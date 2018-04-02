LIVE! Bodies of 38 Indians to be brought back from Iraq today

Write a comment

April 02, 2018

09:41 Bodies of 38 Indians to be brought back from Iraq today : The mortal remains of 38 out of 39 Indians, who were killed in Iraq, are due to reach India by late Monday.





Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, who left for Mosul on Sunday, informed that one man's remains would not be brought as his case was still pending.





On returning, Singh will travel to Amritsar and Patna to hand over the mortal remains to the respective families of the victims.





On March 20, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed the Rajya Sabha members in the Parliament that the 39 Indian nationals, who went missing in Mosul in 2014, were killed by the terror outfit Islamic State.





The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they got kidnapped. -- ANI





Image: Family members of some of the 39 Indians at a village in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo The mortal remains of 38 out of 39 Indians, who were killed in Iraq, are due to reach India by late Monday.Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, who left for Mosul on Sunday, informed that one man's remains would not be brought as his case was still pending.On returning, Singh will travel to Amritsar and Patna to hand over the mortal remains to the respective families of the victims.On March 20, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed the Rajya Sabha members in the Parliament that the 39 Indian nationals, who went missing in Mosul in 2014, were killed by the terror outfit Islamic State.The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they got kidnapped. -- ANIImage: Family members of some of the 39 Indians at a village in Amritsar. Photograph: PTI Photo

09:17 Chinese space lab crashes in Pacific Ocean: China's prototype space station, Tiangong-1, today crashed in the Pacific Ocean, according to the country's space agency.

The spacecraft re-entered the earth's atmosphere at 00:15 GMT (0545 hrs IST) today over the South Pacific and mostly burnt up on re-entry, China's state-run news agency Xinhua confirmed.

The United States military too confirmed the re-entry of Tiangong-1 with a statement from its Joint Force Space Component Command.

"UPDATE: #JFSCC confirmed #Tiangong1 reentered the atmosphere over the southern Pacific Ocean at ~5:16 p.m. (PST) April 1. For details see http://www.space-track.org @US_Stratcom @usairforce @AFSpaceCC @30thSpaceWing @PeteAFB @SpaceTrackOrg," a tweet from 18 Space Control Squadron (18SPCS) said.

The 10.4-metre-long (34.1-foot) Tiangong-1, or Heavenly Palace 1, was launched in 2011 to carry out docking and orbit experiments as part of China's ambitious space programme, which aims to place a permanent station in orbit by 2023.

It was originally planned to be decommissioned in 2013 but its mission was repeatedly extended.

However, China told the United Nations last year that the space lab "ceased functioning" in March 2016, without giving any reasons.

In September 2016, the country successfully launched Tiangong-2 space lab, which was put into orbit.

In 1979, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's first space station, Skylab fell to Earth during its re-entry to the atmosphere, burning up harmlessly in the process.

The last space lab to fall to Earth was Russia's 135-ton Mir space lab in 2001. -- ANI

08:46 Teesta Setalvad booked for 'fraudulently' getting funds worth over Rs 1.4 cr for NGO: Social activist Teesta Setalvad has been booked for allegedly securing central government funds worth Rs 1.4 cr fraudulently for her NGO Sabrang between 2010 and 2013, the police said. A case has been filed against Setalvad and Sabrang trustees by Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Friday night on the basis of a complaint lodged by her former close associate Raees Khan Pathan, the police said. "We had received a complaint alleging that Setalvad and the trustees of her NGO, Sabrang Trust, used fraudulent means to get funds of Rs 1.4 crore from Union HRD Ministry between 2010 and 2013. Based on that, we registered an FIR against her and trustees of the NGO," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajdeepsinh Zala. According to the complainant, Setalvad's NGO, which was given the grant for educational purposes, also distributed printed materials that could cause communal disharmony, Zala said. The accused were booked under various sections of the IPC including 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) besides under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. Pathan had alleged that Setalvad and Sabrang Trust tried to "mix religion with politics" and spreading disharmony through the curricular material prepared for the erstwhile UPA government which had given it a grant of about Rs 1.4 crore. The complaint had taken into account the report of a panel of the Ministry of Human Resource Development which in its finding has claimed that a prima facie case existed against her under section 153A and 153B of the IPC for promoting enmity on grounds of religion and making imputations and assertions, prejudicial to the national integration. The sources said the Crime Branch of Ahmedabad police had sent a communication to the deputy secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union HRD Ministry, urging it to "furnish a point-wise reply on the application/ complaint at the earliest." The HRD ministry in 2016 had sought the opinion of the top law officer endorsing the report of its three-member committee, saying "the report of the inquiry committee is exhaustive and deals with every aspect of the matter and that action as suggested in the said report may be undertaken in terms of fixing liabilities/lapses, action for inciting disharmony and hatred and also for recovery of the money as is stipulated in the scheme itself". -- PTI

08:43 7 Indians among 15 killed in Kuwait bus collision: Seven Indians were among 15 oil workers killed on Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, Kuwaiti officials said. The Kuwait Fire Service Directorate put the death toll at 15. It said the two buses collided head-on thus causing the high casualty figure, KUNA news agency reported. Firefighters rushed to the scene to rescue the injured. One of them was taken by an ambulance and the other by air to hospital. The firefighters had immediately intervened to help four individuals who were trapped in the wreckage of mangled metal. The Kuwait Oil Company said the buses were transporting employees of contracting firms that work for the company when the accident occurred near Burgan oil field. Seven of the victims were Indians, five Egyptians, three Pakistanis, in addition to two who were injured -- one Indian and the other Kuwaiti. -- PTI

08:38 Govt to file review plea on SC/ST ruling today: The government will file a review petition before the Supreme Court today, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The petition will be filed by the social justice and empowerment ministry, a senior government official said. Meanwhile, Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot had on Friday appealed to organisations and individuals opposing the Supreme Court's verdict on the SC/ST Act to withdraw their protests in the wake of the government's decision to file a review petition challenging the order. Top law officers are constantly brainstorming with officials of the ministry of social justice to prepare a credible review plea, sources in the government said. The top court had recently banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. The law protects the marginalised communities against discrimination and atrocities. A delegation of NDA's SC and ST MPs, led by LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Gehlot, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss the apex court judgement diluting provisions of the SC/ST atrocities act. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes have also conveyed their views and demanded a review of the verdict, saying the original Act, as it existed before the SC verdict, should be restored. The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities (PoA) Act, 1989 was amended recently to include new offences and to ensure speedy justice to victims. The amended law had come into effect from January 26, 2016. -- PTI