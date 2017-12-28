LIVE! Pak army says Indian commandos didn’t conduct border raid

Write a comment

December 28, 2017

20:25 Pak army says Indian commandos didnt conduct border raid: The Pakistan Army today rejected claims that the Indian commandos selectively targeted a post across the Line of Control killing three Pakistani soldiers in a tit-for-tat action.



Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also said the armed forces are fully prepared to meet any eventuality.



"India recently claimed that 10 of their soldiers came in Pakistan's territory and killed Pakistani soldiers," he said, adding this is all 'false propaganda' for their domestic audience to take the focus off Kashmir.



Addressing the media in Rawalpindi, Maj Gen Ghafoor also termed last year's 'surgical strike' by India across LoC as 'false propaganda'.



"You cannot lure us into such unprofessional undertakings."



The Indian Army sources in New Delhi earlier this week said a 'small group' of 'Ghatak' commandos carried out a tactical level selective targeting of the Pakistani post around 200-300 metres across the LoC in which three Pakistani soldiers were killed and one was injured.



The operation is seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector Rajouri district last week.



Maj Gen Ghafoor also rejected Indian concerns over treatment of Kulbushan Jadhav's family and said the Foreign Office had already given a detailed response to it.



"India always looks to reduce the relevance of any gestures that Pakistan makes. However, every effort that anti-Pakistan elements make, we will counter," he said.



"Even if we do something as a good gesture, the Indian media will colour it in a negative light. We allowed Jadhav to meet his family as a responsible state," he added. -- PTI



Image only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Pakistan Army today rejected claims that the Indian commandos selectively targeted a post across the Line of Control killing three Pakistani soldiers in a tit-for-tat action.Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor also said the armed forces are fully prepared to meet any eventuality."India recently claimed that 10 of their soldiers came in Pakistan's territory and killed Pakistani soldiers," he said, adding this is all 'false propaganda' for their domestic audience to take the focus off Kashmir.Addressing the media in Rawalpindi, Maj Gen Ghafoor also termed last year's 'surgical strike' by India across LoC as 'false propaganda'."You cannot lure us into such unprofessional undertakings."The Indian Army sources in New Delhi earlier this week said a 'small group' of 'Ghatak' commandos carried out a tactical level selective targeting of the Pakistani post around 200-300 metres across the LoC in which three Pakistani soldiers were killed and one was injured.The operation is seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector Rajouri district last week.Maj Gen Ghafoor also rejected Indian concerns over treatment of Kulbushan Jadhav's family and said the Foreign Office had already given a detailed response to it."India always looks to reduce the relevance of any gestures that Pakistan makes. However, every effort that anti-Pakistan elements make, we will counter," he said."Even if we do something as a good gesture, the Indian media will colour it in a negative light. We allowed Jadhav to meet his family as a responsible state," he added. --

19:44 Lok Sabha passes bill against instant triple talaq: JUST IN: The Lok Sabha passes bill making instant triple talaq illegal.



The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill passed by Lok Sabha by voice vote. -- PTI



IMAGE: A group of Muslim women at a market in Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan /PTI Photo





: The Lok Sabha passes bill making instant triple talaq illegal.The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill passed by Lok Sabha by voice vote. --

19:33 Triple talaq bill: Amendments proposed by Owaisi, Congress defeated: Voting on bill against instant triple talaq underway in the Lok Sabha.



Two amendments moved by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and one by Biju Janata Dal's Bhartruhari Mahtab have been negated.



Amendments moved by Congress's Sushmita Dev and Communist Party of India-Marxist's A Sampath also negated. -- ANI



Photograph: PTI Photo

Voting on bill against instant triple talaq underway in the Lok Sabha.Two amendments moved by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and one by Biju Janata Dal's Bhartruhari Mahtab have been negated.Amendments moved by Congress's Sushmita Dev and Communist Party of India-Marxist's A Sampath also negated. --

19:12 Reliance Jio to acquire mobile biz assets of RCom: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will acquire mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network of Reliance Communications -- owned by his younger brother Anil Ambani.



"Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, today announced signing of definitive agreement for the acquisition of specified assets of Reliance Communications Limited and its affiliates," Reliance Jio said in a statement.



The deal is slated to bring relief to RCom which is reeling under debt of around Rs 45,000 crore. Reliance Jio or its nominees will acquire assets under four categories -- Towers, Optic Fiber Cable Network ('OFC'), Spectrum and Media Convergence Nodes ('MCN') from RCOM and its affiliates.



"These assets are strategic in nature and are expected to contribute significantly to the large scale roll-out of wireless and Fiber-to-Home and Enterprise services by RJIL," the statement said.



Reliance Jio will acquire all the assets without any previous liabilities attached to them.





"The acquisition is subject to receipt of requisite approvals from governmental and regulatory authorities, consents from all lenders, release of all encumbrances on the said assets and other conditions precedent. The consideration is payable at completion and is subject to adjustments as specified in the agreement," the statement said.



