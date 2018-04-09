LIVE! Mumbai airport to shut operations for 6 hours today, tomorrow

Write a comment

April 09, 2018

10:19 Court orders in Abu Salem, Rohingyas cases today: Two important verdicts today:



-- The Patiala House Court is likely to pronounce the order in the 2002 extortion case on Monday. This comes nearly two weeks after the final arguments were presented before a Delhi Court in the aforementioned case against noted gangster Abu Salem.





Although Salem had earlier claimed that the prosecution did not have enough evidence against him in the case, a fresh production warrant was issued against him in February.





Through his lawyer, the gangster had also claimed that his trial in the case violated an order by which he was extradited to India from Portugal in 2005.





And the Rohingyas' deportation case:



The Supreme Court will take up the case regarding the deportation of Rohingyas, for final disposal on Monday. A top court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, will be hearing the case, wherein the Centre has questioned the credentials of the petitioners seeking to block the deportation of Rohingya refugees, saying the genesis of the PILs threaten to change the country's demography and destabilise it.





In August, the Central Government had announced it was planning to deport Rohingya refugees living in the country, citing they were a threat to the country's security.





The Rohingya immigrants, who fled to India after violence in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, have settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

10:03 Mehuli wins silver in 10 air rifle, bronze for Chandela: Young Mehuli Ghosh settled for the silver medal after forcing a shoot-off in the women's 10m air rifle event with a perfect final shot of 10.9 while Apurvi Chandela secured bronze in the Commonwealth Games today. The 17-year Ghosh shot an excellent 10.9 to take the finals into a shoot-ff with Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso, the eventual gold medallist with a games record score of 247.2. Ghosh also aggregated a record 247.2 but a 9.9 in the shoot-off put paid to her hopes of claiming the top prize, as Veloso shot 10.3. Defending champions Chandela totalled 225.3 to finish third on the podium.





Chandela had earlier smashed her own Commonwealth Games qualifying record from four years back by scoring 423.2. Chandela's sequence of scores over four series in the qualifying read a very impressive 105.7 105.2 106.1 106.2.





While Ghosh was fifth in the qualifying with 413.7 following scores of 104.3 103.7 102.2 and 103.5 over four series.





10:01 Mumbai airport to shut operations for 6 hours today, tomorrow: Runway at Mumbai airport to remain closed between 11 am and 5 pm for maintenance work today and tomorrow. No flights have been scheduled in this period to or from Mumbai airport.



The routine exercise is being done to remove rubber deposits on the runway, a regular pre-monsoon maintenance practice.



Jet Airways on Sunday announced a list of rescheduled and cancelled flights on its website.



Passengers travelling on these two dates will have to check with the airlines to know about the changed timings.





The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is the only airport in the world with a record of handling 935 flights on a single-day in a single-runway operation.





Representational image.

09:49 India's Mehuli Ghosh wins women's 10 air rifle silver medal while Apurvi Chandela bags bronze in Commonwealth Games. PTI

09:42 Is Queen Elizabeth a descendant of Prophet Muhammed? : In one of the most bizarre research findings of recent years, a Moroccan newspaper has claimed it has traced the Queen's lineage back to the founder of Islam, Prophet Muhammad.





Although, according to the Daily Mail, the findings were first published in 1986 by Burke's Peerage, a British authority on royal pedigrees, the Morrocan newspaper has claimed to have traced back 43 generations of her family tree, asserting that the Queen is a distant descendant of the Prophet.





According to the findings, Elizabeth II's bloodline runs through the Earl of Cambridge in the 14th century, across medieval Muslim Spain, to Fatima, the Prophet's daughter.





Disputed by some historians, genealogical records of early-medieval Spain support the claim, which has also been verified by Ali Gomaa, the former grand mufti of Egypt.





"It is little known by the British people that the blood of Mohammed flows in the veins of the queen. However, all Moslem religious leaders are proud of this fact," wrote Burke's publishing director, in a letter to the-then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1986.





