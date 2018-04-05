LIVE! Tight security at Jodhpur court ahead of blackbuck case verdict

Write a comment

April 05, 2018

11:04 Arun Jaitley likely to undergo a kidney transplant: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has been suffering from a kidney ailment for a while now, is likely to undergo a kidney transplant soon.





It is believed Jaitley is so unwell that his treating doctors did now allow him to take oath of office at the Rajya Sabha. Reports say he has been told to work from home to minimise the risk of catching an infection.





The Union minister suffers from acute diabetes and had undergone bariatric surgery for weight reduction in 2014 almost immediately after the BJP government came to power at the Centre.





Jaitley is not the first union minister with a kidney condition. In December 2016, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS.





10:46 Sonia, Rahul join opposition protests outside Parliament: Delhi: Sonia and Rahul Gandhi join a joint opposition protest in Parliament against the government over the bank scam issue, farmer crisis, no-confidence motion, SC/ST Protection Act and disinvestment of Air India among other issues.



The Budget session of Parliament ends tomorrow.

10:41 Tight security at Jodhpur court ahead of blackbuck case verdict: Police personnel have been deployed outside Jodhpur court ahead of the verdict in the blackbuck poaching case.





The verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case involving actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu is set to be pronounced by a Jodhpur court today.





The actors' lawyer said that if they are found guilty then there is equal punishment for all. Maximum punishment will be for six years and minimum one year, he said.





Final arguments in the case have ben completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment to be pronounced on April 5.





All the actors have already arrived the city and will be present in court during pronouncement of the verdict.





Salman Khan, 52, is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.





The actors are accused of hunting down two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in village Kankani near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1 and 2, 1998. The actors were in the city for the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

10:19 Suspected LeT terrorists abduct civilian in Bandipora : A group of suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists barged into the house of a man in the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and kidnapped him and his son.





The terrorists barged into the residence of Abdul Gaffar Bhat at around 11:45 pm on Wednesday and fired at him. They thrashed him and abducted him along with his son Manzoor Bhat.





10:16 Sensex rallies nearly 400 pts, Nifty above 10,250-mark: Domestic equities staged a strong comeback today with the BSE Sensex rebounding by nearly 400 points and the Nifty reclaiming the 10,250-mark on receding fears of a US-China trade war. Investors were also awaiting RBI's monetary policy outcome, scheduled later in the day. The 30-share Sensex spurted by 393.60 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 33,412.67 in opening trade.





The gauge had lost 351.56 points in the previous session. All the sectoral indices, led by metal, realty and auto stocks, were trading in the green with gains of up to 2.26 per cent. -- PTI

09:53 Petition against MP govt's decision to give MoS status to seers : Days after Madhya Pradesh government accorded Minister of State rank to five religious leaders, a petition has been filed in an Indore court against the decision.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government on Tuesday granted MoS status to Baba Narmadanand, Baba Hariharanand, Computer Baba, Bhaiyyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogenda Mahant.

On March, 31, these five leaders were also appointed as members in a special committee formed for raising awareness about water conservation, cleanliness and aforestation near Narmada River.

The move has already invited flak of opposition parties who termed it a 'appeasement politics.'

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought to downplay the controversy, saying his government wanted to rope in people from all walks of life for welfare and development. -- ANI

IMAGE: Spiritual leader Namdeo Das Tyagi, popularly known as Computer Baba, who is among five seers been given Minister of State status by the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

