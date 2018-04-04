LIVE! 'Feel honoured and humbled': Anupam Kher nominated for BAFTA award

Write a comment

April 04, 2018

14:28 UN terror list has 139 Pakistan entries: The UN Security Council's updated list of terrorists and militant groups has 139 entries from Pakistan alone, including outfits like Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafeez Saeed's Lashkar-e-Tayiba, according to a media report.

The list, headed by Osama bin Laden's heir apparent Ayman al-Zawahiri, identifies all those individuals who have lived in Pakistan, operated from there or have been associated with groups that used Pakistani territory for carrying out their operations, Dawn News reported.

LeT's Hafiz Saeed is listed as a person also wanted by Interpol for his involvement in terrorist activities. The LeT is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The list also includes Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, an Indian national who, according to the UN Security Council, has held several Pakistani passports issued in Rawalpindi and Karachi, the report said. The UN claims that he owns a palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad, Karachi, it added. Kaskar, wanted in India as the mastermind of the Mumbai bomb blasts in 1993 and accused of crimes such as match-fixing and extortion, accrued a vast property portfolio across the Midlands and south-east in the UK as well as India, the UAE, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, Cyprus and Australia. Haji Mohammed Yahya Mujahid, LeT's media contact, and Hafiz Saeed's deputies, Abdul Salaam and Zafar Iqbal, are also listed. Like Hafiz Saeed, they are all wanted by the Interpol.

-- PTI

14:11 'Feel honoured and humbled': Anupam Kher nominated for BAFTA award: Actor Anupam Kher has been nominated for a BAFTA in the Best Supporting Actor category, for his performance on the BBC television program, The Boy With The Topknot.

Based on British journalist Sathnam Sanghera's best-selling memoir of the same name, Kher plays the protagonist's father, Jagjit, who suffers from schizophrenia. Actress Deepti Naval is also a part of the series and plays Sathnam's mother Surjit, while actor Sacha Dhawan has essayed the role of Sathnam.

Kher is nominated alongside Adrian Dunbar (for Line of Duty), Bran F O'Byrne (for Little Boy Blue) and Jimmi Simpson (for Black Mirror).

This is the first time Kher has been nominated for a BAFTA. The National Award-winner has regularly acted in international productions. Following his nomination, he tweeted, "hank you @BAFTA for the nomination. I feel honoured and humbled."

14:01 PM wishes Indian contingent luck for CWG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, saying the whole country is behind the athletes. The multi-sport extravaganza begins today with the opening ceremony in the Australian city known for its sandy beaches and surfing spots.

"All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent. Every Indian is cheering for our contingent," Modi tweeted. India have sent a strong 220-strong contingent to the 21st edition of the Games

13:29 Dalit protests: 5,000 booked, 32 arrested for rioting in Ghaziabad: As many as 5,000 people were booked for creating ruckus and damaging public and government properties here during protests against "dilution" of the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Senior Superintendent of Police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said police have lodged reports against 5,000 unidentified and 285 named miscreants under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Till now 32 agitators have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest others.

Furthermore, police have identified 43 places in urban and 17 places in rural areas of the district as highly sensitive where agitators may disturb peace again. Heavy police forces have been deployed on these points, the SSP said yesterday.

Nine policemen who were injured during the agitations on Monday are still undergoing treatment, Krishna said.

The Supreme Court had on March 20 banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Ruling that no arrest can be made under the Act without prior permission, the apex court had also held that a court can grant anticipatory bail if it, prima facie, finds the complaint is an abuse of the law, false, motivated and intended to blackmail or harass a person.

Monday's 'Bharat Bandh' was called by various Dalit groups and backed by political outfits to demand restoration of the Act to its original form.

-- PTI

13:00 YouTube shooter held grudge against video platform: The woman who opened fire on three people before killing herself at YouTube's California headquarters has been identified as a frequent user of the site who was furious with the company for their 'dictatorial' new policies.

Nasim Aghdam, 39, shot a man and two women with a handgun when she stormed YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno on Tuesday afternoon.

Aghdam was a prolific YouTuber who had ranted online against the company's new policies and accused them of censoring her videos.

