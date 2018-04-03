LIVE! 'Breathtaking assault on media': Alarm bells over govt plan on fake news

Write a comment

April 03, 2018

09:48 Also in Jammu & Kashmir -- Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector from 0700 hours today. Details awaited.



09:47 Chopper crash in Kedarnath : Four people including the pilot suffered minor injuries after an Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter caught fire following collision with an iron girder while landing at a helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. Four people including the pilot suffered minor injuries after an Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopter caught fire following collision with an iron girder while landing at a helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

09:46 Terrorists barge into a house in Srinagar, abduct man : Four terrorists barged into a house in Hajin in Srinagar last night and fired indiscriminately. The owner of the house, Farooq Parrey, his wife, brother and daughter were seriously injured and Parrey's son-in-law abducted. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.





Image: Farooq Parrey's house.

09:31 'Breathtaking assault on media': Alarm bells over govt plan on fake news: Media and leaders of political parties have criticised the government following their new order stating that the accreditation of a journalist could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news.

"Till now there was an informal emergency on media, except few all were scared, and fell in line. Now formal emergency. Who is govt to regulate press? And will journalists raise their voice ag this draconian rule? Like they did ag Rajiv Gandhi on defamation law ? I doubt!! -- Ashutosh, AAP leader

"Make no mistake: this is a breathtaking assault on mainstream media. Its a moment like Rajiv Gandhis anti-defamation bill. All media shd bury their differences and resist this." -- Shekhar Gupta, journalist

"So basically its a gag order. Because anyone can accuse a journalist of fake news and get their accreditation taken away, without a probe. This is sheer harassment of the press, nothing more. And what about the fake news factories like Postcard News? They arent accredited." -- Nidhi Razdan, journalist

"The idea that the government can decide what constitutes #FakeNews & suspend the journalist for 15days is deeply disturbing . This is the biggest attack on the freedom of press!" -- Tehseen Poonawalla, Congress leader

09:19 Rahul Gandhi lands in Shimoga today; set to meet Lingayat seer in Tumkur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives in Shimoga, the hometown of state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, on Tuesday. After his well-attended public meetings in Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka and South Karnataka, the star campaigner of the party would be travelling across Shimoga, Davanagare and Chitradurga districts in central Karnataka on Tuesday and Wednesday.

BJP chief Amit Shah has already addressed a public meeting in Shimoga. The Congress has now taken the battle directly to Yeddyurappas door by bringing party supremo to Shimoga. After landing at Hubli airport, he will take a helicopter ride to Shimoga in the morning.

He will participate in a roadshow in the central Karnataka town before entering the neighbouring district of Davanagere. He is scheduled to address public meetings at Honnali, Harihara and Davanagere before evening.

Davanagere is a stronghold of Lingayats and a powerful section has backed Siddaramaiah governments decision to accord minority status to them.

On Wednesday, Congress president will fly to Holalkere in Chitradurga district, another Lingayat stronghold. Amit Shah addressed a mega public meeting at the same place a month ago.

From there, Rahul Gandhi will fly to Tumkur to meet the 111-year-old seer of Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swamy, a revered Lingayat pontiff.

08:55 AIADMK begins hunger strike over Cauvery Management Board issue: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam start hunger hunger strike over the Cauvery Management Board issue.

Pointing out that the six-week deadline given by the Supreme Court to set up the Cauvery Management Board ended yesterday, Panneerselvam said, "The people of Tamil Nadu and the farmers are expecting an answer from the Centre on the Cauvery issue."

"Our stand on the Cauvery issue is that the Central government must implement the Supreme Court order," he said, adding the party would raise its voice all the time to ensure that right to livelihood of the people of Tamil Nadu is not lost.

The deputy chief minister said to get Cauvery water for farmers of Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court order, the AIADMK MPs had raised the issue in Parliament for 17 days consecutively.