Reliance Jio said process to acquire assets of RCom is supervised by an independent group of distinguished industry experts and it emerged as the successful bidder in the two- stage bidding process.



"An asset monetisation process for RCOM assets was mandated by the lenders of RCOM, who appointed SBI Capital Markets Limited to run the process," the statement said.



The parties are bound by confidentiality obligations and will make further disclosures at the appropriate time.



RJIL is being advised by Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets, JM Financial Private Limited, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co and Ernst & Young on this transaction, the statement said. -- PTI

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio will acquire mobile business assets including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre network of Reliance Communications -- owned by his younger brother Anil Ambani."Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, today announced signing of definitive agreement for the acquisition of specified assets of Reliance Communications Limited and its affiliates," Reliance Jio said in a statement.The deal is slated to bring relief to RCom which is reeling under debt of around Rs 45,000 crore. Reliance Jio or its nominees will acquire assets under four categories -- Towers, Optic Fiber Cable Network ('OFC'), Spectrum and Media Convergence Nodes ('MCN') from RCOM and its affiliates."These assets are strategic in nature and are expected to contribute significantly to the large scale roll-out of wireless and Fiber-to-Home and Enterprise services by RJIL," the statement said.Reliance Jio will acquire all the assets without any previous liabilities attached to them."The acquisition is subject to receipt of requisite approvals from governmental and regulatory authorities, consents from all lenders, release of all encumbrances on the said assets and other conditions precedent. The consideration is payable at completion and is subject to adjustments as specified in the agreement," the statement said.Reliance Jio said process to acquire assets of RCom is supervised by an independent group of distinguished industry experts and it emerged as the successful bidder in the two- stage bidding process."An asset monetisation process for RCOM assets was mandated by the lenders of RCOM, who appointed SBI Capital Markets Limited to run the process," the statement said.The parties are bound by confidentiality obligations and will make further disclosures at the appropriate time.RJIL is being advised by Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Global Markets, JM Financial Private Limited, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co and Ernst & Young on this transaction, the statement said. --

18:36 Not collecting Aadhaar data, clarifies Facebook: Facebook has asserted it has no plans of 'integration or authentication with Aadhaar' and is not linking the social media accounts to the 12-digit biometric identifier.



The clarification came in response to reports that indicated that Facebook was running a test, where it requested for people's Aadhaar information when they signed up for a Facebook account.



Facebook clarified that the test, which is now complete, included additional text explaining to users that if they used Aadhaar name it will help their family and friends recognise them.



'We are not collecting Aadhaar data and do not require people to enter their Aadhaar name when they sign up to Facebook,' it noted in a blogpost.



Facebook said the goal of the test was to help new users understand how to sign up to Facebook with their real name and connect with their friends and family.



The move by Facebook is being seen as part of the company's efforts to check the increasing number of fake accounts on the platform.



Facebook, however, did not comment on that. It explained that at the point of account sign-up, users -- who were part of the test -- saw language that said 'using the name on your Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise you'.



'This is an optional prompt that we were testing. People were not required to enter the name on their Aadhaar card, and there is no integration or authentication with Aadhaar,' Facebook added.



The US-based company said the test ran with a small number of users in India and has now concluded.



'...we currently have no plans to roll this test out further,' it added.



India -- with over 240 million users -- is the second largest market for Facebook after the US.



On the other hand, with 119 crore residents already enrolled for the Aadhaar -- a unique 12-digit number backed by fingerprints, iris scans and certain demographic details -- the programme today is the world's largest biometric database.



The government is pushing for linking Aadhaar to a host of schemes and services such as mobile connections, PAN, and bank accounts to weed out ghost holders and check tax evasion. -- PTI

Facebook has asserted it has no plans of 'integration or authentication with Aadhaar' and is not linking the social media accounts to the 12-digit biometric identifier.The clarification came in response to reports that indicated that Facebook was running a test, where it requested for people's Aadhaar information when they signed up for a Facebook account.Facebook clarified that the test, which is now complete, included additional text explaining to users that if they used Aadhaar name it will help their family and friends recognise them.'We are not collecting Aadhaar data and do not require people to enter their Aadhaar name when they sign up to Facebook,' it noted in a blogpost.Facebook said the goal of the test was to help new users understand how to sign up to Facebook with their real name and connect with their friends and family.The move by Facebook is being seen as part of the company's efforts to check the increasing number of fake accounts on the platform.Facebook, however, did not comment on that. It explained that at the point of account sign-up, users -- who were part of the test -- saw language that said 'using the name on your Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise you'.'This is an optional prompt that we were testing. People were not required to enter the name on their Aadhaar card, and there is no integration or authentication with Aadhaar,' Facebook added.The US-based company said the test ran with a small number of users in India and has now concluded.'...we currently have no plans to roll this test out further,' it added.India -- with over 240 million users -- is the second largest market for Facebook after the US.On the other hand, with 119 crore residents already enrolled for the Aadhaar -- a unique 12-digit number backed by fingerprints, iris scans and certain demographic details -- the programme today is the world's largest biometric database.The government is pushing for linking Aadhaar to a host of schemes and services such as mobile connections, PAN, and bank accounts to weed out ghost holders and check tax evasion. --

17:38 Earthquake tremors felt in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag area.

