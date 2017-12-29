LIVE! 15 killed in fire at roof-top pub in Mumbai

Write a comment

December 29, 2017

08:28 The list of the 14 people who are confirmed dead. The list of the 14 people who are confirmed dead.

08:21 President Kovind condoles deaths in Mumbai fire: President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to express his sorrow after 15 people were killed in a blaze that broke out at a roof-top pub in Mumbai.

The President wrote, "Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops."

Fire fighters took three hours to douse the flames that leapt up in central Mumbai's nightlife hub. President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to express his sorrow after 15 people were killed in a blaze that broke out at a roof-top pub in Mumbai.

08:17 15 killed in fire at Mumbai roof-top pub: Fifteen people including 12 women, most of them in their twenties and early thirties, were killed in a massive fire that started from a restaurant in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound late on Wednesday evening, and spread rapidly to nearly restaurants and offices as well.





Fire-fighters took more than three hours to douse the huge flames that leapt up in central Mumbai's nightlife hub.

A police complaint has been registered against the restaurant '1 Above' where the fire broke out. It is being reported that the fire broke out at 1 Above and then quickly spread to other parts of the complex. Fifteen people including 12 women, most of them in their twenties and early thirties, were killed in a massive fire that started from a restaurant in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound late on Wednesday evening, and spread rapidly to nearly restaurants and offices as well.

04:18 14 killed in Mumbai fire: 14 people have died in a fire that broke out in a pub in the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai at about 12.30 am. Most of the dead are reported to be young women. PTI reports that the fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building. 14 people have died in a fire that broke out in a pub in the Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai at about 12.30 am.