08:36 Kin of those killed in Iraq refuse to accept bodies, demand compensation: As bodies of five people killed in Iraq reached Bihar's Siwan in the wee hours of Tuesday, families of two of them refused to accept the bodies, while demanding financial assistance from the state government.

Adalat Singh and Sunil Kumar were among the 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq's Mosul in 2014, by the terror outfit Islamic State.

Shyam Kumar Kushwaha, a family member of Adalat Singh, said, "He has a wife, little children and parents at home, and the family needs to be compensated adequately. Unless we are assured of the compensation that Bihar Government will give us, we will not take his body home."

Poonam Devi, the wife of deceased Sunil Kumar made similar demands, saying, "He was the lone bread earner and now I want job for survival of our children."

The District Magistrate of Siwan, Mahendra Kumar, who was also present at the spot said, "We will talk with the families and make them understand. They will be provided all possible help as per the rules; they may have demands but if these are beyond the rules, we will put it before the senior officials."

On Monday, Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh (retired) handed over the bodies of the five deceased from Bihar to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The family members of two deceased namely Vidyabhushan Tiwari and Santosh Singh did not come to take back the bodies.

-- ANI

08:18 Indian workers killed in Mosul were illegal immigrants: VK Singh: The Indian workers killed in Mosul were illegal immigrants and the Indian embassy in the country had no record of them, General VK Singh (retired), minister of state for external affairs, on Monday at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport at Amritsar after bringing back the mortal remains of 38 of them.

The fate of the 39 workers was unclear till last month when external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said they were dead.

General Singh admitted that this isnt the time to raise the issue but said that it is a fact that they (the workers) went there (Iraq) through an illegal agent. Referring to a group of 46 nurses from Kerala rescued by India in 2014 from the clutches of Islamic state, the minister said this was possible only because the country had a record of them.

I want all the Indians go abroad legally. Besides, they should go safely and with proper training, he said, adding, As far as illegal travel agents are concerned, state governments is responsible for law and order and they should arrest such agents and should take legal action against them.

07:49 US designates Hafiz Saeed's MML as terrorist outfit: In a major move ahead of the general elections in Pakistan, the US today designated Milli Muslim League, the political front of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud Dawa, as a foreign terrorist organisation.

In a simultaneous move, seven members of MML central leadership body have been designated as foreign terrorist. The US also added Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir to the list of terrorist groups. TAJK is said to be a front of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, which according to the Trump administration, continues to operate freely inside Pakistan.

The move comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan asked the MML to produce a clearance certificate by the interior ministry for its registration as a political party.

The election commission had earlier rejected the MML's application for registration as a political party after the interior ministry objected to its ties to banned militant outfits.

The US State Department said the move was aimed at denying the LeT the resources it needs to plan and carry out further terrorist attacks.

"Both MML and TAJK are LeT fronts created to circumvent the sanctions against it (LeT)...Today's amendments take aim at LeT's efforts to circumvent sanctions and deceive the public about its true character," said Nathan A Sales, Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the Department of State.

"Make no mistake: whatever LeT chooses to call itself, it remains a violent terrorist group. The US supports all efforts to ensure that LeT does not have a political voice until it gives up violence as a tool of influence," Sales said.

Among other consequences of the designations, LeT's property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with the group.

"LeT continues to operate freely within Pakistan, holding public rallies, raising funds, and plotting and training for terrorist attacks," the State Department said.

The LeT was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist group on December 26, 2001. Its leader, Saeed, is also designated as an SDGT.

To avoid sanctions, LeT has repeatedly changed its name over the years, the State Department alleged.

In January 2017, LeT began operating under the name TAJK. Under this name, the LeT has engaged in inciting terrorism, as well as recruiting and fundraising.

In August 2017, Saeed created the MML to serve as a political front for the group.

"LeT members make up MML's leadership and the so-called party openly displays Saeed's likeness in its election banners and literature," the State Department said.

-- PTI