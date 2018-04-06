LIVE! Mumbaikars brace for traffic jams as BJP celebrates foundation day

Write a comment

April 06, 2018

11:08 Sage Vishvamitra in Parliament : Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as Sage Vishvamitra to protest over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

See: Many avatars of TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as Sage Vishvamitra to protest over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

11:05 Friends call on Salman Khan's family in Mumbai: Following actor Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court on Thursday, a host of industry friends dropped in at the superstar's residence to meet his family.

Family members including brother Sohail and Arbaaz, brother in law Aayush Sharma were at Salman's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's tony suburb of Bandra to meet with the guests.

Soon after the judgment was announced, Congress leader and former legislator from the area Baba Siddiqui rushed to the actor's house. Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora, Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani, Sonakshi Sinha, along with her parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, Sneha Ullal and Daisy Shah were seen visiting his residence.

Sonakshi, Sneha and Daisy were launched in Bollywood as actors by Salman.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who is a close friend of the the 52-year-old actor, cancelled the success party of his latest release, Baaghi 2, and left for Jodhpur.

After the verdict, fans gathered outside the Sultan actor's house, leading to enhanced police presence outside the building.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who was in Delhi to promote his upcoming film October, tweeted, "I know for a fact that Salmanbhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. Salman Khan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I'm sure he will come out of this stronger." Following actor Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court on Thursday, a host of industry friends dropped in at the superstar's residence to meet his family.

10:57 5 YSR Congress MPs to resign from Lok Sabha over special status demand for AP: Five MPs of the YSR Congress Party have announced that they will resign from the Lok Sabha today to protest the "failure" of the National Democratic Alliance government to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the MPs had also said they are outraged as their notices for no confidence motion against the NDA government could not be taken up for discussion in the House due to continuous disruptions. The YSR Congress MPs had given notices for no confidence motion against the government for its failure to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The MPs said they would be submitting their resignation letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tomorrow, the last day of the Budget session. YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced in February that the party's five MPs would resign if its demand for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh was not fulfilled by the Centre. The YSRCP and the TDP, which walked out of the BJP-led NDA, had given notices for no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

10:44 Nitish allots Rs 2 lakh for repairing mosque damaged in communal vioence: The Bihar government has allotted over Rs 2 lakh for the repair and restoration of Gudri mosque and Jiaul-Ulum madrassa situated in Samastipur, both of which were damaged in the recent communal violence in the state.

The home department, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has allotted Rs 2,13,700 for the repair work.

Reportedly, the government has also released Rs 25 lakh as compensation 'for those whose shops were burnt in arson during a Ram Navami procession' in Aurangabad.

A similar provision of Rs 8.5 lakh has been made for compensating six affected people in Nawada district as well.

Recently, communal clashes, which broke out between two groups in Bhagalpur and Aurangabad on the occasion of Ram Navami, spilt over to other parts of the state after miscreants vandalised a Hanuman idol in Nawada. The Bihar government has allotted over Rs 2 lakh for the repair and restoration of Gudri mosque and Jiaul-Ulum madrassa situated in Samastipur, both of which were damaged in the recent communal violence in the state.

10:27 For BJP, karyakartas are everything, says Modi on foundation day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Bharatiya Janata Party workers on the occasion of party's foundation day (Sthapana Diwas) and asserted the BJP will continue to make relentless efforts in transforming India.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude towards fellow countrymen for electing the BJP.

The prime minister in a tweet said: "I thank my sisters and brothers of India for their unwavering faith in @BJP4India. It is our commitment that we will continue to devote ourselves towards India's transformation."

Further crediting workers for their contribution in building the party, the prime minister underlined that for the BJP, its party workers are everything.

"I bow all @BJP4India karyakartas on the special occasion of the Party's Sthapana Diwas. We remember, with great pride, the heroic service and sacrifice of all karyakartas who built the BJP and committed themselves towards creating a stronger and better India," he said.

"For @BJP4India, the karyakartas are everything. They are the heart and soul of the party, whose sweat has taken the party to new heights. It is due to their efforts that we have the honour to serve people all over India and fulfil their aspirations," he added.

The prime minister further termed the BJP as the party of New India and said those associated with it were privileged to receive the blessings of people of all age groups across all sections of society.

"We are a party that believes in India's diversity, our unique culture and above all the strengths of 125 crore Indians," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Bharatiya Janata Party workers on the occasion of party's foundation day (Sthapana Diwas) and asserted the BJP will continue to make relentless efforts in transforming India.