09:35 Fixing Facebook will take years, says Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has sought another chance for himself to lead the social media giant despite acknowledging mistakes that his company made in sharing its users' information with a third-party. Embroiled in a massive data breach following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook yesterday said data on about 87 million people -- mostly in the United States -- may have been improperly shared with London-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook in 2004, once again admitted the lapses and asked for another chance to lead the company. "Give me another chance," he told reporters during a conference call when asked if he is still the best person to lead the company. "This a huge mistake. It's my mistake," Zuckerberg said, taking the blame for the massive data breach. "Yes. People make mistakes and learn along the way. I'm the first to admit we didn't take a broad enough view of what our responsibilities are...What people should hold us accountable for is learning from the mistakes," he said. He said he was unaware of the board asking him to step down against the backdrop of the data breach scandal. "Not that I am aware of...Nobody has been fired because of this scandal," he said when asked if the board has asked him to step down in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. "I have not, due to the CA situation, yet. We're still working through this. At the end of the day, this is my responsibility. There have been a bunch of questions about that. I started this place, I run it, I'm responsible for what happens here," he told reporters. "I'm not looking to throw anyone else under the bus for mistakes we made here," he said. Zuckerberg said the scandal has not much dented into its business. "I don't think there's been any meaningful impact that we've observed. But, look, it's not good ... It still speaks to people feeling like this was a massive breach of trust and that we have a lot of work to do to repair that," he said, seeking to downplay the crisis that followed the data breach. Responding to a question, Zuckerberg said it will take years for Facebook to fix the problem. "It will be a multi-year process to combat disinformation," he said, adding that this will be a "never-ending battle." -- PTI

09:30 Trump to deploy National Guard to secure border with Mexico: United States President Donald Trump will sign an executive order asking the National Guard to secure his country's border with Mexico so as to immediately prevent caravans of illegal immigrants crossing into America. "The threat is real," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told reporters at a White House news conference. "We continue to see unacceptable levels of illegal drugs, dangerous gang activity, transnational criminal organisations and illegal immigration flow across our border," she said. "This threatens not only the safety of American communities and children but also the very rule of law, on which, the country was founded. It's time to act. So let's talk a little bit about that today," she said. "In an effort to prevent such a consequence, the president has directed that the Department of Defence and the Department of Homeland Security work together with our governors to deploy the National Guard to our southwest border to assist the Border Patrol," she said. Nielson asserted that Trump would sign a proclamation to that effect today. "It's time to act," she added. In the last 15 months, she said, the Trump administration has taken major steps to methodically strengthen border security. "We stepped up the targeting of dangerous criminal gangs such as MS-13, we removed thousands more criminal aliens than the year prior, we no longer exempt entire classes of illegal aliens from the consequences of breaking our immigration laws," she said. "We began the first new border wall system construction in close to a decade, we modified our asylum system processing to more quickly adjudicate claims and we ended so-called temporary immigration programs that were either constitutionally dubious or were administered in a manner that was inconsistent with the purpose of the law or contrary to the intent of Congress," Nielson said. -- PTI

09:03 About 87 mn users' data may have been improperly shared: Facebook:

Personal information of about 87 million users, mostly in the United States, may have been improperly shared with the United Kingdom-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, Facebook has said as it announced a slew of measures to address its users' privacy concerns. Over half a million of the users whose personal data might have been compromised are from India. This is a much larger figure than the previously believed 50 million users of Facebook whose personal data was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. Facebook is facing a severe crisis of credibility ever since the news broke out that it improperly shared personal information of its users that was used for political purposes. "In total, we believe the Facebook information of up to 87 million people -- mostly in the US -- may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica," Mike Schroepfer, chief technology officer, Facebook, said as he updated users on the changes the social network is making to better protect their information. As per a table of compromised users, most of the personal information that may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica are from the US -- 70.8 million or 81 per cent. Indonesia and the United Kingdom stand a distant second with 1.1 million users' data being compromised. India ranks seventh wherein information of 562,455 of its users may have been compromised. Schroepfer said until now, people could grant an app permission to get information about events they host or attend, including private events. This made it easy to add Facebook Events to the calendar, ticketing or other apps. "But Facebook Events have information about other people's attendance as well as posts on the event wall, so it's important that we ensure apps use their access appropriately. Starting today, apps using the API will no longer be able to access the guest list or posts on the event wall. And in the future, only apps we approve that agree to strict requirements will be allowed to use the Events API," he wrote in a lengthy post. Starting Wednesday, Facebook will need to approve all apps that request access to information such as check-ins, likes, photos, posts, videos, events and groups. "We started approving these permissions in 2014, but now we're tightening our review process requiring these apps to agree to strict requirements before they can access this data," the CTO said. "We will also no longer allow apps to ask for access to personal information such as religious or political views, relationship status and details, custom friends lists, education and work history, fitness activity, book reading activity, music listening activity, news reading, video watch activity, and games activity. In the next week, we will remove a developer's ability to request data people shared with them if it appears they have not used the app for the last 3 months," he wrote. Noting that till now, people could enter another person's phone number or email address into Facebook search to help find them, he said this has been especially useful for finding friends in languages which take more effort to type out a full name, or where many people have the same name. In Bangladesh, for example, this feature makes up seven per cent of all searches. "However, malicious actors have also abused these features to scrape public profile information by submitting phone numbers or email addresses they already have through search and account recovery. Given the scale and sophistication of the activity we've seen, we believe most people on Facebook could have had their public profile scraped in this way. So we have now disabled this feature. We're also making changes to account recovery to reduce the risk of scraping as well," Schroepfer said. In another blog post, the company said users now have control over the ads they see. "We don't share your information with advertisers. Our data policy explains more about how we decide which ads to show you," it said. "Facebook is part of the same company as WhatsApp and Oculus, and we explain how we share services, infrastructure and information. We also make clear that Facebook is the corporate entity that provides the Messenger and Instagram services, which now all use the same data policy. Your experience isn't changing with any of these products," the social media outlet said. Promising that it will never sell users' information to anyone, Facebook said it has a responsibility to keep people's information safe and secure. "We impose strict restrictions on how our partners can use and disclose data. We explain all of the circumstances where we share information and make our commitments to people more clear," it said. -- PTI