17:37 Is the BJP looking at an alliance with DMK?: In an effort to ensure that the BJP lives up to its claim of getting 350+ seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party is now looking at forging alliances with more regional parties.



With the DMK for instance.



The pointsman to do that is, of course, the DMK's recently acquitted leader A Raja. Soon after the CBI Special Court verdict in the 2G scam case acquitting Raja and all the other accused in the case, sources in the party said that they expected several answers from the Congress, it's alliance partner.



The DMK said that the Congress needs to be wary of A Raja's book, set to be on the stands on January 20, which has revelations on the 2G case and the reason for his arrest.



There is apparently one chapter why former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram did not appear before the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 2G case.



So does this mean the DMK is distancing itself from the Congress?



The PM's visit to Chennai last month to meet DMK elder M Karunanidhi, ostensibly just a courtesy call to enquire after his health, is not all that it seems.





Image: PM Modi with DMK leaders MK Stalin and MK Kanimozhi in Chennai

In an effort to ensure that the BJP lives up to its claim of getting 350+ seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party is now looking at forging alliances with more regional parties.With the DMK for instance.The pointsman to do that is, of course, the DMK's recently acquitted leader A Raja. Soon after the CBI Special Court verdict in the 2G scam case acquitting Raja and all the other accused in the case, sources in the party said that they expected several answers from the Congress, it's alliance partner.The DMK said that the Congress needs to be wary of A Raja's book, set to be on the stands on January 20, which has revelations on the 2G case and the reason for his arrest.There is apparently one chapter why former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram did not appear before the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 2G case.So does this mean the DMK is distancing itself from the Congress?The PM's visit to Chennai last month to meet DMK elder M Karunanidhi, ostensibly just a courtesy call to enquire after his health, is not all that it seems.Image: PM Modi with DMK leaders MK Stalin and MK Kanimozhi in Chennai

17:12 BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul for misspelling Jaitley: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for "mocking" Finance Minister Arun Jaitley by "twisting" his name. BJP member Bhupendra Yadav moved the motion under Rule 187, against Mr Gandhi and urged the Chair to take notice of the alleged breach of Mr Jaitley's privilege, who is also the Leader of the House.





"The members of this House have dignity. The name of Leader of the House Arun Jaitley has been intentionally published by the Congress President with malafide intentions to defame this House," Mr Yadav told the Chair.





"The way his (Jaitley's) name has been twisted by the Congress President on his Twitter handle, it comes in the category of (breach of) privilege. There are precedents such as that of NC Chatterjee in 1954. I request you to go to this precedent and issue notice to Rahul Gandhi," he added.





Referring to a statement given by Mr Jaitley in the House on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: "Dear Mr Jaitlie (sic) - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means."



Jaitley on Wednesday made a statement in the House clarifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position vis-a-vis his "conspiring with Pakistan" comments against his predecessor Manmohan Singh in order to end an impasse. "The statement (by Modi) did not question nor did he mean to question the commitment to the nation of Manmohan Singh or Hamid Ansari, the former vice president. Any such perception is completely erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem as also their commitment to the nation," Jaitley had said.





The finance minister made the statement as part of an understanding with the Congress party over the issue, that had led to stalling of the Rajya Sabha and disruptions in Lok Sabha for several days with the party demanding an apology or explanation from PM Modi.





The Congress also reciprocated by disapproving Mani Shankar Aiyar's criticism of the prime minister after which the House resumed normal business.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday moved a privilege motion in the Rajya Sabha against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for "mocking" Finance Minister Arun Jaitley by "twisting" his name. BJP member Bhupendra Yadav moved the motion under Rule 187, against Mr Gandhi and urged the Chair to take notice of the alleged breach of Mr Jaitley's privilege, who is also the Leader of the House."The members of this House have dignity. The name of Leader of the House Arun Jaitley has been intentionally published by the Congress President with malafide intentions to defame this House," Mr Yadav told the Chair."The way his (Jaitley's) name has been twisted by the Congress President on his Twitter handle, it comes in the category of (breach of) privilege. There are precedents such as that of NC Chatterjee in 1954. I request you to go to this precedent and issue notice to Rahul Gandhi," he added.Referring to a statement given by Mr Jaitley in the House on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted: "Dear Mr Jaitlie (sic) - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means."Jaitley on Wednesday made a statement in the House clarifying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position vis-a-vis his "conspiring with Pakistan" comments against his predecessor Manmohan Singh in order to end an impasse. "The statement (by Modi) did not question nor did he mean to question the commitment to the nation of Manmohan Singh or Hamid Ansari, the former vice president. Any such perception is completely erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem as also their commitment to the nation," Jaitley had said.The finance minister made the statement as part of an understanding with the Congress party over the issue, that had led to stalling of the Rajya Sabha and disruptions in Lok Sabha for several days with the party demanding an apology or explanation from PM Modi.The Congress also reciprocated by disapproving Mani Shankar Aiyar's criticism of the prime minister after which the House resumed normal business.

