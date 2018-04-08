LIVE! Dalits being tortured post April 2 Bharat Bandh: BJP leader

09:07 Dalits being tortured post April 2 Bharat Bandh: BJP leader:
BJP parliamentarian Udit Raj alleged that members of his Dalit community were being "tortured" in various parts of the country in the wake of the violent protests during the 'Bharat Bandh' earlier this week.
"Reports are pouring in that those Dalits who participated in agitation on April 2 are being tortured and it must be stopped," he said in a tweet on Saturday.
"Dalits are tortured at large scale after April 2 country-wide agitation. People from Barmer, Jalore, Jaipur, Gwalior, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Karoli and other parts calling that not only anti-reservationists but police also beating & slapping false cases," he said.
All these places, incidentally are parts of states ruled by the BJP.
A worker of a Dalit organisation run by him in Gwalior was being tortured even though he had not done anything wrong, Udit Raj said.
He represents North West Delhi in the Lok Sabha.
Dalit protesters had blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles in violent protests across seven states on April 2 against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, leaving at least 11 people dead and many injured.
08:34 Pakistan government mulls permanent ban on JuD, other terror groups:
The Pakistan government is working on a draft bill to replace the presidential ordinance that banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa as well as other organisations and individuals on the watch list of the interior ministry.
Sources in the law ministry told Dawn that the proposed draft bill to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 was likely to be tabled in the upcoming session of the National Assembly scheduled to commence on April 9. The law ministry was involved in the process for the purpose of vetting the proposed draft bill, the sources said, adding that the military establishment was also on board.
The government decided to prepare a draft bill to amend the ATA as part of its damage-control campaign after the Financial Action Task Force approved a nomination proposal tabled jointly by the US, the UK, France and Germany to place Pakistan on the international watchdogs money-laundering and terror-financing grey list in February.
In addition to the draft bill, which is likely to be tabled in the upcoming NA session, Pakistan is preparing a consolidated database of known terrorists and terrorist organisations which will be accessible to financial institutions and law-enforcement agencies of the country to strengthen the regime against money laundering and terror financing.
08:00 1 killed, 4 injured in fire at Trump tower:
One person has been killed and four firefighters have been injured after a fire broke out on the 50th floor in the Trump Tower, a large building in Manhattan owned by United States President Donald Trump.
The deceased, who was a resident of the building's 50th floor, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire department spokeswoman Angelica Conroy told CNN.
On Saturday, huge flames and massive smoke was seen billowing out from the building following which a team of firefighters was rushed to the location to douse the fire.
As per the media reports, New York fire crews graded it a three-alarm blaze, meaning a minimum of 33 units and 138 firefighters were sent.
According to a witness, it started with a smoke which soon turned into a blaze.
The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.
-- ANI