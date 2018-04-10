LIVE! Unnao rape: Victim wants BJP MLA hanged

Write a comment

April 10, 2018

11:27 SC judges appointed on impression, not performance: J Chelameswar : Stressing on the need to bring more transparency in the appointment process of Supreme Court judges, Justice J Chelameswar on Monday said the elevation of the High Court judge to the apex court is done on their impression rather than on their performance.





Speaking during a panel discussion titled 'The Indian Higher Judiciary: Issues and Prospects', the apex court judge said the one responsible for the selection process must put "assessment on record", which would "eliminate most of the problems".





"An assessment of the performance of a high court judge, I am talking about elevation to the Supreme Court, is hardly done. Generally, the assessment goes by impression," Justice Chelameswar said.





During the discussion, Justice Chelameswar, while speaking on reforms required in the apex court, said if it happens then as the sanctioned strength of the top court is 31 judges, each state will stake its claim for a seat.





"The SC today has a sanctioned strength of 31. The moment Supreme Court with 31 judges is created, the first thing that happens in this country is every state believes it is entitled to a seat in the top court," he said. -- ANI





File pic.

11:11 Speeding truck overturns, 18 labourers killed : At least 18 labourers were killed and 15 others injured when a speeding truck overturned in western Maharashtra's Satara district in the early hours today, a police official said. The condition of three of the injured labourers was reported to be critical, he said. The police suspect that the driver "dozed off" and lost control of the vehicle while managing a difficult turn, leading to the accident.





The truck, carrying construction labourers from Bijapur district in Karnataka, was going towards Pune when it met with the accident around 4.30 am on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway passing through the district, around 250 km from here, Satara's Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil said.





"After crossing the Khambatki ghat section, there is a difficult turning of 'S' shape. It is an accident-prone spot. The truck driver probably dozed off and lost control over the wheels, as a result of which the vehicle hit a barricade and overturned," he said.





At least 18 labourers died, while 15 others sustained injuries, he said. The labourers, carrying heavy and sharp equipment, were heading to a construction site in Pune, Patil said.





"They were carrying some sharp and heavy equipment in the truck. When the vehicle overturned, the equipment fell on the labourers. Many of them died due to head injuries caused by the equipment," the SP said. On being informed, the Khandala police rushed the spot and took all the victims to the Satara Civil Hospital, he said. Three of the injured labourers were reported to be in a critical condition, he said. -- PTI

11:00 Unnao rape: Victim wants BJP MLA hanged : Unnao rape: The victim, speaking to ANI, said that Kuldeep Singh (Sengar, the BJP MLA) has not yet been arrested. "I don't know if his brother is arrested. I demand that they be hanged till death. They've made my life miserable. I want justice. They killed my father," she said.



The brother of the rape-accused BJP MLA, was arrested in Unnao early today, police said. According to a police spokesperson, a crime branch team arrested Atul Singh Sengar, on the directions of the state police chief.





An 18-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers.





Yesterday, her father died in custody in Unnao, prompting her to charge that he was killed inside jail at the behest of the lawmaker.





Pappu Singh, around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on April 8 and died during treatment yesterday, Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Pushpanjali had yesterday said.





Four accused -- Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu -- named in the FIR registered on April 4 for beating up Pappu had been arrested.





10:38 Markets cheer decision to curtail Axis Bank CEO's tenure : Shares of Axis Bank today rose as much as 4 per cent in morning trade on the bourses after its CEO and Managing Director Shikha Sharma's tenure was shortened. The Axis Bank board yesterday curtailed the fourth term of Sharma to seven months following an unusual request from her that she be relieved on December 2018, 29 months ahead of the scheduled term.





Following the announcement, shares of the company opened on a bullish note at Rs 523.10, then surged to a high of Rs 540, up 4.26 per cent from its previous closing price.





On NSE, the stock opened at Rs 523, then jumped to a high of Rs 540, a rise of 3.98 per cent from its last close. The board's decision came amidst RBI raising questions over her re-appointment for the fourth term as MD and CEO of the third largest private sector lender in the wake of mounting non-performing assets.





PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bihar. He will lay the foundation stone for various projects in the state and speak at a Swacch Bharat Abhiyan event. He was received upon arrival by Governor Satyapal Malik and CM Nitish Kumar.

10:29 Indian shooter's father tries to enter athletes lounge at CWG range: An unidentified Indian shooter's father tried to enter the Commonwealth Games athletes lounge at the Belmont Shooting Centre today but was told to back off after his accreditation was found to be invalid.





Claiming to be the personal coach of one of the female members of the Indian shooting team, the man in question tried to enter the lounge but was told to leave by the National Rifles Association of India President Raninder Singh.





"It was a small matter, somebody had tried to enter. I don't wish to take the concerned shooter's name, she is yet to compete. Not her fault as well. It's just that personal coaches are not allowed in Commonwealth, Asian and Olympic Games," Singh told PTI, refusing to identify the shooter involved in the matter.





"This is a clear policy of the NRAI but sometimes people try to act smart. But once he was told to back off, he didn't create any issue. So, the matter is closed now, controversy resolved" he said. Singh said the man in question should not have been issued accreditation.





"I don't know how he got an accreditation, may be the Indian contingent was misled about his status as a coach because in shooting, only team coaches are allowed access to the athletes lounge.





"There is no concept of personal coaches at multi-sport events as far as shooting is concerned," he explained. A source in the Indian contingent said the accreditation was issued to this person based on a request from a member of the shooting squad.