16:26 Govt using Triple Talaq Bill for political gains: Muslim board: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has dismissed the Triple Talaq Bill terming it as the government's attempt to make political gains.



"The Central government's approach is based on their political interests. They don't have anything to do with Muslim women; they are only doing it for political gains," Zafaryab Jilani, AIMPLB member told ANI.





Earlier in the day, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq was tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.





Prasad said the proposed law is for women's rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion.





To this, Jilani said the Parliamentarian was "misleading the Parliament" citing that apart from prayer, and ritual, the divorce law is also protected by Article 25 of the Constitution.



The Constitution allows Muslims, the biggest minority in the country, to regulate marriages, divorces and inheritance through their own civil code.But in August, the Supreme Court had ruled that the practice is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".As many as 22 Muslim countries have banned the triple talaq. - ANI The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has dismissed the Triple Talaq Bill terming it as the government's attempt to make political gains."The Central government's approach is based on their political interests. They don't have anything to do with Muslim women; they are only doing it for political gains," Zafaryab Jilani, AIMPLB member told ANI.Earlier in the day, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq was tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.Prasad said the proposed law is for women's rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion.To this, Jilani said the Parliamentarian was "misleading the Parliament" citing that apart from prayer, and ritual, the divorce law is also protected by Article 25 of the Constitution.The Constitution allows Muslims, the biggest minority in the country, to regulate marriages, divorces and inheritance through their own civil code.But in August, the Supreme Court had ruled that the practice is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".As many as 22 Muslim countries have banned the triple talaq. - ANI

15:44 ISIS claims responsibility for terror attack in Kabul: Isis has claimed responsibility for a coordinated bomb attack on a Shia cultural centre in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to its propaganda channel Amaq. Afghan officials say at least 40 people died in the attack with dozens wounded on Thursday morning. Isis has claimed responsibility for a coordinated bomb attack on a Shia cultural centre in the Afghan capital Kabul, according to its propaganda channel Amaq. Afghan officials say at least 40 people died in the attack with dozens wounded on Thursday morning.

15:11 India test-fires supersonic interceptor missile in Odisha's Balasore. Details awaited.

15:10 A relaxed Sonia Gandhi spotted riding a bike in Goa : Those following actor Riteish Deshmukh's Twitter handle stumbled across an unusual photograph this morning. The picture had former Congress party president Sonia Gandhi casually dressed in black slacks and a white kurta riding a bicycle.



The actor wrote, "Some pictures make you happy... this is one of them. Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health."



The 71-year-old Congress leader is beaming and posing for a photograph, ostensibly at a resort in Goa, where she is on a holiday.



This morning her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers on the 133rd foundation day of the party, his first since he took over the reins of the party from Sonia Gandhi after 19 years.



We join Riteish in wishing Mrs Gandhi a wonderful holiday.

Those following actor Riteish Deshmukh's Twitter handle stumbled across an unusual photograph this morning. The picture had former Congress party president Sonia Gandhi casually dressed in black slacks and a white kurta riding a bicycle.The actor wrote, "Some pictures make you happy... this is one of them. Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health."The 71-year-old Congress leader is beaming and posing for a photograph, ostensibly at a resort in Goa, where she is on a holiday.This morning her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers on the 133rd foundation day of the party, his first since he took over the reins of the party from Sonia Gandhi after 19 years.We join Riteish in wishing Mrs Gandhi a wonderful holiday.

14:55 'Lathi, seeti' plan to stop people from urinating in the open: In a novel way to stop people from urinating in the open, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has asked its workers to "whistle and make a sound with a stick" to discourage such behaviour.





Under the new method, named "Lathi, Seeti" (stick, whistle), GHMC workers, on finding someone urinating in the open, would whistle and tap the lathi on the ground to draw public attention.





The GHMC has already taken up measures like imposing fines and "garlanding" those urinating in public, it said. The civic body stated that it has made available 109 pre-fabricated toilets, 46 Sulabh complexes, 20 community toilets for public use.