Witnesses say Aghdam was wearing glasses and a scarf when she managed to walk onto the YouTube campus and open fire on employees in what police believe is a random shooting.

Law enforcement officials had initially said the shooting was being investigated as a domestic dispute after early indications suggested she had shot her boyfriend.

Aghdam, who was a self-described animal rights activist and 'vegan bodybuilder', had a significant online presence with multiple YouTube channels and social media pages.

In a video that Aghdam posted back in January 2017, she vented about her content being censored. She also said that her YouTube channel, which had more than 5,000 subscribers, used to get many views but claimed she started getting less when the company 'filtered' her videos.

12:27 5 'minister babas' spark political row in Madhya Pradesh: Five religious leaders have been given 'Minister of State' (MoS) status by the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, a move seen by the opposition Congress as linked to state elections this year.

Narmadanand Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj, Computer Baba, Bhayyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogendra Mahant will have the perks enjoyed by ministers because of their membership of a committee set up for the conservation of the river Narmada.

As members of the committee, they have been given the ministerial status, a GAD official said.

The opposition Congress in the state has called it a gimmick by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to score political points and exploit the following of these babas.

"This is also an effort by the chief minister to wash off his sins. He ignored the conservation of the Narmada," said the state Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

These five religious leaders in the Narmada committee should find out whether the state government has planted six crore saplings along the banks of the river, as claimed by the chief minister, said Congress the spokesperson.

State BJP spokesperson, Rajnish Agrawal, scoffed at the criticism and said the opposition dislikes anything related to religious leaders. "Saints and seers were accorded the Minister of State status to make their work of river conservation easy. The saints were roped in for the Narmada conservation work to ensure public participation," Agrawal said.

12:15 Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow after continuous uproar by AIADMK MPs over Cauvery issue.

12:08 After Gambhir, Javed Akhtar responds to Shahid Afridi's anti-India remark: Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi had, in a tweet, slammed India yesterday saying the situation in 'Indian Occupied Kashmir' is appalling and worrisome referring to the tense law and order situation in Kashmir due to the recent terrorist clampdown by the Indian security forces.

In his tweet, Shahid Afridi said, "Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination and independence. Wonder where is the UN and other international bodies and why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?"

Responding to this, veteran writer, poet and Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar said that if Shahid Afridi is worried about 'any human rights violations' in Kashmir, he should first ensure that terrorists from Pakistan do not infiltrate into India and that the Pakistan Army stops supporting the Separatists by closing down the training camps.

Javed Akhtar tweeted, "Dear Mr Afridi, since you want to see a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir sans any human rights violations could you please see to it that Pakistani terrorists stop infiltrations and Pakistan Army stops supporting the Separatists by closing down the training camps? It will greatly help in solving the problem."

Yesterday, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir had responded to Afridi's comments as well. Gambhir, who will lead Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League this year, said in a tweet that the 'United Nations' in Afridi's 'retarded dictionary' meant "UNDER NINETEEN."

11:38 Ball-tampering: Steve Smith will not appeal 12-month ban: Former Australia captain Steve Smith says he will not appeal his 12-month ban for ball-tampering.

Smith announced his decision not to fight the sanctions imposed on him by Cricket Australia on Twitter on Wednesday. "I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country. But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team. I wont be challenging the sanctions. Theyve been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them," he wrote on Twitter.

On March 28, Cricket Australia had announced that it was banning the former captain and vice captain David Warner for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town.

11:30 SC dismisses all petitions related to CBSE exam paper leaks: The Supreme Court today dismissed all petitions related to the CBSE's question paper leaks, saying it won't interfere with any of the Board's decision on a re-exam.

The CBSE earlier announced that the Class 12 Economics exam would be held again, on April 25. It also decided against holding a retest for the Class 10 math course.

The top court also turned down plea for a CBI inquiry into the leaks of the Class 10 Mathematics paper and the Class 12 Economics paper. It dismissed a batch of petitions filed by students and parents.

The CBSE yesterday decided to not hold a re-examination for the Class 10 mathematics course even though the question paper for the earlier test was leaked. Its decision came after a thorough analysis and evaluation of the answer sheets showed no specific trend that the leak had impacted the exam outcome, CBSE said.

