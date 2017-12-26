LIVE! Rs 1 crore for minister Hegde's tongue over his 'secular' remark: AIMIM leader

Write a comment

December 26, 2017

20:05 Rs 1 crore for minister Hegde's tongue over his 'secular' remark: AIMIM leader: A former zilla panchayat member of Karnataka today said he would pay Rs 1 crore to anyone who chopped off Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde's tongue for his reported remark that secular people were unaware of their parentage. Former Kalaburagi zilla panchayat member Gurushant Pattedar said he had announced the "bounty" because Hegde's comment had pained Dalits, Muslims, backward classes and secular people. "Opposing his (Hegde's) remarks I'm announcing a bounty of Rs 1 crore for chopping his tongue and bringing it (over)," Pattedar, who identified himself as a senior Dalit leader, told reporters in Kalaburagi. Pattedar, who is currently associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said he was announcing the "bounty" on his volition. "I'm ready to give the bounty amount to anyone who chops Hegde's tongue and brings it in one month's time, by January 26," he said. He also accused Hegde of "denigrating" the Constitution.

The minister for skill development and entrepreneurship had kicked up a controversy on Sunday when he said at an event in Kukanur town in Koppal district that people who "call themselves secular" were unaware of their parentage. He said he was happy if people recalled their religion or caste with pride. "I feel happy because he (the person) knows about his blood, but I don't know what to call those who call themselves secular," the minister had said. Hegde then said, "Those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don't have their own identity... They don't know about their parentage, but they are intellectuals." He also said while he respected the Constitution, "it will be changed in the days to come". "We are here for that and that is why we have come," the five-time Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka said, drawing the ire of the ruling Congress in the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the BJP leader did not know "Parliamentary or political language". -- PTI

18:33 Triple talaq bill to be introduced in Parliament on Dec 28: A bill seeking to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 28, according to the list of business in the Lower House. The bill, prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat in any form -- spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp -- "illegal and void" and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband. It was cleared by the Union Cabinet earlier this month. The bill was listed for introduction last week, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar later told reporters that it would be introduced this week. As per the provisions of the bill, the husband could also be fined and the quantum of fine would be decided by the magistrate hearing the case. The bill is being introduced as the practice still continued despite the Supreme Court striking down 'talaq-e-biddat'. The proposed law would only be applicable to instant triple talaq and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children. The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue. -- PTI

18:05 Maoist leader arrested, arms and ammunition recovered: Security personnel arrested a top CPI (Maoists) leader from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district during an anti-Maoist campaign today, police said. The Maoist leader was arrested from an area under the jurisdiction of Patamda police station, the police said. A loaded country-made pistol of 7.65 bore, five cartridges, one magazine, four bundles of codex wire, 25 detonators and explosives were recovered from the Maoist leader's possession, a police officer said.

Security personnel arrested a top CPI (Maoists) leader from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district during an anti-Maoist campaign today, police said. The Maoist leader was arrested from an area under the jurisdiction of Patamda police station, the police said. A loaded country-made pistol of 7.65 bore, five cartridges, one magazine, four bundles of codex wire, 25 detonators and explosives were recovered from the Maoist leader's possession, a police officer said.

17:57 Amul's take on Lalu Prasad Yadav's incarceration. Amul's take on Lalu Prasad Yadav's incarceration.

17:14 Mumbai: Celebration at the Bombay Stock Exchange office after Sensex breaches the 34000 mark. Mumbai: Celebration at the Bombay Stock Exchange office after Sensex breaches the 34000 mark.

17:06 Modi to focus on farmers' distress after Gujarat loss: New Delhi political circles are agog with speculation about imminent portfolios changes in the Narendra Modi's council of ministers as a direct impact of the Gujarat election losses.



Changes in portfolios like Radha Mohan Singh getting the Agriculture ministery and and Narendra Singh Tomar, Rural Development, give rise to speculation that the focus of the Union Budget will be on the farming community and will bring relief to farmers.



Whether the portfolio changes Will happen in early January or later, is not sure, but it is speculated that lessons learnt from Gujarat is that farmers are upset with the complete derailment of the rural economy.



The BJP government registered losses in rural Gujarat with most votes going to the Congress.

New Delhi political circles are agog with speculation about imminent portfolios changes in the Narendra Modi's council of ministers as a direct impact of the Gujarat election losses.Changes in portfolios like Radha Mohan Singh getting the Agriculture ministery and and Narendra Singh Tomar, Rural Development, give rise to speculation that the focus of the Union Budget will be on the farming community and will bring relief to farmers.Whether the portfolio changes Will happen in early January or later, is not sure, but it is speculated that lessons learnt from Gujarat is that farmers are upset with the complete derailment of the rural economy.The BJP government registered losses in rural Gujarat with most votes going to the Congress.