It added that toilets in petrol pumps, hotels and restaurants have been made available to citizens. In commerical areas, a toilet has been arranged every half kilometre for the convenience of citizens, the release said. -- PTI In a novel way to stop people from urinating in the open, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has asked its workers to "whistle and make a sound with a stick" to discourage such behaviour.Under the new method, named "Lathi, Seeti" (stick, whistle), GHMC workers, on finding someone urinating in the open, would whistle and tap the lathi on the ground to draw public attention.The GHMC has already taken up measures like imposing fines and "garlanding" those urinating in public, it said. The civic body stated that it has made available 109 pre-fabricated toilets, 46 Sulabh complexes, 20 community toilets for public use.It added that toilets in petrol pumps, hotels and restaurants have been made available to citizens. In commerical areas, a toilet has been arranged every half kilometre for the convenience of citizens, the release said. -- PTI

14:20 This day will be more significant in a Muslim women's life than Eid: Talaq victims : Congress will support the instant triple talaq bill in Parliament, but will raise the issue of criminal provisions in the bill. Hailing the proposed law against triple talaq, victims on Thursday said that the legislation would provide a great amount of relief in to Muslim women.





Speaking to ANI, Triple Talaq victim Huma Khayanat (pictured) sought tougher provisions to combat the menace.





"People like us who have been divorced and those who are threatened with divorce would be benefited from this law. If a law is formed for Triple Talaq just like there is a law for domestic violence, we will get some relief. At least women will be relieved that it will not be misused," she added.





Another victim from Agra, Faiza Khan expressed her happiness and said, "We are really happy that the procedure started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Muslim women is going to succeed. This day will be more significant in a Muslim women's life than Eid or Bakrid."





The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, is expected to be tabled in the Parliament by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today.





The draft bill says, "Any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal."





There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.It also has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children.





The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.The Bill shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir. -- ANI Congress will support the instant triple talaq bill in Parliament, but will raise the issue of criminal provisions in the bill. Hailing the proposed law against triple talaq, victims on Thursday said that the legislation would provide a great amount of relief in to Muslim women.Speaking to ANI, Triple Talaq victim Huma Khayanat (pictured) sought tougher provisions to combat the menace."People like us who have been divorced and those who are threatened with divorce would be benefited from this law. If a law is formed for Triple Talaq just like there is a law for domestic violence, we will get some relief. At least women will be relieved that it will not be misused," she added.Another victim from Agra, Faiza Khan expressed her happiness and said, "We are really happy that the procedure started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Muslim women is going to succeed. This day will be more significant in a Muslim women's life than Eid or Bakrid."The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, which seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq, is expected to be tabled in the Parliament by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today.The draft bill says, "Any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal."There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.It also has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children.The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.The Bill shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir. -- ANI

13:37 Govt doesn't want Air India to go Kingfisher Airlines way: Raju: The government does not want Air India to become defunct like the Kingfisher Airlines, promoted by embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and wants it to serve the nation, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said today.





The government does not want anyone working in Air India to lose job, Raju said in the Lok Sabha, adding that the disinvestment process of the national carrier has been initiated.





"Nobody wants anyone to become unemployed. We don't want Air India to go the Kingfisher (Airlines) way. We want the Air India to serve the nation, to serve the people and fly high," he said during the Question Hour.





The minister said a ministerial committee headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is looking into the matter of disinvestment of Air India and anyone, including MPs, are welcome to give their suggestions to this panel.





On June 28, the Union Cabinet had cleared disinvestment of debt-laden Air India but the final modalities, including the quantum of stake sale, would be decided by a group of ministers headed by the finance minister. -- PTI

The government does not want Air India to become defunct like the Kingfisher Airlines, promoted by embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and wants it to serve the nation, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said today.The government does not want anyone working in Air India to lose job, Raju said in the Lok Sabha, adding that the disinvestment process of the national carrier has been initiated."Nobody wants anyone to become unemployed. We don't want Air India to go the Kingfisher (Airlines) way. We want the Air India to serve the nation, to serve the people and fly high," he said during the Question Hour.The minister said a ministerial committee headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is looking into the matter of disinvestment of Air India and anyone, including MPs, are welcome to give their suggestions to this panel.On June 28, the Union Cabinet had cleared disinvestment of debt-laden Air India but the final modalities, including the quantum of stake sale, would be decided by a group of ministers headed by the finance minister. -- PTI

13:20 Jadhav meet: Sushma tears apart Pak's spy shoe theory : External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday tore apart Pakistan's spy shoe theory in the aftermath of the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in Islamabad.



Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said the way Pakistan is spreading rumours that the shoes Jadhav's wife wore were 'bugged' is "absurd beyond measure".



"Pakistani officials surprisingly asked Jadhav's wife to remove her shoes and was provided slippers. Pakistan didn't return her shoes after the meeting despite several requests by Jadhav's wife. Now, our apprehensions are proving to be true as reports coming from Pakistan allege that there was a camera or a recording chip hidden in the shoes," Swaraj said.





The External Affairs Minister said it is absurdity beyond measure as both women took two flights -- Air India and Emirates Airlines -- to reach Islamabad.





