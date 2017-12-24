LIVE! Jai Ram Thakur to be new Himachal chief minister: TV reports

Write a comment

December 24, 2017

13:10 Jai Ram Thakur to be new Himachal chief minister: TV reports: According to TV reports, Jairam Thakur, a five-time MLA from Seraj in Mandi district, has been selected to be the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

The 52-year-old leader was previously part of Dhumals cabinet and also worked as the president of the BJP state unit. Thakur is perceived to be a non-controversial pick due to this low-profile.

Earlier, the name of Union Health Minister J P Nadda was doing the rounds of being a contender for the post of chief minister.

Party insiders had said that Nadda had been a chief ministerial aspirant for a long time but after the BJP decided to name Dhumal as its leader, he quietly withdrew from the limelight.

12:45 Mother, wife to leave Pakistan within hours of meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav: Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother will visit Pakistan on December 25 to meet the Indian prisoner on death row, Pakistan's foreign office said on Saturday.

They will arrive by a commercial flight on December 25 and leave the same day. Indian deputy high commissioner will be the accompanying diplomat.

"India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Pakistan on December 20 issued visa to Jadhav's wife and mother to visit Islamabad to meet him.

Pakistan had agreed that a diplomat from the Indian high commission in Islamabad would accompany the visitors.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

12:13 BJP meets today to decide Himachal chief minister: Prem Kumar Dhumal on Saturday night ruled himself out from the race for the post of Himachal Pradesh chief minister, a day before a meeting of BJP MLAs to elect their leader. Five-term MLA Jairam Thakur and Union minister J P Nadda are the frontrunners for the chief minister's office.

A lack of consensus among the newly elected MLAs had resulted in the two central observers -- Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar -- returning to Delhi from Shimla on Friday to hold fresh consultation with the central leadership.

Although Thakur was seen a frontrunner for the job till recently, Nadda may emerge as the most acceptable candidate in this changed scenario, a BJP source said.

"There is speculation in media that I am in race for the post of the chief minister. I had made it clear on the day of the result that I am not in any race," Dhumal said.

The statement of Dhumal, a former chief minister who was the party's candidate for the job again but suffered a shock defeat in the polls, that he was not in contention has come following a nudge from the BJP leadership, sources said.

11:56 Current Leads in the RK Nagar bypoll:

TTV Dinakaran (Independent): 15,868 E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK): 7,033 N Maruthu Ganesh (DMK): 3,750 Others: 2,229 Current Leads in the RK Nagar bypoll:

11:45 'People of RK Nagar have elected Amma's successor': With early trends of counting of votes for RK Nagar bypoll favouring independent candidate TTV Dinakaran, the sidelined leader today said it showed that people want a change of regime.

The sidelined AIADMK leader said, "We are the true AIADMK... people of RK Nagar have elected Amma's successor."

He also sought to make light of the K Palaniswami camp winning the Two Leaves symbol after both camps staked claim for it before the Election Commission.

"During my recent visits to various parts of Tamil Nadu such as Avinashi (Tirupur) and Arumanai (Kanyakumari), people said the pressure cooker (his poll symbol at RK Nagar) will win. They want a change of this regime," he said. Dinakaran's statement to reporters came in response to the early leads he had taken against his AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan and DMK's N Maruthu Ganesh.

Claiming victory, he said, "Tthis is the best gift for the 1.5 crore party supporters" on the 30th death anniversary of party founder, the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR.

On the symbol issue, with the Election Commission awarding it recently to the Palaniswami-led camp, Dinakaran said only a candidate determines the symbol.

"We are the true AIADMK. A candidate determines the symbol. I have already said the 'Two Leaves' will be a success symbol only if it was with Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and Amma (Jayalalithaa). Will the people vote if it is handed over to MN Nambiar and PS Veerappa," he asked, amidst chuckles from his supporters.

-- PTI

11:05 RK Nagar: Dinakaran leads, supporters clash, counting halted temporarily: Counting of votes for the RK Nagar bypoll suffered a temporary disruption following an alleged altercation between supporters of independent candidate T T V Dinakaran and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's E Madhusudhanan.



A senior electoral official said 'altercation caused disruption', even as the two rival sides charged each other with roughing up counting agents.



Another official said police restored peace and that the second round of counting was on.



"Police restored peace, Nothing alarming. Compilation of the second round going on," he said.



At the end of the second round, Dinakaran leads with 5,082 votes, Madhusudhanan gets 1,783 votes and DMK's N Marudhu Ganesh gets 1,142 votes. -- PTI



IMAGE: Supporters of T T V Dinakaran celebrate outside a counting centre.

09:48 RK Nagar bypoll: Dinakaran leading in early trends: RK Nagar bypoll counting:



Election Commission's early trends indicate T T V Dinakaran leading with 5,339 votes, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's E Madhusudhanan gets 2,738 votes, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's N Marudhu Ganesh gets 1,181 votes.



As the trends came, Dinakaran supporters started celebrating outside a counting centre in Chennai. -- ANI

09:17 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam pay tributes to late All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder M G Ramachandran at his Marina Beach memorial on his 30th death anniversary. Photograph: ANI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam pay tributes to late All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder M G Ramachandran at his Marina Beach memorial on his 30th death anniversary.