Meanwhile, three people, including two teachers of a private school, were arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday for their suspected roles in leakage of the Class 12 economics paper.

11:08 JUST IN: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon following protests by AIADMK members.

10:42 ICICI's Chanda Kochhar pulls out of event where Kovind is chief guest: ICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochar will no longer be the guest of honour at the FICCI Ladies Organisation annual event.

The event will see President Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest. The event will take place on April 5 during which 10 entrepreneurs will be honoured.

She was the guest of honour, but she has backed out from the programme. So now she is no longer coming for the event, FLOs executive director Rashmi Sarita said.

The move comes even as ICICI Bank chairman MK Sharma defended Kochhar saying that she did not need to recuse herself from the credit committee that sanctioned loans to the Videocon group as the group was not an investor in Deepak Kochhars solar energy venture NuPower Renewables when the loan was sanctioned.

Deepak Kochhar is Chandas husband.

The authorities, meanwhile, have intensified their investigation into the matter even as Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and Avista Advisory founder Rajiv Kochhar have denied any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, the income tax department issued a notice to Deepak Kochhar in connection with a tax evasion probe in the Videocon loan case. The department will probe the finances of the company and those associated with it.

10:27 India to receive average monsoon rains in 2018, forecasts Skymet: Monsoon rains in India are expected to be average in 2018, the countrys only private weather forecasting agency said on Wednesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2 trillion economy, Asias third-biggest.

Monsoon rains are expected to be 100 percent of the long-term average, Skymet said in a Tweet.

India defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire four-month season beginning June.

10:14 Five Maoists killed in Jharkhand: Five Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Serendaag jungle of Jharkhand's Latehar district today, a police officer said.

The encounter between the Maoists and a joint team of the district police and the CRPF is still on, Superintendent of Police Prasant Anand said.

Bodies of the five ultras have been recovered from the spot along with three AK-47 rifles, he said.

-- PTI

10:09 Yogendra Yadav's Swaraj India to contest Karnataka polls: Swaraj India, led by psephologist-turned-politician Yogendra Yadav, would contest in a dozen seats in the May 12 Karnataka assembly election, said an official.

"As a new and young party, we are making a modest beginning to contest in a dozen assembly constituencies in the state to usher in probity, transparency and accountability in electoral politics," Swaraj India Spokesman B David said.

Releasing the first list of candidates, Yadav said the party would contest two seats in Mandya district, one each in Bengaluru, Chamarajanagara, Chitradurga and Yadgir districts.

The 18-month-old party will declare the remaining six or more candidates in the ensuing days, as the Election Commission will notify the assembly election on April 17, with April 25 the last date for submitting names and April 27 for withdrawal in the single-phase poll. The counting of votes is on May 15.

09:45 Bharat Bandh: Curfew to remain imposed in various parts of MP: Curfew will remain imposed in various areas of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts on Wednesday in the wake of violence witnessed by the state on April 2 during Bharat Bandh.

The curfew, though, would be relaxed for two hours between 10 am and 12 noon, according to police.

On Tuesday, 50 people were arrested for pelting stones at a police party in Morena.

Meanwhile, the death toll in violence reached seven in the state after one more body was recovered last morning.

Violent protests marred the nationwide shutdown that was called by several Dalit organisations to protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

In all, at least 11 people have died across the country in the violence that broke out in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab.

In the latest development, the Supreme Court has refused to put stay order on its March 20 ruling, after Centre filed a review petition against the same.

-- ANI

09:24 YouTube HQ shooting: Female shooter identified: The woman who shot three people at YouTube headquarters in Northern California has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, two law enforcement sources have told CNN.

The woman took her own life after the shootings. She was found at the scene and appeared to have killed herself with a handgun, but the investigation is just beginning, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.

"We know very, very little right now, and we probably won't know more until tomorrow morning," the chief said.

The shooter is believed to have known at least one of the victims.

The shooter's motive was unclear, Barberini said, adding that it's unclear whether the shooting was a domestic violence incident.

09:10 To drump up support for special status, Chandrababu Naidu meets Delhi CM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu at Andhra Bhavan today.