"For the sake of believing, let's assume the 'suspicious shoes' were cleared by Air India, but what about the Emirates Airline flight that they took from Dubai to Islamabad? Is it possible for anyone to deceive the security check of Emirates Airlines?" Swaraj asked, and added: "it's absurdity beyond measure".





Continuing the attack on Pakistan, Swaraj said Islamabad crossed all limits of inhumanity in the garb of allowing jailed Indian Naval officer Jadhav to meet his mother and wife after 22 months. External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday tore apart Pakistan's spy shoe theory in the aftermath of the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in Islamabad.Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, Swaraj said the way Pakistan is spreading rumours that the shoes Jadhav's wife wore were 'bugged' is "absurd beyond measure"."Pakistani officials surprisingly asked Jadhav's wife to remove her shoes and was provided slippers. Pakistan didn't return her shoes after the meeting despite several requests by Jadhav's wife. Now, our apprehensions are proving to be true as reports coming from Pakistan allege that there was a camera or a recording chip hidden in the shoes," Swaraj said.The External Affairs Minister said it is absurdity beyond measure as both women took two flights -- Air India and Emirates Airlines -- to reach Islamabad."For the sake of believing, let's assume the 'suspicious shoes' were cleared by Air India, but what about the Emirates Airline flight that they took from Dubai to Islamabad? Is it possible for anyone to deceive the security check of Emirates Airlines?" Swaraj asked, and added: "it's absurdity beyond measure".Continuing the attack on Pakistan, Swaraj said Islamabad crossed all limits of inhumanity in the garb of allowing jailed Indian Naval officer Jadhav to meet his mother and wife after 22 months.

13:10 At least 40 dead in multiple Kabul blasts: interior ministry.

13:09 We are about to make history: Law minister on instant triple talaq Bill : Bill to prohibit divorce by triple talaq and protect rights of married Muslim women introduced in the Lok Sabha. Debate on the bill happening now. It will will be considered in the Rajya Sabha after the Lok Sabha debate. Opposition raises questions on the Bill. The Bill was tabled by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Lok Sabha who said, "we are about to make history. This law is for women's rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion."



Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has said that the bill on Triple Talaq is aimed to give gender justice, protection and respect to Muslim women.



The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq. The draft bill says, "Any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".





There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.It also has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children.



The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.The Bill shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir. -- ANI Bill to prohibit divorce by triple talaq and protect rights of married Muslim women introduced in the Lok Sabha. Debate on the bill happening now. It will will be considered in the Rajya Sabha after the Lok Sabha debate. Opposition raises questions on the Bill. The Bill was tabled by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Lok Sabha who said, "we are about to make history. This law is for women's rights and justice and not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion."Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has said that the bill on Triple Talaq is aimed to give gender justice, protection and respect to Muslim women.The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 seeks to criminalise the practice of triple talaq. The draft bill says, "Any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.It also has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children.The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.The Bill shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir. -- ANI

11:45 Opposition unites over Kulbhushan Jadhav : The leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sushma Swaraj's statement: Misbehaviour of Pakistan with the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav was misbehaviour with all Indians. Regardless of political differences, when it comes to nation's dignity and another country misbehaves with our mothers and sisters, it will not be tolerated.

The leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Sushma Swaraj's statement: Misbehaviour of Pakistan with the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav was misbehaviour with all Indians. Regardless of political differences, when it comes to nation's dignity and another country misbehaves with our mothers and sisters, it will not be tolerated.

11:41 Sushma slams Pak's ill-treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav's family: External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj slams Pakistan saying it showed neither humanity nor sensitivity in its behaviour with Kulbhushan Jadhav's family.



Rising in the Rajya Sabha to make the statement, an assertive Sushma Swaraj said:



"The meeting between a mother and her son, a wife and her husband after going through so much was turned into an exercise of propaganda and an opportunity to exploit the situation.



"Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother wasn't permitted to speak in Marathi to Jadhav, their conversation was interrupted.



"In the name of security their clothes were changed and Jadhav's mother who wears a sari was asked to wear a 'salwar kameez'. Bindi, Mangalsutra, Bangles were removed too. I called his mother in the morning before making this statement in Parliament and confirmed this.



"The manner in which the meeting was organised was appalling Both mother and wife were presented as widows in front of Mr Jadhav.



"The first thing Mr Jadhav asked his mother was if his father was OK, since his mother wasn't wearing her bindi or mangalsutra.



"Even after her repeated requests, the shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife were not returned. Pakistan says there was a camera or a recorder in the shoes, nothing can be more absurd than this as she traveled in two flights with those shoes on. It is an absurdity beyond measure.



"By Jadhav's conversation and tone it is obvious that he was pressurized by Pakistani officials and also that his health wasn't fine.



The meeting with Jadhav and his family was facilitated by political channels.



"This meet could have been a step forward but it is regrettable that this meeting was turned into a propaganda. We have conveyed to Pakistan about our displeasure.



