LIVE! Shoes worn by Jadhav's wife were 'suspicious': Pakistan Foreign Office

Rejecting Indias claim that Kulbhushan Jadhavs family was harassed during their meeting with the spy, the Pakistan Foreign Office said Jadhavs wife was asked to take off her shoes as they appeared suspicious.





The Indian baseless allegations and twists that come 24 hours later, about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav are categorically rejected, it said in a statement on Tuesday night.





Jadhav met his mother and wife in Islamabad on Monday, their first meeting since his arrest from Balochistan last year on charges of espionage and terrorism.





New Delhi said Pakistan disrespected the cultural and religious sensibilities of Jadhavs family, alleging they were asked to change their clothes, and that his wife was ordered to remove her mangal sutra.





The Pakistan Foreign Office said soles of the wifes shoes were unusually thick. Therefore, she was provided with other footwear. Her jewellery and other items were returned to her, however, the shoes have been sent to a laboratory for examination.





The Foreign Office said it did not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words with India. Our openness and transparency belies these allegations, it said. If Indian concerns were serious, the guests or the Indian DHC should have raised them during the visit, with the media, which was readily available, but at a safe distance, as requested by India.