10:23 Mumbaikars brace for traffic jams as BJP celebrates foundation day: Residents of Mumbai will have to brace for massive traffic jams ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day celebrations today at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.

BJP chief Amit Shah, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other senior party leaders will address party workers at the event.

The event will be a show of strength for the party.

The BJP has booked 28 trains from across the state, as also 50,000 private buses and vehicles for transportation. Shah arrived in the city on Thursday evening and was welcomed by BJP cadres who organised a bike rally bringing traffic to a standstill on the arterial Western Express Highway, a road that connects the Mumbai's western suburbs to the city.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was among those who was in traffic on Thursday evening.

" A 30 min drive .. takes 5 hours .. ! thats the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second .. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu .. normal camera moves at 24 frames," he tweeted.

Image: BJP workers took out a bike rally to welcome party president Amit Shah on Thursday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy @AmitShah/Twitter

10:15 PM Modi attends BJP parliamentary meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani at the parliamentary party meet in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani at the parliamentary party meet in New Delhi.

10:13 Sensex slips 93 points in early deals on profit-booking: The benchmark BSE Sensex lost over 93 points to 33,503.25 in early trade today on profit-booking by participants, ignoring a firm trend at other Asian bourses. The 30-share index fell 93.55 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 33,503.25 with sectoral indices, including metal, capital goods, IT, auto and teck, trading in the negative territory with losses up to 1.06 per cent. Domestic equities opened lower after Thursday's rally with benchmark Sensex rising up 577 points yesterday after the RBI kept the policy rate unchanged but said growth will rebound this fiscal amid softening inflation. The 50-share NSE Nifty also shed 19.50 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 10,305.65. Brokers said, selling by participants, mostly of a profit-booking nature, attributed the fall in select counters but a firm trend at other Asian markets, kept the fall limited. The laggards were Tata Motors, Infosys, L&T, Axis Bank, SBI, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, TCS, M&M, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki, falling up to 1.07 per cent. Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.13 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.03 per cent in early trade today. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.99 per cent higher in yesterday's trade. -- PTI

10:05 Mumbai police issues travel advisory : The Mumbai Police have issued advisories for those travelling in areas around the Western Express Highway. The Mumbai Police have issued advisories for those travelling in areas around the Western Express Highway.

09:22 Unaware of payment made to Stormy Daniels: Trump: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he was unaware of the payments worth $130,000 made by his personal attorney general Michael Cohen to American adult star Stormy Daniels in exchange for remaining silent on the alleged sexual encounter.

Earlier while addressing media, Cohen said that he himself made the payment to Daniels ahead of the United States Presidential elections in 2014.

He also added that neither the Republican Party nor Trump's campaigners are involved in the transaction.

Daniels has publicly claimed that in 2006 she had a sexual encounter with Trump.

However, the US President had repeatedly denied any relations with the porn star.

She recently appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes" and claimed Cohen orchestrated a payment to keep her quiet during the election. -- ANI



09:08 Salman Khan's bail plea to be heard today : After spending the night in the Jodhpur jail, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's bail hearing comes up on Friday morning.

The actor's bail plea is slated to be heard at 10:30 am on Friday morning in a Jodhpur local court.

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks, capping a 20-year-old case that began with a late night safari outside Jodhpur on the sidelines of a film shoot.

The court in Jodhpur acquitted other actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the 'benefit of doubt' for the incident in October 1998.

08:47 China's BRI project violates our sovereignty: India: The ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that China's Belt and Road Initiative violated the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Responding to a query on media reports regarding possible cooperation with China on the BRI, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement, "We have seen some media reports alluding to our possible cooperation with China in One Belt One Road/Belt and Road Initiative."

"Our position on OBOR/BRI is clear and there is no change. The so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity," he continued.

"We are of firm belief that connectivity initiatives must be based on universally recognized international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality, and must be pursued in a manner that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kumar added.

According to media reports, Beijing has pushed for New Delhi's inclusion in the BRI project in the last few years for greater cooperation. China asserts that the massive economic project would benefit the country's economies in the long-run.

The BRI aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient trade routes of Silk Road. It will bring opportunities in multiple fields including trade, connectivity, physical infrastructure development, tourism and investment.

The CPEC project, which is a part of this initiative has been criticised by India since it passes through disputed Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) region. On the other hand, China has said that it had respected all territorial laws and that the issue was an "internal matter" between New Delhi and Islamabad. -- ANI