"It was nothing like a humanitarian gesture. Human rights of the family members were violated again and again and an environment of fear was created for them.



"Pakistan had promised that the press would be kept away from the mother and wife, but they were in fact allowed near them and they were heckled and were allowed to harass them mercilessly."





Image: Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife, tweeted by Pakistan's foreign office.

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj slams Pakistan saying it showed neither humanity nor sensitivity in its behaviour with Kulbhushan Jadhav's family.Rising in the Rajya Sabha to make the statement, an assertive Sushma Swaraj said:"The meeting between a mother and her son, a wife and her husband after going through so much was turned into an exercise of propaganda and an opportunity to exploit the situation."Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother wasn't permitted to speak in Marathi to Jadhav, their conversation was interrupted."In the name of security their clothes were changed and Jadhav's mother who wears a sari was asked to wear a 'salwar kameez'. Bindi, Mangalsutra, Bangles were removed too. I called his mother in the morning before making this statement in Parliament and confirmed this."The manner in which the meeting was organised was appalling Both mother and wife were presented as widows in front of Mr Jadhav."The first thing Mr Jadhav asked his mother was if his father was OK, since his mother wasn't wearing her bindi or mangalsutra."Even after her repeated requests, the shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife were not returned. Pakistan says there was a camera or a recorder in the shoes, nothing can be more absurd than this as she traveled in two flights with those shoes on. It is an absurdity beyond measure."By Jadhav's conversation and tone it is obvious that he was pressurized by Pakistani officials and also that his health wasn't fine.The meeting with Jadhav and his family was facilitated by political channels."This meet could have been a step forward but it is regrettable that this meeting was turned into a propaganda. We have conveyed to Pakistan about our displeasure."It was nothing like a humanitarian gesture. Human rights of the family members were violated again and again and an environment of fear was created for them."Pakistan had promised that the press would be kept away from the mother and wife, but they were in fact allowed near them and they were heckled and were allowed to harass them mercilessly."Image: Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife, tweeted by Pakistan's foreign office.

11:17 External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's statement in Parliament on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother.

11:14 I respect the Constitution: Ananth Kumar Hegde : Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi And Ghulam Nabi Azad, protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises over Ananth Kumar Hegde's comments on the constitution. Hegde has since apologised.



This is what Hegde said: "Regarding the deadlock in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha due to my statement, I want to assure my friends that the Constitution is supreme to me, Parliament is supreme to me.



I deeply respect the Constitution, the Parliament & Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Constitution is supreme for me, there can be no question on it, as a citizen I can never go against it."

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi And Ghulam Nabi Azad, protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises over Ananth Kumar Hegde's comments on the constitution. Hegde has since apologised.This is what Hegde said: "Regarding the deadlock in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha due to my statement, I want to assure my friends that the Constitution is supreme to me, Parliament is supreme to me.I deeply respect the Constitution, the Parliament & Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Constitution is supreme for me, there can be no question on it, as a citizen I can never go against it."

11:04 BJP lies for political benefit: Rahul at Congress Foundation Day: Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the AICC on the Congress Party's 133rd foundation day.



Rahul said the Constitution, the foundation of our country is under threat, it is under attack directly. Statements are being made by senior members of the BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back. It's our duty, the duty of the Congress party and every single Indian to defend it.



The Congress party chief also distributed sweets among children at the AICC headquarters earlier.



Addressing party workers, he said What is happening today in our country is a web of deceit. "The BJP operates on the basic idea that lies can be used for political benefit and this is the difference between us and them. We might not do well, we might even lose but we will not give up the truth."





This is Rahul's first Congress Foundation Day after taking over as President of the party.



Yesterday, Rahul had referred to finance minister Arun Jaitley as "Jaitlie" following his remark in the Rajya Sabha clarifying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't mean to question his predecessor Manmohan Singh commitment to India when he accused him of colluding with Pakistan.



"PM in his speeches didn't question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former VP Hamid Ansari, any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India," said senior BJP leader and Union minister Arun Jaitley in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the AICC on the Congress Party's 133rd foundation day.Rahul said the Constitution, the foundation of our country is under threat, it is under attack directly. Statements are being made by senior members of the BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back. It's our duty, the duty of the Congress party and every single Indian to defend it.The Congress party chief also distributed sweets among children at the AICC headquarters earlier.Addressing party workers, he said What is happening today in our country is a web of deceit. "The BJP operates on the basic idea that lies can be used for political benefit and this is the difference between us and them. We might not do well, we might even lose but we will not give up the truth."This is Rahul's first Congress Foundation Day after taking over as President of the party.Yesterday, Rahul had referred to finance minister Arun Jaitley as "Jaitlie" following his remark in the Rajya Sabha clarifying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't mean to question his predecessor Manmohan Singh commitment to India when he accused him of colluding with Pakistan."PM in his speeches didn't question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former VP Hamid Ansari, any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India," said senior BJP leader and Union minister Arun Jaitley in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