16:41 Patanjali eyes diaper, sanitary napkin market: After making headway into several markets, Patanjali Ayurveda is now eyeing the diaper and sanitary napkin industry, to take on the international companies.



According to Patanjali spokesperson SK Gupta Tijarawala, Patanjali will launch both kids and adult diapers and affordable sanitary napkins in the Rs 16,000-crore market in the first quarter of the next financial year.





One of the fastest growing companies, Patanjali climbed from 45th place last year to 19th this year, in the Forbes magazine's Annual India Rich List. -- ANI After making headway into several markets, Patanjali Ayurveda is now eyeing the diaper and sanitary napkin industry, to take on the international companies.According to Patanjali spokesperson SK Gupta Tijarawala, Patanjali will launch both kids and adult diapers and affordable sanitary napkins in the Rs 16,000-crore market in the first quarter of the next financial year.One of the fastest growing companies, Patanjali climbed from 45th place last year to 19th this year, in the Forbes magazine's Annual India Rich List. -- ANI

16:38 BJP's idli-vada diplomacy to end Parliament disruptions: A week into the Winter Session of Parliament and with disruptions in the Rajya Sabha every day, the government has finally found a way to get the House to function from Wednesday.





A compromise has been reached between the Treasury Bench and the Congress. Union Minister Vijay Goel had an hour-long meeting with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and between Arun Jaitley and Ghulam Nabi Azad and a draft statement has since been approved by these leaders.





The statement will be read out on Wednesday morning once the House reassembles after the Christmas holidays.The Prime Minister will be present in the Rajya Sabha but he will not apologise for his comments on Dr Singh.





As a halfway measure, the Congress has however agreed to accept a statement which will contain an euology to Manmohan Singh for his personal integrity, which the House will endorse. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu also paved the way for this compromise by calling BJP and Congress for a Andhra state Upma-Idli-Vada breakfast meeting on Tuesday.





The winter session of Rajya Sabha began on a stormy note on December 15 with the Opposition demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'conspiracy with Pakistan' remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, creating uproar and repeatedly disrupting proceedings.





An angry opposition led by the Congress accused Modi of levelling 'serious charges' against Singh, former Vice President Hamid Ansari and diplomats. A week into the Winter Session of Parliament and with disruptions in the Rajya Sabha every day, the government has finally found a way to get the House to function from Wednesday.A compromise has been reached between the Treasury Bench and the Congress. Union Minister Vijay Goel had an hour-long meeting with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and between Arun Jaitley and Ghulam Nabi Azad and a draft statement has since been approved by these leaders.The statement will be read out on Wednesday morning once the House reassembles after the Christmas holidays.The Prime Minister will be present in the Rajya Sabha but he will not apologise for his comments on Dr Singh.As a halfway measure, the Congress has however agreed to accept a statement which will contain an euology to Manmohan Singh for his personal integrity, which the House will endorse. Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu also paved the way for this compromise by calling BJP and Congress for a Andhra state Upma-Idli-Vada breakfast meeting on Tuesday.The winter session of Rajya Sabha began on a stormy note on December 15 with the Opposition demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'conspiracy with Pakistan' remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, creating uproar and repeatedly disrupting proceedings.An angry opposition led by the Congress accused Modi of levelling 'serious charges' against Singh, former Vice President Hamid Ansari and diplomats.

16:36 Sensex ends at record 34,011, Nifty scales 10,531: It was yet another day of records for stock markets today as both Sensex and Nifty closed at life highs, mainly because of some fag end buying by participants.





Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share Sensex hit 34,010.61, a fresh closing high -- with a gain of 70.31 points, or 0.21 per cent. This was its highest closing since Friday when it had closed at 33,940.30. It had risen 184.10 points in the previous session on Friday.





The broader Nifty jumped 38.50 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at a new peak of 10,531.50, breaking it previous record of 10,493 reached on Friday. Intra-day, it rose to a life high of 10,545.45. Mid-cap and small-cap indices continued to be on investors' radar. -- PTI It was yet another day of records for stock markets today as both Sensex and Nifty closed at life highs, mainly because of some fag end buying by participants.Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share Sensex hit 34,010.61, a fresh closing high -- with a gain of 70.31 points, or 0.21 per cent. This was its highest closing since Friday when it had closed at 33,940.30. It had risen 184.10 points in the previous session on Friday.The broader Nifty jumped 38.50 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at a new peak of 10,531.50, breaking it previous record of 10,493 reached on Friday. Intra-day, it rose to a life high of 10,545.45. Mid-cap and small-cap indices continued to be on investors' radar. -- PTI

15:37 The full MEA The full MEA statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family.