10:14 This madrasa in Gorakhpur teaches Sanskrit : In Yogi Adityanath's Goarakhpur, Sanskrit, among other subjects, is being being taught at the Darul Uloom Husainia madrasa.



The Principal of the madrasa told ANI, 'It's a modern madrasa under the UP Education board and subjects like English, Hindi, Science, Maths and Sanskrit are taught here. They are also taught Arabic."



The students of the madrasa added,"We feel good to learn Sanskrit. Our teachers teach and explain things very well. Even our parents help us in learning."





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has maintained that he did not favour the closure of madrasas but saw the need for modernisation of madrasas and Sanskrit Vidyalayas in the state.



Closing down madrasas is not a solution. Only quality education is the solution, Adityanath said, adding that the need of the hour was to equip students of Islamic and Sanskrit institutions with modern education so that they could face the cut-throat competition in the world.

The BSE Sensex advanced over 130 points today, continuing its rising streak for the fourth straight day, on firm global leads after Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech eased worries over a trade war. The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 130.31 points.

Badaun: A BR Ambedkar statue which was vandalized recently has been rebuilt and painted saffron.

09:58 Sorry for not doing enough: Zuckerberg testimony to Congress: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has apologised to the US Congress and accepts responsibility over the Cambridge Analytica scandal for "not doing enough" to protect its users' personal data being misused.





In a testimony released yesterday on the eve of his first Congressional appearance, Zuckerberg accepts responsibility for the social network's failure to protect private data of its 87 million users and prevent manipulation of the platform.





"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I'm sorry," Zuckerberg said in his written testimony released by a House of Representatives panel.





"I started Facebook, I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here." "It's clear now that we didn't do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech," Zuckerberg said.





Zuckerberg, 33, who is facing the worst crisis of business, will testify before senators later today and a House panel tomorrow amid a firestorm over the hijacking of data on millions of Facebook users by the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.





In prepared remarks released by a congressional panel, Zuckerberg admitted he was too idealistic and failed to grasp how the platform, used by two billion people, could be abused and manipulated. -- PTI

The marmalade that Victoria Singh made with oranges from her garden in Kota won the first place in the Commonwealth category at the World Original Marmalade Awards in England. Victoria Singh tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih about the jam from her kitchen in India that Prince Charles found delicious!

09:02 Unnao rape case: MLA's brother arrested, 3 others nabbed too : Atul Singh, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, has been arrested in connection with death of Unnao rape victim's father in jail. Three other people have also been arrested.

The father of an 18-year-old woman, who alleged that she was raped by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brothers, on Monday died in custody in Unnao, prompting her to put the blame on the lawmaker, who rejected the charge as a conspiracy and said the complainant belonged to 'low class'.

The alleged victim's father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail on Sunday night and died during treatment on Monday.

He was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act, police officials said. The news of his death spread like wildfire with opposition parties slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party government even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised action against the guilty.

Image: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar rejected the rape charge as a conspiracy and said the complainant belonged to 'low class'. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

08:50 CWG: Disappointing end to India's 50m Rifle Prone event as Chain Singh and Gagan Narang are eliminated. No medal for India in this discipline.

08:39 FBI conduct raids on Trump's lawyer's office: The office of Michael Cohen, a long-standing personal lawyer and confidante of United States President Donald Trump, was raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday.

According to CNN, documents with information related to Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, who alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, were seized from the office by the FBI.

In a statement, Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, said a number of search warrants, commissioned by the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, were used by the Bureau to enter and search the offices of Cohen, while they also had "seized the privileged communications" between Cohen and his clients.

It is also being reported that Trump, who was watching the FBI raids on television, was aware of it before it happened.

In Ryan's statement, he said that that federal prosecutors told him that the office was singled out for the raid partly due to a referral made by the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller. It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney-client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath," Ryan said in the statement.

-- ANI

08:15 2 army jawans killed in Pakistani shelling in J-K's Rajouri: Two jawans were killed in heavy mortar shelling and firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

"Pakistan army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 1715 hours in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control last night," a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army was giving a befitting reply, he said.

Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were grievously injured in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries, the spokesman said.

Singh, 24, belonged to Danapur village of Akhnoor district in Jammu and Kashmir. He is survived by his father, Ajit Singh.

Sharma, 30, was from Sanhail village of Hiranagar district in Jammu. He is survived by his wife, Rajni Devi.

"Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were brave and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to the brave hearts for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the defence spokesperson said.

-- PTI

07:54 Security beefed up across nation in wake of shutdown call: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country ahead of the country-wide shutdown called by groups opposed to caste-based reservations, a senior police official said.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Jaipur city. Mobile internet service has also been blocked for 24 hours in Jaipur as a precautionary measure, the official said.

The 'Bharat bandh' call has been made on social media only and no organisation here has so far come forward to support it, the official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bhopal, Dharmendra Dubey said that social media messages were being monitored and warned that those spreading hate messages would be booked under section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ajatshatru, Divisional Commissioner of Bhopal said that prohibitory orders under section 144 had been clamped in the city for Tuesday but services including schools, government offices and banks would operate as usual.

Sudhir Lad, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chambal range said that curfew would be effective in Bhind from 9 pm today to 6 pm tomorrow to avoid any untoward incident.

Four people had died in Bhind in violence during the April 2 shutdown.

He informed that internet services had been blocked in the Chambal region in order to prevent rumour mongering.