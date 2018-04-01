LIVE! CBSE paper leak: Two teachers among three persons arrested

Write a comment

April 01, 2018

11:13 CBSE paper leak: Two teachers among three persons arrested: Three people, including two teachers of a private school in outer Delhi's Bawana, were arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch in connection with the alleged leak of the Class 12 CBSE economics paper, police said today. The accused were identified as Rishabh and Rohit, teachers at a private school, and Touqeer, a tutor at a coaching centre in Bawana, they said. Touqeer had allegedly leaked the economics paper half an hour before the exam and sent it to the teachers on WhatsApp, the police said. The Delhi Police had registered two cases in connection with the leaks. The first case relating to the leak of the economics paper was lodged on March 27 and the other pertaining to the mathematics paper was lodged on March 28, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE. The Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economic papers were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively. The Crime Branch has questioned over 60 people in connection with the CBSE leak case, including the administrators of over 10 WhatsApp groups on which the leaked question papers were shared. Those questioned, including tutors and students, had revealed that they got the papers from someone else, an official privy to the probe said. There is nothing to indicate that money was charged for sharing these papers, he said. -- PTI

10:29 8 terrorists gunned down in 3 encounters in Kashmir: Eight terrorists, including top commanders, have been killed in three different encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

One terrorist was killed in Anantnag and another was caught alive. Encounters are underway in Shopian's Dragad and Kachdoora, news agency ANI reported quoting Jammu and Kashmir DGP, SP Vaid.

"Seven bodies of terrorists and huge amount of weapons have been recovered in Dragad," Vaid said.

In Anantnag, the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Peth Dialgam area of the district in the early hours, news agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

The official said another encounter broke out in Dragad area of Shopian this morning as terrorists fired upon a search party of security forces. Security forces retaliated and in the ensuing gunfire, he said.

Meanwhile, another gunfight broke out in Kachdoora area of Shopian.

The encounter in Kachdoora is underway and further details are awaited.

09:42 MoS VK Singh to leave for Iraq to bring back bodies of 39 Indians: Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh is expected to fly to Iraq today in a C-17 plane to bring back mortal remains of the 39 Indians, killed in the war-torn country, sources said. Sources also said the minister is expected to bring back the bodies by late Monday or Tuesday. "MoS Singh will most probably leave tomorrow for Iraq to bring back mortal remains of these 39 Indians. After coming back, he will first go to Amritsar followed by Patna, Kolkata to hand over bodies to their relatives," a source said. Families of some of these victims had met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here on March 26. Earlier this month, Swaraj had told Parliament that as many as 40 Indians were abducted by terror group ISIS from Mosul in Iraq in June 2014, but one of them escaped posing as a Muslim from Bangladesh. The remaining 39 Indians were taken to Badoosh and killed, she had said. -- PTI

09:14 Cong won't allow RSS-BJP ideology of spreading hatred win: Rahul: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP-RSS of "spreading hatred" in the country and vowed that his party will not let their ideology win. In a tweet, Gandhi gave his message of love and harmony and cited the statements of Yashpal Saxena and Imam Imdadul Rashidi, who lost their sons in recent communal violence. Rashidi's 16-year-old son died in communal violence in West Bengal's Asansol Sunday after Ram Navami celebrations. Rashidi has said that as an Imam for 30 years, he would always spread the message of peace and harmony to everyone. Yashpal Saxena's son, Ankit Saxena, was killed in Delhi on February 1 by the family of a girl he was in a relationship with, allegedly because they belonged to different communities. Yashpal Saxena had said he did not want to blame anybody. "After having lost their sons to hatred and communal violence, Yashpal Saxena and Imam Rashidi's messages say that in India, love will always defeat hatred. Congress's foundation is also based on compassion and brotherhood. We will not let the BJP/RSS ideology of spreading hatred to win," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. Gandhi has often attacked the BJP and the RSS for being communal and for spreading hatred in society. -- PTI

09:13 One terrorist gunned down in Shopian's Dragad.

08:58 I still respect Smith the batsman: Rahane: Steve Smith may have been disgraced for his role in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa but newly appointed Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane said that he still respects him as a world-class batsman. "Whatever had to happen has already happened. It's bygone now. It is not for me to comment on the amount of penalty handed to him by the Cricket Australia and the ICC. But his cricketing record should be respected. I respect him as a batsman and player," Rahane said during a media conference. While Smith will be "missed" Rahane feels that it will put added responsibility on his shoulders. "Yes we would miss him but we have a replacement (Heinrich Klaasen). I feel it is an added responsibility and also a big challenge for me," said Rahane. Comparisons are often drawn between him and his national team captain Virat Kohli's leadership styles. "We talk a lot but we both are different kind of persons. He is aggressive and expressive where as I am more composed, serious and quiet. Rahane expressed his happiness that Rajasthan Royals will be playing their home matches at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium. "I am thankful to Rajasthan Royals, who have provided me a platform and also the opportunity to lead the side. I remember Shane Watson had mentioned my name to Rahul Dravid. I am thankful to people like them and also the fine support staff, which the Royals have. "Coming back to Jaipur and SMS gives added confidence to us. We have the resources and the right balance with some exciting youngsters in our ranks. We don't have any pressure on youngsters and play the game with a plan. The pitch at the SMS stadium is a good one and as soon as I came here, I wanted to bat." -- PTI

08:50 10 dead in building collapse in Indore : Ten people died while three injured as a three-story building collapsed near Sarvate Bus Stand in Indore on Saturday night. The building housed M S Hotel, a lodge-cum-eatery. Superintendent of M Y Hospital, V S Paul, said that seven injured were brought to the hospital, and of them, four were declared dead. He said the treatment of three persons is underway. Police said while the rescue operation was still underway, the reason for the collapse was not yet clear. -- PTI