10:39 Bill to criminalise instant triple talaq in Lok Sabha today: A bill seeking to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, according to the list of business in the Lower House. The bill, prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat in any form -- spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp -- "illegal and void" and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband. It was cleared by the Union Cabinet earlier this month. As per the provisions of the bill, the husband could also be fined and the quantum of fine would be decided by the magistrate hearing the case. The bill is being introduced as the practice still continued despite the Supreme Court striking down 'talaq-e- biddat'. The proposed law would only be applicable to instant triple talaq and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children. The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue. -- PTI

09:32 Congress to protest against GST and Hegde's remarks: The Congress to protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi status inside Parliament premises at 10 am today against the GST and Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde's controversial statements on secularism and changing the Constitution, reports ANI. The Congress to protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi status inside Parliament premises at 10 am today against the GST and Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde's controversial statements on secularism and changing the Constitution, reports

09:21 Thank you 'Mr Jaitlie', says Rahul after FM's clarification on PM's Pak comment: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the government's statement in Rajya Sabha that Narendra Modi has never questioned Manmohan Singh's integrity, saying thanks for reminding India that the prime minister "never means what he says or says what he means". Gandhi's dig came hours after the Leader of the House Arun Jaitley made a short statement in Rajya Sabha to end the impasse over Modi's remarks against his predecessor made during the Gujarat polls campaign. "Dear Mr Jaitlie (sic) -- thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means," Gandhi tweeted, using a hashtag "BJPLies". The Congress president also attached with his tweet a video of the prime minister's speech at a poll rally in which he made the "conspiracy with Pakistan" remarks against Singh, along with Jaitley's statement made in the House. In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Jaitley said Modi in his statements and speeches, "did not question nor did he mean to question the commitment to this nation either by Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister, or Hamid Ansari, the former vice president." "Any such perception is completely erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem, as also their commitment to this nation," Jaitley said. The statement came after the opposition and the ruling party leaders worked out a way to resolve the impasse in Parliament, after a series of meetings. -- PTI

09:07 Osama supervised assassination of Benazir Bhutto: Report: Al-Qaeda's slain chief Osama bin Laden had shifted to Afghanistan to supervise a plot to assassinate Pakistan's former premier Benazir Bhutto and then military dictator Pervez Musharraf, a media report said. Citing intelligence gathered by the Inter Services Intelligence, the News reported that the explosives to execute this plot were provided by the courier of bin Laden. Bhutto was killed in a gun-and-bomb attack during an election campaign rally on December 27, 2007 outside the Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi. The revelation comes exactly on the 10th anniversary of Bhutto's assassination. This information was provided to the interior ministry in December 2007 by the army and the ISI in three reports and the letters obtained from the bin Laden's residence. In these secret intelligence reports, the ministry was warned that bin Laden had issued orders to kill then President Musharraf, Pakistan People's Party's chief Bhutto and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Fazlur Rehman, the paper said. The most important letter by the ISI to the interior ministry was written on December 19, 2007; the letter was directed to the interior ministrys then-director coordination of the Crisis Management Cell Colonel Muhammad Imran Yaqub, the paper said, citing the documents. The letter, titled 'President Musharraf, Benazir Bhutto and Fazlur Rehman's murder plan', signed by Lt Col (retd) Zaigham Islam Butt for DG Intelligence said bin Laden has issued the order to kill Musharraf, Bhutto and Rehman. "He (Osama bin Laden) has planned to send his courier, who is a national of Pakistan and a resident of Multan, named Musa Tariq, through Waziristan with explosives to be used in executing the murder plots. On coming Sunday -- which is December 22 -- this person will be in the area of Dera Ismail Khan," the letter read. "Osama bin Laden is personally supervising this entire plan and for this reason, he has shifted to Afghanistan," read the last three lines of the letter. The ISI had requested the interior ministry to make urgent security arrangements, the paper said, adding that this information was so important that the copies of this letter were also dispatched to the Military Intelligence Directorate, GS Branch and General Headquarters, Rawalpindi. After receiving the letter, the General Staff Branch of the Military Operations Directorate of General Headquarters, on the next day -- December 20, 2007 -- sent a letter to then- interior secretary Syed Kamal Shah. -- PTI

08:22 Sushma to make statement in Parliament on Pak's treatment of Jadhavs: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will make a statement in the Lok Sabha today on the treatment meted out by Pakistan to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife took place on December 25 at the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry in Islamabad after repeated requests by India for family access. On Tuesday, India accused Pakistan of violating mutual understanding on Jadhav's meeting with his family, and said the Indian national appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction. Pakistan went so far as to have the mangalsutra, bangles and bindi of his mother and wife removed before they could meet him, the external affairs ministry had said.

Jadhav, who was arrested in March, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted. -- PTI