"The royal family's direct descent from the prophet Mohammed cannot be relied upon to protect the royal family forever from Moslem terrorists," he added.





The study by Burke's Peerage suggested that the Queen descended from a Muslim princess called Zaida, who fled her home town of Seville in the 11th century before converting to Christianity.





Zaida was the fourth wife of King Al-Mu'tamid ibn Abbad of Seville. She bore him a son Sancho, whose descendant later married the Earl of Cambridge in the 11th century.





09:37 Village where Naxals killed 76 CRPF men gets electricity after 15 years: A village in the Maoist-hit district of Sukma is getting re-electrified after the ultra-left rebels destroyed the power supply infrastructure 15 years ago.





The light vanished from the Chintalnar village when Maoists, in a bid to disrupt the development activities in the district, uprooted electricity poles.





Located about 80 kilometres from the district headquarters of Sukma district, the village once deprived of basic amenities due to the strong foothold of the Maoists is now slowly getting back to the path of development.





Talking to ANI, the residents of the village expressed happiness over the electrification of the area.





"Electrification of this area is a major relief for all of us. It will be easier for children to study at night. It has been more than ten years since the Naxals uprooted the (electricity) poles. We had solar light, but that only fulfilled our basic necessities," said a villager.





The electrification of the village is in line with the Chief Minister Raman Singh-led government's mission to ensure power supply in all the village of the state by June 2018.





"The Naxals kept people deprived of electricity. Our jawans sacrificed their lives for this (electrification) and now it is our responsibility to provide them (villagers) with all the facility. By June 2018, we will provide electricity to every village," the chief minister had said.





The Chintalnar village first came into the spotlight in the summer of 2010 when in an ambush Maoists killed 76 security personnel, who were on an area domination exercise near the village. -- ANI





Image: Electricity poles being laid in the village. Pic: ANI

09:08 Congress to stage nationwide fast against Modi govt's failure today: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest at the Raj Ghat in Delhi on Monday as part of a nationwide "fast" of the party to protest against the Narendra Modi government and non-functioning of Parliament.

Congress workers will hold a day-long fast at all state and district headquarters to protest against the BJP government and promote communal harmony and peace across the country.

In the national capital, Gandhi will sit with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers to protest against the government and its failure to hold discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress will also take up issues related to alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth. The BJP has also announced that its MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.

Newly appointed All India Congress Committee in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil on Sunday said that party would stage the fast on Monday in the state to expose BJP's "lies and cheating".

The Congress' Maharashtra unit will observe a token fast on Monday to protest against the "vicious stand" of the BJP government that has "threatened harmony in society", the party's state chief Ashok Chavan today said.

"BJP government's vicious stand has threatened the harmony in the society across the country. To maintain it, Congress leaders will observe token fast at party's respective district head quarters across the state. I will personally observe fast in Parbhani district" he tweeted on Sunday.

08:37 Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices: Get ready to find out if your Facebook data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Starting today, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

Facebook says most of the affected users (more than 70 million) are in the US, though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the UK.

In addition, all 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice titled "Protecting Your Information" with a link to see what apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. If they want, they can shut off apps individually or turn off third-party access to their apps completely.

Reeling from its worst privacy crisis in history --allegations that this Trump-affiliated data mining firm may have used ill-gotten user data to try to influence elections -- Facebook is in full damage-control mode.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that he made a "huge mistake" in failing to take a broad enough view of what Facebook's responsibility is in the world. He's set to testify before Congress next week.

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie previously estimated that more than 50 million people were compromised by a personality quiz that collected data from users and their friends. In an interview aired Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," Wylie said the true number could be even larger than 87 million.

That Facebook app, called "This is Your Digital Life," was a personality quiz created in 2014 by an academic researcher named Aleksander Kogan, who paid about 270,000 people to take it.

Zuckerberg said Facebook came up with the 87 million figure by calculating the maximum number of friends that users could have had while Kogan's app was collecting data. The company doesn't have logs going back that far, he said, so it can't know exactly how many people may have been affected.