, we focused on building tools to help people communicate. Now, we have realised that making tools are just not enough. But we are committed to making things right in the long run."

00:49 Zuckerberg answers in the positive when asked if Facebook had came across suspicious activity by an app in the past.

'Facebook doesn't write privacy policy in detail': When asked why doesn't Facebook disclose to the user all the ways that Facebook could use the data, Mark Zuckerberg said, "Long privacy policies are confusing and difficult to understand for user. So, we do not write everything in detail in our privacy policy to make it simple for users."

00:44 We are investigating every app now: Zuckerberg tells US Congress: Answering the United States Congress's questions, Zuckerberg said that Facebook is now conducting a full investigation all apps

"We are now conducting a full investigation all apps and if we suspect any app we will do a full audit," Zuckerberg said.

Are you considering that users will have to pay to Facebook to turn off ads?: Zuckerberg: People can always turn it off but majority of the people don't. And we need the ads to sustain our business model.

00:36 Mark Zuckerberg sticks to the earlier press statement in his response.

Here you can read his full testimony.

00:33 It is not the first time that Facebook has mishandled its users information, says Senator Bill Nelsonon.

00:15 'Will do everything to make sure Facebook remain a positive force': Before appearing before the US senate, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a message on his page.

"In an hour I'm going to testify in front of the Senate about how Facebook needs to take a broader view of our responsibility -- not just to build tools, but to make sure those tools are used for good. I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it's a positive force in the world," he said with a photo of the Capitol Building's west lawn.