Naidu, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital arrived on Monday night. On Tuesday, he met several leaders from different parties in the Parliament over securing a Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh.

The list of party members that Naidu met in the Parliament's central hall are - Sharad Pawar (NCP), Farooq Abdullah (J-K NC), Saugata Roy (TMC), Supriya Sule (NCP), Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress), Jitender Reddy (TRS), M Veerappa Moily (Congress) and Rajiv Satav (Congress). He also met Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal), Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal) and Tariq Anwar (NCP).

The Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre has been at loggerheads over the non-issuance of the special status to the state, which subsequently led to the former withdrawing from the National Democratic Alliance last month.

08:52 YouTube shooting: Pichai calls it 'unimaginable tragedy', Cook, Nadella offer condolences: A woman opened fire at YouTubes headquarters near San Francisco on Tuesday. According to reports three people were wounded in the shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. The suspect allegedly shot herself dead, even as employees of the Google-owned company fled their office into the surrounding streets.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai issued a statement on his Twitter account saying, There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. Susan Wojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police and first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support. Wojcicki is the CEO of YouTube.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also spoke out on the tragedy. From everyone at Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families, he wrote on his Twitter feed.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella retweeted Sundar Pichais tweet on the YouTube shooting and said that on behalf of all of Microsoft, our hearts are with everyone at YouTube and Google today and all those affected.

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey also reacted to the YouTube shooting in San Bruno, by retweeting a reaction from US President Donald Trump and saying that one can cannot keep hoping that such incidents do not take place again. Jack in his tweet also posted a link to the March for our lives page and asked for policy change.

08:13 Videocon loan case: I-T department issues notice to Deepak Kochhar: The income tax department on Tuesday issued a notice to Deepak Kochhars troubled firm NuPower Renewables over alleged tax evasion in connection with the Videocon loan case.

The notice was issued under Section 131 of the Income Tax Act, which allows authorities to conduct inquiries and summon assessees.

The department has issued a notice to NuPower Renewables, controlled by ICICI MD and CEO Chanda Kochhars husband, said an official.

Deepak Kochhar, founder & CEO of NuPower Renewables, has been asked to furnish details of I-T returns and his personal finances over the last few years. Details related to business transactions of NuPower Renewables have also been sought, added the official.

Notices have also been sent to those associated with the company. The department has sent a detailed questionnaire, seeking details of the firm's operations, to be answered by Deepak Kochhar.

The development comes after the CBI registered a preliminary enquiry in a case involving alleged payment made by the Videocon group to NuPower in lieu of a loan sanctioned by ICICI Bank. The bank has denied the allegations. CBI officials said Deepak Kochhar, who has been named in the PE, would be called for questioning soon.

-- Dilasha Seth/Business Standard The income tax department on Tuesday issued a notice to Deepak Kochhars troubled firm NuPower Renewables over alleged tax evasion in connection with the Videocon loan case.

07:58 Nobody has been tougher on Russia than I have: Trump: US President Donald Trump has said "nobody has been tougher" on Russia than him even as he expressed hope that having a good relationship with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would be a "great thing".

Trump's comments came yesterday during a meeting with leaders of the Baltic states -- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania -- a day after the White House confirmed the president invited Putin to the Oval Office for a potential meeting.

"I think we'll be able to have great dialogue, I hope. And, if we can't, you'll be the first to know about it. Nobody's been tougher on Russia than I have," he said.

Trump was asked if he considered Putin a friend or a foe.

"It's a real possibility that I could have a good relationship. And remember this: Getting along with Russia is a good thing. Getting along with China is a good thing. Getting along with other countries, including your three countries is a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump told reporters at a White House joint news conference with Baltic leaders.

"So I think I could have a very good relationship with Russia and with President Putin. And if I did, that would be a great thing. And there's also a possibility that won't happen. Who knows?" he said.

Trump noted that the US is "very strong" on energy, which he said, is not good for Russia.

"We're essentially now energy-independent. We're an exporter of energy. That is not a positive for Russia. But it's certainly a positive for the United States," he said.

His administration, Trump said, has just passed a $700 billion military budget.

-- PTI