08:46 Lifter Gururaja opens India's CWG medal account, wins silver: Weightlifter P Gururaja opened India's medal account on the first competition day of the 21st Commonwealth Games, claiming a silver in the men's 56kg category in Gold Coast today. The 25-year-old Gururaja equalled his personal best of 249kg (111+138) to finish second in a field where Malaysia's three-time Commonwealth Championships medallist Muhammad Izhar Ahmed (117+144) broke the Games record for snatch and overall lift. Gururaja was third after snatch, pulling off a best of 111kg after two good lifts before surviving a few nervy moments in clean and jerk. The Indian failed in his first two attempts before managing a good lift off his last chance to zoom to the top half of the table. Ahmed, meanwhile, bettered his compatriot Hamizan Amirul Ibrahim's snatch record of 116kg, created in 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. He then broke the overall Games record, which was also in the name of Ibrahim. The third position was taken by Sri Lanka's Lakmal Chaturanga (114+134). Gururaja, a low-ranking Indian Air Force employee, is a quintessential Indian sports story of immense hardships and just a tiny bit of luck. Son of a truck driver, Gururaja had aspired to be a wrestler for the longest time before being pushed into weightlifting by a watchful coach who saw potential in him. -- PTI

08:43 Blackbuck poaching case verdict today, Salman Khan to be in court: A Jodhpur court will pronounce its verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case against actor Salman Khan and others today. Final arguments of the case were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment. All actors, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, have arrived in Jodhpur and will be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict. Salman Khan, 52, who had boarded a a chartered plane from the Mumbai airport, landed Jodhpur yesterday. He was earlier in Abu Dhabi for the shooting for "Race 3". Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam also reached Jodhpur from Mumbai. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of 1-2 October, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years. "All of them were in a Gypsy car that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. He, on spotting a herd of black bucks, shot at and killed two of them," Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati had said. "But on being spotted and chased, they fled from the spot leaving the dead animals there," he said, adding that there was adequate evidence against them. Refuting these allegations, Salman Khan's counsel H M Saraswat said there were several loopholes in the prosecution's story and it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt. "Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case," he said. "It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such investigation cannot be trusted," Saraswat said. The case also involved two more accused, Dushyant Singh, who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place, and Dinesh Gawre, said to be Salman Khan's assistant. "Gawre never appeared in court and was made to disappear by the main accused. Had he been around, there could have been more information available in the case," Bhati claimed. -- PTI

IMAGE: Salman Khan leaves from Jodhpur airport to appear in the chief judicial magistrate court in the 1998 Blackbuck hunting case, in Jodhpur on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Photograph: PTI Photo