15:36 Jadhav meeting: Family had to remove bindi, mangalsutra, footwear not returned: The ministry of external affairs statement on the meeting between the Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife and mother.



Retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April this year.



India moved the International Court of Justice in May this year against the verdict. The ICJ halted his execution on Indias appeal pending the final verdict by it.



The MEA statement says that Pakistan violated rules of engagement between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in both letter and spirit.



MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath, was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhavs alleged activities.





"This exercise lacked any credibility. The appearance of Mr Jadhav raises questions about his health and well being.



"Jadhav's comments were tutored. It was clear Jadhav was under a lot of stress and spoke under coercion.



"For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard.



"Under pretext of security precautions, cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security. Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak in her mother tongue."



Jadhav's wife and mother landed in Pakistan to meet him, for the first time since his arrest, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MOFA), according to Pakistani media. The two women arrived in the capital via a commercial flight and are expected to leave today after the meeting takes place. Officials said all arrangements are in place to facilitate the meeting.



TV footage showed a convoy of around seven vehicles escorting Jadhavs family in the city. A Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson said that Jadhavs family spent more than half an hour at the Indian High Commission before the meeting.

The ministry of external affairs statement on the meeting between the Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav and his wife and mother.Retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April this year.India moved the International Court of Justice in May this year against the verdict. The ICJ halted his execution on Indias appeal pending the final verdict by it.The MEA statement says that Pakistan violated rules of engagement between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in both letter and spirit.MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath, was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhavs alleged activities."This exercise lacked any credibility. The appearance of Mr Jadhav raises questions about his health and well being."Jadhav's comments were tutored. It was clear Jadhav was under a lot of stress and spoke under coercion."For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard."Under pretext of security precautions, cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security. Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak in her mother tongue."Jadhav's wife and mother landed in Pakistan to meet him, for the first time since his arrest, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MOFA), according to Pakistani media. The two women arrived in the capital via a commercial flight and are expected to leave today after the meeting takes place. Officials said all arrangements are in place to facilitate the meeting.TV footage showed a convoy of around seven vehicles escorting Jadhavs family in the city. A Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson said that Jadhavs family spent more than half an hour at the Indian High Commission before the meeting.

14:51 No decision yet on Sonia continuing as UPA chairperson: Moily: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has said that no decision has been taken on whether Sonia Gandhi will continue to occupy the position of UPA chairperson or make way for new party president Rahul Gandhi.





Moily acknowledged there are calls for her continuation in the position, but said Rahul Gandhi, who assumed charge as the Congress president earlier this month, is also capable of holding the post.





"Rahul Gandhi is also capable," the former Union minister told PTI yesterday. The decision on the UPA's chairmanship has not yet been taken and "it is left to them (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi)," he said.





Ever since Sonia Gandhi stepped down as the Congress president, there was speculation whether Rahul Gandhi would assume charge of the UPA chairperson or she would continue in the position. Asked if it would "help" if Sonia Gandhi continued to be the UPA chairperson, Moily declined to comment and said, "Ultimately, it's between them (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi); they will have to take a call."





He said Sonia Gandhi has "managed the party very well" during her 19-year tenure as the Congress president, adding that "she has to continue to be active in providing advice and, while running the party by Rahulji, she has to be behind him always."





She should continue to be a part of the decision- making process and her "wise counsel" should always prevail on the Congress, the former chief minister of Karnataka said.





On TMC leader Derek O'Brien's statement that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the "finest credentials" to take on the BJP in 2019, Moily said it's not an "objective" assessment.





He argued that ever since Sonia Gandhi became the party president and also the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), she has provided "best leadership" for the party and also the United Progressive Alliance.

