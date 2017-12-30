LIVE! India miffed as Palestine envoy shares stage with Hafiz Saeed

08:33 26/11s baby Moshe, Benjamin Netanyahu to visit India in January:
Nine years after two-year-old Moshe Holtzberg left Chabad House in Mumbai, after his parents were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, he is likely to visit the city mid-January, during Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus visit to India. In a balancing act, South Block is working towards scheduling Prime Minister Narendra Modis trip to Palestine in February within a month of Netanyahus visit.
Modi had met Moshe in Jerusalem in July this year, when he visited Israel. The 11-year-old boy, in an emotional meeting with Modi at the historic King David Hotel, had said, I want to ask you something from all of us: Please continue to love me forever. Thank you. And always remember my parents. I live in Afula, but I remember our connection to Nariman House I hope I will be able to visit Mumbai and when I get older, I live there.
Following that conversation, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv, in August, issued 10-year multiple entry visas to the young Israeli survivor of the Mumbai terror attacks, Moshe, and his grandparents.
Sources said that his trip to India would be one of the highlights of Netanyahus visit. Moshe was just two when his parents, Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg, serving as emissaries of Chabad in Mumbai, were killed along with six others by terrorists at the Nariman House, also known as Chabad House.
Besides Delhi, Netanyahu, who will be accompanied by his wife, will visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal, and will also go to Ahmedabad, Mumbai. Modi is likely to accompany him for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai leg of the visit.
07:59 India miffed as Palestine envoy shares stage with Hafiz Saeed:
India will strongly take up with Palestine the issue of its ambassador in Pakistan attending a rally organised by Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
"We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
He was reacting to a query on reports and photographs of the Palestinian ambassador participating in the rally.
According to reports, Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Difa-e-Pakistan (Defence of Pakistan) Council is an alliance of Islamist groups in Pakistan, including Saeed's outfit.
00:04 After instant talaq, now Muslim women seek ban on polygamy:
After the Lok Sabha passed the contentious bill on instant triple talaq, the development was hailed by several Muslim women involved in judicial war against the practice, with a rider that the government should
have also banned polygamy.
The women, including those who waged the war against the archaic practice in the Supreme Court, said with the passing of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in the lower House, "a new beginning has been made" and it will prove to be a deterrent for the husbands from saying talaq-e-biddat to their wives.
They said the new law should have also banned the practice of polygamy among Muslim men which, they said, was "more worse than triple talaq."
The women, advocate Farah Faiz, Rizwana, Razia, who were associated in the fight against triple talaq and polygamy in the apex court, expressed satisfaction that at least "a start" has been made by the present NDA dispensation.
The same opportunity had come in 1985 when the Shah Bano case happened, but was lost by the then Central government, they claimed.
"A new beginning has been made which would protect Muslim women from immoral practice of nikah halala," said Faiz, whose view was shared by Rizwana and Razia with a slight variance.
'Nikah halala' is a practice intended to curb incidence of divorce. Under this, a man cannot remarry his former wife without her having to go through the process of marrying someone else, consummating it, getting divorced, observing the separation period called 'Iddat' and then coming back to him.
Rizwana and Razia were of the view that the government should have dealt with the issue of polygamy by banning it in the same bill.
"I welcome the move but now men will take undue advantage of the law and indulge in polygamy openly as it is still in practice. With polygamy still in practice, abolition of triple talaq cannot alone not help us," said 33-year-old Rizwana, a victim of polygamy.
Razia, 24, whose husband divorced her over phone citing birth of daughters as the reason behind it, hailed the law brought by government and hoped that women like her would get justice.
Married at the age of 16, Razia said, "I was given triple talaq by my husband on phone as he did not want to bring up our two daughters. Triple talaq is a crime and has spoilt many lives. I pray that all women like me get justice with this new law. However, I wish that the practice of polygamy is also banned."
Advocate Chandra Rajan who had represented All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board also hailed bringing of the legislation and said it would go a long way in history.
"If this new law is implemented in true spirit then it will go a long way and prove to be a deterrent for the husbands from saying 'talaq-e-biddat' to their wives," she said. -- PTI