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has said that no decision has been taken on whether Sonia Gandhi will continue to occupy the position of UPA chairperson or make way for new party president Rahul Gandhi.Moily acknowledged there are calls for her continuation in the position, but said Rahul Gandhi, who assumed charge as the Congress president earlier this month, is also capable of holding the post."Rahul Gandhi is also capable," the former Union minister told PTI yesterday. The decision on the UPA's chairmanship has not yet been taken and "it is left to them (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi)," he said.Ever since Sonia Gandhi stepped down as the Congress president, there was speculation whether Rahul Gandhi would assume charge of the UPA chairperson or she would continue in the position. Asked if it would "help" if Sonia Gandhi continued to be the UPA chairperson, Moily declined to comment and said, "Ultimately, it's between them (Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi); they will have to take a call."He said Sonia Gandhi has "managed the party very well" during her 19-year tenure as the Congress president, adding that "she has to continue to be active in providing advice and, while running the party by Rahulji, she has to be behind him always."She should continue to be a part of the decision- making process and her "wise counsel" should always prevail on the Congress, the former chief minister of Karnataka said.On TMC leader Derek O'Brien's statement that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the "finest credentials" to take on the BJP in 2019, Moily said it's not an "objective" assessment.He argued that ever since Sonia Gandhi became the party president and also the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), she has provided "best leadership" for the party and also the United Progressive Alliance.

14:30 Chinas tiger moms (and dads) drive demand for online education: STEM education is the next big thing in China after learning English amid the country's push to become a global powerhouse in artificial intelligence.

Read more STEM education is the next big thing in China after learning English amid the country's push to become a global powerhouse in artificial intelligence.

14:18 First meeting of newly-elected Gujarat cabinet to be held tomorrow at 10 am in Gandhinagar.

14:08 LK Advani at Vijay Rupani's swearing-in ceremony today. The PM tweeted, "Political leaders, chief ministers of various states, our esteemed NDA allies and respected former Chief Ministers of Gujarat joined the occasion, making it even more special." LK Advani at Vijay Rupani's swearing-in ceremony today. The PM tweeted, "Political leaders, chief ministers of various states, our esteemed NDA allies and respected former Chief Ministers of Gujarat joined the occasion, making it even more special."

13:35 Erstwhile royal of Udaipur Vishvaraj Singh writes to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi expressing reservation after being invited by CBFC to be a part of the proposed Committee to assist it in the process of certifying the film 'Padmavati'. Erstwhile royal of Udaipur Vishvaraj Singh writes to CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi expressing reservation after being invited by CBFC to be a part of the proposed Committee to assist it in the process of certifying the film 'Padmavati'.

12:51 Jadhav's wife, mother's meeting with Sushma ends : The mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav leave from the residence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were also at the Swaraj's residence.



Jadhav met his wife and mother, through a glass barrier, for 40 minutes at the heavily guarded foreign affairs ministry building.

It was the first time that Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest in March, which Pakistan portrayed as a humanitarian gesture to mark the birthday of the countrys founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah. The mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav leave from the residence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were also at the Swaraj's residence.Jadhav met his wife and mother, through a glass barrier, for 40 minutes at the heavily guarded foreign affairs ministry building.

12:20 Today's cartoon in the Times of India by Sandeep Adhwaryu on the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in Pakistan.

Today's cartoon in the Times of India by Sandeep Adhwaryu on the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family in Pakistan.

12:10 Kulbhushan Jadhav's family meets Sushma Swaraj : A day after they flew to Islamabad and met with Kulbhushan Jadhav, Avanti and Chetankul -- the wife and mother -- of the Indian prisoner on death row met with External Affairs Minister in New Delhi.

Jadhav met his wife and mother, through a glass barrier, for 40 minutesat the heavily guarded foreign affairs ministry building.

It was the first time that Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest in March, and Pakistan portrayed it as a humanitarian gesture to mark the birthday of the countrys founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah. A day after they flew to Islamabad and met with Kulbhushan Jadhav, Avanti and Chetankul -- the wife and mother -- of the Indian prisoner on death row met with External Affairs Minister in New Delhi.

11:44 Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM for second term: Vijay Rupani, 61, took oath as Gujarat chief minister in the state capital in a ceremony that has doubled as a massive show of strength by the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Gandhinagar around 10 am, is attending as is party chief Amit Shah and all the BJP's chief ministers. Key BJP ally Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is also attending along with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.

Vijay Rupani, close to Amit Shah and a leader with a clean image, was always seen as a frontrunner especially after the BJP chief signalled earlier this year that he would continue as chief minister after the elections.

But his chances of being retained to the top post were seen to diminish after the BJP won 99 seats, only seven more than it needed for a majority to form government and 16 less than it had won last time.

Party leaders, including PM Modi and Amit Shah, have emphatically said that a win in the elections and being chosen by the state again after 22 years of continuously being in power cannot in any way be seen as a setback.

11:19 UPDATE: Advani, 18 NDA CMs to attend Rupani's swearing-in ceremony: Vijay Rupani, 61, will take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in state capital Gandhinagar soon, in a ceremony that will double as a massive show of strength by the BJP.

Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states and those governed by NDA allies are attending the ceremony.

Not just 18 NDA chief ministers but also BJP patriarch LK Advani and former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel are on the stage for the swearing-in ceremony of the Vijay Rupani cabinet.

Vijay Rupani will also be hosting a luncheon for Narendra Modi and other guests at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, said some news reports. Vijay Rupani, 61, will take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in state capital Gandhinagar soon, in a ceremony that will double as a massive show of strength by the BJP.

11:00 Lalu Prasad, prisoner no 3351, keeps to himself: The Central Jail at Hotwar in Ranchi has a famous inmate now: Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, who is prisoner no. 3351 after conviction in a fodder scam case on Saturday.

Prasad is lodged in the upper division ward of the jail. He has a separate room with a wooden cot, a mosquito net and a TV set which allows him to watch only news on Doordarshan. He reads some vernacular newspapers while soaking in the winter morning sunlight on the lawn outside and has an attendant to cook food.

Read full story HERE

10:39 PM Modi in Gandhinagar for Gujarat CM's swearing-in ceremony; Nitish to attend too: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Gandhinagar, is attending the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

PM Modi stood on the floorboard of his car and waved to hundreds of people lining the roads as his convoy made its way from the airport to an open ground near the state secretariat where the oath ceremony will be held.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi will be attending the oath-taking ceremony .

The Bihar CM had rejoined the NDA a few months ago, four years after having snapped ties with the BJP.

He had predicted a comfortable victory for the saffron party in the home state of the Prime Minister, who served as Gujarat chief minister for three terms.

09:54 After surgical strike, Indian Army crosses over LoC and kills 3 Pak soldiers: In retaliation to an earlier ceasefire violation, the Indian Army soldiers crossed over the Line of Control to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday and killed three Pakistani troops, as per Intelligence sources.

One Pakistani soldier was also injured.

This was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The army strongly retaliated, but three jawans and one Major lost their lives in the firing that took place.

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation brings back the memory of 2016's surgical strikes, which the army conducted in response to Uri attack.

On September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists had attacked the army post at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and killed 19 soldiers.

Eleven days later, the army conducted surgical strike across the LoC and destroyed terrorist launch pads and killed several terrorists.

-- ANI

09:49 2018 to be as hectic for PM Modi as 2017: Next year will be as hectic for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as this year as far as his international engagements are concerned.

In January, Modi is expected to host Israeli PM, followed by a possible visit by the King of Jordan. He is also expected to visit Davos for the World Economic Forum.

In the latter half of next year, he is likely to travel to South Africa for the BRICS Summit; Argentina for the G-20 Summit; Singapore for India-Asean & East Asia summits.

There's a buzz that a top leader from China and Saudi Arabia might also visit India next year.

09:21 Rajinikanth meets fans, likely to make political announcement this week: Superstar Rajinikanth, who has kept everyone guessing on whether he will join politics, began meeting fans in Chennai today in a six-day outreach that is widely expected to end with him revealing his plans on December 31, New Year's Eve.

During his meeting with fans in May, Rajinikanth had said, "Let us face the war when it comes".

He is expected to announce his political debut on the last day.

"There is an expectation that he will spell out his stand on entering politics. He may do it or may not...only he knows...let no one speculate," a senior functionary of the All India Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Club told reporters.

The 67-year-old actor will meet some 1,000 fans across 18 districts.

08:56 'Pakistan played cruel joke, meeting just a drama': Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh, who died in a Lahore jail in 2013, said Pakistan played a "cruel joke" by not allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother freely and dubbed the entire exercise a "drama".

Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, was allowed to meet his wife and mother -- but separated by a glass screen -- in a choreographed event that unfolded in tweets, photos and TV footage.

It was the fist time Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest in March last year, and Pakistan portrayed it as a humanitarian gesture to mark the birthday of the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

But Kaur found no "humanism" in the meeting. "When it was held under such tight security and close relatives are separated by a glass screen, it has little meaning," she said.

Having lost her brother four years back in Pakistan, Kaur said she could fully understand what Jadhav's family must be going through at this hour.

"Jadhav or his family would know what they were going through by 'meeting' but in real sense not meeting at the same time. His family would have wanted to hug him, talk to him freely. But nothing of that sort happened. What solace would this meeting have provided them."

Pakistan portrayed the meeting as a humanitarian gesture, but if they believed in humanism, they should have allowed the family to meet Jadhav freely, she said.

-- PTI

08:31 JUST IN: Wanted Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Noor Muhammad killed in encounter in Sempora in south Kashmir's Pulmama district.